Community Announcements 6-9-2021
For Your Information
St. Anthony Catholic Church Food Pantry – OPEN
St. Anthony Catholic Church Food Pantry is open regular hours. Groceries will be placed into cars. For more information please call (423) 440-4159.
Public Library – Curbside Service
Johnson County Public Library’s curbside service is available at the front door from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday thru Friday. Call 727-6544 if you wish to return or checkout items, or have small documents to copy or fax. You must wait outside while we take care of these things for you. The outside book drop will still be available for returning BOOKS ONLY. No fines will be charged during this time.
Pregnancy Support Center of Johnson County
The Pregnancy Support Center of Johnson County has changed our hours of business due to the Covid-19 virus. We will be serving our clients on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11:00 to 2:00 and by appointment only. We no longer do ultrasounds. We will meet our clients at their cars and bring their supplies out to them. No one but our volunteers will be allowed in the building. All supplies, clothes and equipment are being cleaned and sterilized as best we can. Our phone is 727-6800. We are located at 916 Crossroads Dr. Please call ahead for an appointment. Donations are always welcomed.
Make a Resolution to Earn Your Diploma in 2021
Adult Education Classes- Both ‘In-Person’ (masks required) and ‘Online’, Are Available in Mountain City! Call (423)460-3330 or drop by the Johnson County/Mountain City Adult Education Classrooms TODAY- located at 370 Cold Springs Road, at the Department of Human Services Building- side entrance~ We have Day and Night Classes available to accommodate our working adults. Some students are able to earn their diplomas’ in less than a month! Classes are FREE and HiSet (formerly known as GED) Testing is FREE! Call (423)460-3330 or Drop by, and Take that first step towards changing your life TODAY!
Support the Arts — Join the Johnson County Arts Council
The Johnson County Arts Council is a non-profit organization that provides support for local artists and art-related organizations. Many local arts programs began under its umbrella. Currently the Arts Council is sponsoring JAM (Junior Appalachian Musicians) and the Annual Christmas Craft Show. The Arts Council also awards annual scholarships to area high school seniors. We are able to provide that support because of people like you and your interest in promoting local artists and art programs. For more information go to www.facebook.com/johnsoncountyartscouncil.
Mountain Music Community Jam – 2nd & 4th Tues.
A Mountain Music Community Jam will be held the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays in June, Jul., and Aug. on the Pickin’ Porch of the Johnson Center for the Arts. The Junior Appalachian Musician (JAM) band and instructors will play from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and then any group can sign up for a spot between 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Raising Funds
Acre Field Cemetery
Anyone wanting to make a donation to the Acre Field Cemetery for upkeep, can make or send donation to Van Neely. If anybody has a veteran buried at Acre Field please let me know so we can put a flag on the grave for Memorial Day. We need to make a list of all veterans buried at Acre Field. Van Neely, 735 Hawkins Rd, Laurel Bloomery, TN 37680. 423-727-6025.
Burley Shoun Memorial Cemetery
Mowing season is upon us once again. If you have loved ones buried in our cemetery and would like to help with upkeep, donations are much appreciated. Please make checks payable to: Burley Shoun Memorial Cemetery at 909 Swift Hollow Road, Mountain City, TN 37683. Thank you!
Johnson Cemetery of Cold Springs, Inc
Friend and families of Johnson Cemetery of Cold Springs, Inc we are seeking donations for the maintenance and mowing of the cemetery. If you have a family member or loved one buried there, we would appreciate your help. Many of our major contributors are no longer with us and we need your help to maintain the cemetery. Please mail donations to : Brenda Johnson Roark 317 Huggins Road Mountain City, TN 37683, Thank you for your help.
Stateline Cemetery
Friends & Families of Stateline Cemetery the 2020 mowing season is fast approaching. Our cemetery has grown in recent years and with this the cost of maintaining it has grown. If you would like to make a donation to help with the mowing and upkeep, it would be greatly appreciated. Please make all donations payable to: Stateline Cemetery Attn: Clay Wilson 3800 Sugar Creek Rd. Laurel Bloomery, Tn.37680 423-727-6880
Mast Cemetery Big Dry Run Rd
The trustees of the Mast Cemetery on Big Dry Run Road in Mountain City would like to remind families and friends who have loved ones buried in the cemetery that it is the time of year when your donations are of great importance. We need your contributions to help with the cost of keeping the grass cut, trimmed and any upkeep that may occur. You may send your donation to Bill W. Ward, II at 597 Avery Branch Road, Mountain City, TN 37683.
Johnson County Humane Society Seeks Donations
The Johnson County Humane Society, Inc. (JCHSI) is pleased to announce its newest animal friendly campaign. MCSNAP or Mountain City Spay Neuter Assistance Program is entirely donor funded and has been established to help Mountain City Animal Control (MCAC) get animals taken in from Johnson County vetted and ready for relocation to a rescue or for adoption. The program pays directly to a vet the cost of the spay/neuter, vaccinations and tests for cats and dogs. Donations made to this wonderful program are tax deductible and 100% of the monies donated goes to this program. For more information please call 423-727-9286. If you wish to donate by check, be sure to put “for MCSNAP” on the note line of your check. Otherwise the donation will go into the JCHSI general fund. Make checks payable to JCHSI and mail to P.O. Box 307, Mountain City, TN, 37683.
Reece Cemetery Maintenance
The Reece Cemetery on Bulldog Rd. in Trade TN has been nicely maintained by donors whose family members are buried there, and we really appreciate that assistance. If you have one or more family members in this cemetery, and would like to continue to or begin to donate money toward its up keep, please send your contributions to Debbie Wills Felty 145 Eggers Br. Rd. Trade, Tn 3769
Trade Community Center Turkey Shoot – June 19
There will be a “Turkey Shoot” on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Trade Community Center, 228 Modock Road, Trade, Tennessee. Competition will be open to anyone shooting stock guns (no modified chokes) 12, 16, 20, and 410 gauges. Multiple cash awards will be offered to winners. Refreshments are available. Proceeds go to main- tain the Mill and Trade Community Center grounds and other community projects. For more information, please contact Bill Bird at 973-296- 1658.
Meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous
AA meets at 6 p.m. in the Mountain City / Johnson County Community Center, 214 College St., Mountain City on Monday and Thursday evenings. For more information on AA and recovery resources contact Chuck at 423-957-0171.
American Legion & Auxiliary Meetings Canceled
Due to the coronavirus outbreak American Legion Post 61 and Auxiliary meetings are cancelled until further notice. Our Post Home remains closed to all other activities. The Auxiliary yard sale will be held at a later date to be determined. For more information call 727-5935 or 727-6372.
AA weekly meetings – Mon. and Thurs. 6 p.m.
AA meets at 6 p.m. in the Mountain City / Johnson County Community Center, 214 College St., Mountain City on Monday and Thursday evenings. For more information on AA and recovery resources contact A.C.T.I.O.N Coalition at 727-0780
Making It Count, NA chapter weekly meetings – Tue. 7 p.m.
The “Making It Count” Johnson County chapter of Narcotics Anonymous meets Tuesdays at 7PM in the Families Free Office at 108 Court St., Mountain City. For more information on “Making It Count” (NA) and recovery resources contact A.C.T.I.O.N Coalition at 727-0780.
Mountain City Planning Commission meeting – June 9
The Mountain City Planning Commission will meet in special called session on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. at City Hall. The purpose of the meeting will be for review and approval of a site plan for the Family Dollar/Dollar Tree. Immediately following this meeting, the Board of Zoning and Appeals will also meet in special called session to consider a request for a variance to the square footage requirements for property located at 250 North Shady Street, as well as, special exception to parking requirements for the Family Dollar/Dollar Tree. The public is welcome to attend. If any additional information is needed, please contact City Recorder Sheila Shaw at 423-727-8005.
Arts Council’s Annual Membership Meeting – June 10
The Arts Council’s Annual Membership Meeting on Thursday, June 10 at 5:30 p.m. at the Art Center. We will be voting on new officers and board members as well as discussing plans for the year. – in person or by ZOOM Meeting ID: 865 0519 2427 Passcode: art
American Legion & Auxiliary meeting – Friday, June 11
American Legion Post 61 and Auxiliary will meet on Friday June 11 at 6pm at the Legion Post at 318 N. Church St. As we continue to adjust to easing COVID-19 restrictions, this meeting will not include a potluck meal. However, we will plan our annual cookout for July, and finalize our Poppy Sale to coincide with the Sunflower Festival. Although the majority of our membership has received at least one COVID vaccination, we will continue to follow CDC guidelines. For more information call 727-5935 or 727-6372.
Town of Mountain City Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting – June 22
The Town of Mountain City Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet in a special called session on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. at City Hall. There will be a Public Hearing and Second and Final Reading of Ordinance #1734, an ordinance appropriating funds for the operation of the Town of Mountain City, Tennessee, to set the property tax rate and the Town of Mountain City’s water and sewer rates and other fees for the fiscal year 2021/2022. The Board will also consider approval of resolutions authorizing the appropriations to nonprofit organizations for the fiscal year 2021/2022. The public is welcome to attend. If any additional information is needed, please contact City Recorder Sheila Shaw at 423-727-8005.
Things to Do
Johnson County Center for the Arts – (OPEN Fridays and Saturdays)
Johnson County Center for the Arts gallery in downtown Mountain City Open on Friday’s from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or you can visit other days and times by appointment visit www.jocoartcenter.org.
Johnson County Farmers Market – Saturday
Johnson County Farmers Market will be at Ralph Stout Park Saturday from 9-12. June is Dairy Monty, so this week the kids will be making ice cream in a bag! Visit Sarah at the JoCo Kids Tent for this fun and tasty activity! At JCFM you can expect to find a variety of fresh local produce, local USDA certified beef and pork, eggs, handmade crafts, jewelry, soaps, lotions, baked goods, plants, and so much more!
Mountain Farm & Craft Market – Saturdays
The Mountain Farm & Craft Market is happening every Saturday at the Neva Schoolhouse Commons located at 5500 Roan Creek Rd. Mountain City from 9 a.m. to Noon (12 p.m.) Fresh local produce, eggs, meat, baked goods, plants, soap and crafts.
Heritage Square Scavenger Hunt
KIDS ACTIVITY: The Johnson County Center for the Arts Heritage Square Scavenger Hunt is a free family friendly scavenger hunt through downtown Mountain City’s Heritage Square district. Pick up your map at the Center for the Arts and look for the clues created by local artist.
Spur’n S Rodeo Company – June 11 & 12
Johnson County Chamber of Commerce sponsors an action packed family fun and entertainment. Spur’n S Rodeo Company will hold Bull Riding and Barrel Racing at the Chamber Park, 5328 Hwy 67 W. Gates open at 6 p.m. event starts at 8 p.m.
TN Family Free Fishing Day – June 12
Tennessee Family Free Fishing Day is Sat. June 12, at Ralph Stout Park Pond 210 S. Church St. Mountain City, TN. from 7:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Johnson County Hikers – June 23
We’ll head off early (meet at 8:15 a.m.) since we are traveling to Grayson Highlands for a day of hiking some of the very best trails they have to offer. We plan on exploring Wilson Creek trail and maybe even Pinnacle to take in the expansive view from the top. Total distance will be about 6 miles. There is also the hope that we may see some of the wild ponies and their new spring foals!! We will head out at 8:30 SHARP. There is an entrance fee of $7 per vehicle at this Virginia Park and that is traditionally paid by the riders in each vehicle. Questions? Call Carol at 727-5947.
Women’s Health Fair – June 24 & 25
The Women or MC, ETSU College of Nursing & Medicine and Johnson County Health Department are hosting a Women’s Health Fair June 24 and 25 from 8 a.m to 5 p.m. at the Rural Health Consortium, 222 Oak St, Mountain City, TN 37683 (the building behind the Health Dept.) Walk-in pap smears aSTD/STI checks, no appointment necessary and no health insurance required. Assistance with special care referrals, birth control, prescriptions, addiction, domestic violence, and pregnancy from organizations in the region. Free and confidential.
New Senior Center Club for Ladies – Begins June 29
A new club is forming at the Senior Center. This club is for widows or any ladies who find themselves single and want to socialize and make new friendships through social events and just gathering to talk. This club is “Lovable Ladies,” as are we not all Lovable even without a man by our side? The first meeting will be June 29 at the senior center beginning at 12;30. We will get to know each other and talk about what we would like to do in the future. Please call the Johnson County Senior Center @ 727-8833 to reserve your spot. Due to Covid restrictions membership is limited for the near future. You don’t want to miss the fun.
4th of July Parade – July 3
The Chamber will sponsor the 4th of July Parade on Main Street Mountain City, TN on July 3. Parade Line up is 5:30 p.m. at the Mtn. City Elem. School. Parade begins at 6:30 p.m. Parade ends at Ralph Stout Park. Fireworks show to follow.
Roan Creek Church Toes out and Pinkies up events – July 11 & 18
Roan Creek Toe’s out and Pinky’s up events: July 11th-Girls tea party with tea mate and July 18th-Boys and Men kickball tournament. Please call the church office and leave a message and we will call you back to register 423-727-7061 or email us at [email protected] baptist.com
Reunions
JCHS Class of 58 Reunion – Jul. 17
JCHS Class of 58 Reunion: Farmers BBQ at 2:00 p.m. on July 17, 2021. Classmates may order and pay bill individually in cash or personal check: NO CREDIT CARDS. Plan to wear a mask. PLEASE RSVP by July 3, 2021. Call Daisy Everett at 1-423-727-6771 or Mary Ann Worley at 1-423-727-7127.