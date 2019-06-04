Community Announcements 6-5-19

For Your Information

Butler Museum 2019 Season

Take a trip back in time to Old Butler by visiting the BUTLER MUSEUM, located at 123 Selma Curtis Road in Butler. Many historical exhibits are available for viewing. On the museum grounds are other sites,including the restored STANLEY STOUT STORE from Old Butler. the VETERANS’ MEMORIAL and the MEMORY BRICK WALK. For information call 768-3534 or go to the website at www.butlermuseumtn.com. The Museum is open each Saturday and Sunday with the hours being from 1:30-4:00 pm through October. Admission is $5.00 per adult over 18 years of age.

Earn Your Diploma

Adult Education (GED) Classes Available during the Summer!Call (423)460-3330 or drop by the all-new Johnson County/Mountain City Adult Education Classrooms TODAY- located at 370 Cold Springs Road, at the Department of Human Services Building- side entrance~ We have Day and Night Classes to accommodate our working adults!Some students are able to earn their diplomas’ in less than a month!Classes are FREE and HiSet (GED) Testing is FREE!

So call (423)460-3330.

Free Senior Stretching Class

A free senior class is open to all adults who want to improve their flexibility and balance. The class meets in the First Christian Church fellowship hall Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 -11 a.m. For more info, call Phil Walter at 727-6130.

Senior Center Arthritis Class

The Johnson County Senior Center is the place to be for fun exercise. Sarah Ransom, UT Extension Agent, teaches Arthritis Class every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:00am at the senior center. There is no fee for the class it’s offered FREE! You will have fun exercising and make new friends as well. Come and see for yourself. It’s always a great day at the Johnson County Senior Center.

Sunrise Quilt Guild Quilt Search

This years Tennessee Sunrise Quilt Guild quilt show to be held August 30-31 in conjunction with the Long Journey Home celebrations will feature antique/vintage quilts from Johnson County made prior to 1970. Please let us know if you have a quilt you would like us to consider for the show. We will be happy to consider family quilts, inherited items, or quilts purchased in Johnson or surrounding counties. Quilts May be of any size or condition. Selected quilts May be displayed, presented during the traditional bed-turning, or brought for a “you show, we tell” session where quilt owners May show a quilt and ask questions about it. If you own a quilt you would like considered for display, please contact Candace St. Lawrence at 423-768-3877.

Sobriety Checkpoint

In Partnership with ACTION Coalition and Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, a sobriety checkpoint will be conducted at Hwy 67 / Davis Glass during the week of Sunday, June 16, 2019, and Saturday, June 22.

Sunflower Festival Seeking Vendors

The Mountain City Sunflower Festival is seeking vendors for the 2019 festival. You may contact Renee Proffitt at 423-291-9029 for more information.

Summer Food Service Program

School will soon be out for summer, we want to continue feeding the children of Johnson County. The Summer Food Service Program is designed to fill that nutrition gap and make sure children can get the nutritious meals they need. USDA requires that all children remain at the site while consuming their meals. Summer meals are offered to any child ages 1 – 18. Meals are also available to purchase for adults. Please contact Johnson County School Foodservice @ 727-2657 if you have any questions or would like to apply to host a site for the meals.

Fundraisers

Acre Field Cemetery

Anyone wanting to make a donation to the Acre Field Cemetery for upkeep, can make or send donation to Van Neely. If anybody has a veteran buriedat Acre Field please let me know so we can put a flag on the grave for Memorial Day. We need to make a list of all veterans buried at Acre Field.Van Neely, 735 Hawkins Rd, Laurel Bloomery, TN 37680. 423-727-6025

Mountain City Animal Shelter Donations

The Mountain City Animal Shelter is always in need of donations. Monetary donations and supplies are greatly appreciated. We are located at 445 Tobacco Road, Mountain City, Tennessee. Find out more at 423) 727-7880 or www.mountaincitytn.org.

Service Dog Spaghetti Dinner- June 7

Join us at the Crewette Building in Mountain City, TN on June 7 from 3:30 PM to 7 PM for a spaghetti dinner. Dinner consists of spaghetti with meat sauce or plain sauce, green beans, salad, drink, and a dessert. Adults: $7 per plate Kids 10 and under: $3.50. Eat in or take out. Proceeds go towards helping Kourtnee Dawne, age 4, obtain a seeing eye/ Autism service dog.

Trade Turkey Shoot – June 8

There will be a “Turkey Shoot” on Saturday, June 8 at 1 PM at the Trade Community Center, 228 Modock Road, Trade, Tennessee. Competition will be open to anyone shooting 12, 16, 20, and 410 gauges. Stock arms only. No modified chokes allowed. Multiple cash awards will be offered to winners. Refreshments are available. Proceeds go to maintain the Mill and Trade Community Center grounds and other community projects. For more information, please contact Bill Roark at 423-895-2213.

Trade BBQ & Cornhole Tourney- June 8

The Trade Community Center at 228 Modock Road in Trade, TN will hold a cornhole tournament on Saturday, June 8. Registration of $15 will be at 11 AM with games starting at noon. Food available at 11 AM with BBQ from 3 PM to 7 PM. Adults: $10 Children ages 5-10: $5 Children 4 and under: Free. Live music from 6 PM to 9 PM. For more info, call (423) 895-2213.

BBQ Cook-off & Bluegrass – June 15

Forge Creek Community Center is planning an evening of bluegrass And BBQ. On June 15. There will be a bbq cook-off. The center is looking for grill masters to compete in a bbq competition. The meat will be provided by the community center. Prizes will be awarded call Josh at 423-213-3789 or Gary 306-2022 for more info.

Celebration of Life Benefit- June 21

There will be a spaghetti benefit dinner at the Johnson County Crewette Building from 4 PM to 8 PM to celebrate Danny Ray Nye’s life and raise funds to pay for his funeral. Games will also be available. For more information or to order tickets text (423) 895-5134.

Meetings

Jo. Co Democrats Meeting- June 6

The Jo. Co.Democrat Party will meet on Thurs., June 6 at 5:30 in the meeting room of the Johnson County Library.

Jo. Co. Beekeepers Meeting- June 11

The Johnson County Beekeepers will meet on Tuesday, June 11 at 7 pm in the basement of the Farm Bureau. For more info email johnsoncountybeekeepers@outlook.com.

Republican Meeting- June 13

The Johnson County Republican Party will meet on Thursday, June 13 at 6 pm at the Welcome Center -Lower Level.

Speaker: Randy Brinkley Light Refreshments available.More Information: Karenplus1@Dannyherman.Com.Karen Weaver, Chairman 423 707-5058 Come And Join Us!

Quilt Guild Meeting- June 15

The Tennessee Sunrise Quilt Guild will meet Sat., Jun 15 at 10:00 AM in the Fellowship Hall of the First Christian Church. Anyone interested in quilting and sewing is welcome to attend – beginners and experts alike. We will continue with our block of the month project with a new block explanation and instructions and we will have a hands on lesson in repairing damaged quilts. As always you are encouraged to check out our TN Sunrise Quilt Guild facebook page to see what we are doing.

Beer Board Meeting- June 17

The Johnson County Beer Board will hold a meeting on June 17 at 6 PM in the lower court room at the Johnson County Courthouse. We will be discussing the compliance check of Paradise Gas And Grill. The meeting will be open to the public.

Reunions

Hammon Family Reunion- June 8

The annual Virgil and Minnie Harmon family reunion will be held on Saturday, June 8. The reunion will begin at 12P.M. at the home of Saundra Grindstaff at 455 Main St. in Butler, TN. Bring a covered dish and join us. For more information, please contact Saundra Grindstaff at (423) 768-2163, Glenda Greer at (423) 768-3682, or Dee Davis at (423) 768-3761.

Class of ‘58 Reunion- July 20

The reunion will be at the First Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 128 N. Church Street, Mtn. City, TN. Lunch at 1 pm will be catered by Levi Retires for $12 per person. Breakfast at Hardee’s at 8:30 am on July 20 at your expense. Heritage Hall play at 7 pm on July 20 will be a group rate of $9 per person. The Johnson County Community Theater will present “Mom’s Gift” at Heritage Hall. If you wish to attend the luncheon and/or the play, please send your payment to: Mary Ann Worley, 1237 Roan Creek Road, Mtn. City, TN or Daisy Everett at 310 N. Church St., Mtn. City, TN by July 1, 2019.

Things to Do

Chamber Annual Awards Dinner- June 7

At First Christian Church Life Center, Main Street at 6:30 p.M.Come out and enjoy a dinner catered by the Pickled Beet and see who receives the business of the year, volunteer of the year and citizen of the year awards. Tickets must be purchased by Monday, June 3rd. Tickets are available from all chamber directors and at the welcome center.

Jo. Co. Farmers Market- June 8

The Johnson County Farmers Market will be at Harbin Hill Farms on Saturday, June 8. Enjoy the market, live music, & farm tours from 9 AM to noon.

Johnson County Hikers- June 8

Join us for the next hike on Saturday, June 8. Meet in the Food Lion parking Lot at 8:15 and we will leave at 8:30. We will be going to Grayson Highland State Park in Va. The Johnson County Hikers is open to everyone. Bring a walking stick, lunch, plenty of water and sun screen or a hat. Unexpected weather or events may necessitate a destination substitution for something more fitting to the conditions. If you have questions call Carol at 727-5947. #JohnsonJourneys

Free Fishing Day- June 8

Free Fishing Day is scheduled for next Saturday, June 8 on area waterways. NASHVILLE — The 2019 Free Fishing Day is Saturday, June 8 when anyone may fish free without a license in Tennessee’s public waters. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency provides the annual free day in hopes of increasing interest in fishing.

A.C.T.I.O.N Prevention Day- June 8

Join us for a day of family fun. Local and Regional agencies will be present to promote healthy lifestyles and family connectedness. Imagination Library, Overdose Prevention, St. Anthony’s Food Pantry, Johnson County Community Hospital, identity theft, kid friendly activities and drug prevention activities as well as others can be found at vendor booths. Visit booths to complete a “Healthy Journey” passport and be entered to win a bicycle, Fitbit, or additional door prizes for Johnson County residents. This event is FREE to the community. Look for us near the pond.

Heritage Hall- June 13

Thursday, June 13, 7pm; Heritage Hall brings to our community the first ever Summer Sessions; a series of four concerts designed to showcase the incredible young talent of Johnson County. First up is Kyman Matherly with his bluegrass band Broken Road.Beginning from an early age, the trio has developed their talent to create an experience you won’t want to miss! $7 in adv or at door $5 youth, sponsored by FUMC’s Unique Boutique.

Radio Club Kids Day- June 15

Johnson County Amateur Radio Club ARRL’s National Kids Day – Event June 15 – Saturday – 1 PM to 6 PM Ralph Stout Park – Grandstand ARRL offers an event designed to promote Amateur Radio to our youth by giving an on-the-air experience to young people with hands on communications with others in the area.Join us and share the excitement with your kids. They will earn a bright new Certificate of Participation. Contact – KF4QKC – RHONDA – 423 460-1465

Democratic 3 Star Dinner- June 22

The TNDP Three Star Dinner is the premiere yearly TN Democratic Party rally and fundraising event and brings together Democrats from across the state, Mountain City to Memphis. The importance of this night cannot be overstated as it allows us to celebrate our successes TOGETHER and raise the dollars necessary to continue the important work of revitalizing our Party from the ground up and WINNING ELECTIONS! Please join us at this year’s event as we welcome U.S. SENATOR KYRSTEN SINEMA as our keynote speaker and CONGRESSMAN JIM COOPER as our special guest. 6:00 – 8PM CT. It will take place at Music City Center at 201 Fifth Avenue South, Nashville, TN 37203. TICKETS: Individual Ticket – $150 Student/Child Ticket – $50

Art In The Garden- June 29

Spend the day touring 7 gardens around Johnson County. At each stop, local musicians and artists will be entertaining and demonstrating their talents. Lunch at Silver Keys is included with the purchase of a $20 ticket. Advanced tickets available now! Proceeds go to purchasing the building. Redeem your ticket on the day of the event for your map and official garden tour pass.