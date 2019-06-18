Community Announcements 6-19-19

For Your Information

Butler Museum 2019 Season

Take a trip back in time to Old Butler by visiting the BUTLER MUSEUM, located at 123 Selma Curtis Road in Butler. Many historical exhibits are available for viewing. On the museum grounds are other sites,including the restored STANLEY STOUT STORE from Old Butler. the VETERANS’ MEMORIAL and the MEMORY BRICK WALK. For information call 768-3534 or go to the website at www.butlermuseumtn.com. The Museum is open each Saturday and Sunday with the hours being from 1:30-4:00 pm through October. Admission is $5.00 per adult over 18 years of age.

Earn Your Diploma

Adult Education (GED) Classes Available during the Summer!Call (423)460-3330 or drop by the all-new Johnson County/Mountain City Adult Education Classrooms TODAY- located at 370 Cold Springs Road, at the Department of Human Services Building- side entrance~ We have Day and Night Classes to accommodate our working adults!Some students are able to earn their diplomas’ in less than a month!Classes are FREE and HiSet (GED) Testing is FREE!So call (423)460-3330.

Free Senior Stretching Class

A free senior class is open to all adults who want to improve their flexibility and balance. The class meets in the First Christian Church fellowship hall Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 -11 a.m. For more info, call Phil Walter at 727-6130.

Senior Center Arthritis Class

The Johnson County Senior Center is the place to be for fun exercise. Sarah Ransom, UT Extension Agent, teaches Arthritis Class every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:00am at the senior center. There is no fee for the class it’s offered FREE! You will have fun exercising and make new friends as well. Come and see for yourself. It’s always a great day at the Johnson County Senior Center.

Sunrise Quilt Guild Quilt Search

This years Tennessee Sunrise Quilt Guild quilt show to be held August 30-31 in conjunction with the Long Journey Home celebrations will feature antique/vintage quilts from Johnson County made prior to 1970. Please let us know if you have a quilt you would like us to consider for the show. We will be happy to consider family quilts, inherited items, or quilts purchased in Johnson or surrounding counties. Quilts May be of any size or condition. Selected quilts May be displayed, presented during the traditional bed-turning, or brought for a “you show, we tell” session where quilt owners May show a quilt and ask questions about it. If you own a quilt you would like considered for display, please contact Candace St. Lawrence at 423-768-3877.

Summer Food Service Program

School will soon be out for summer, we want to continue feeding the children of Johnson County. The Summer Food Service Program is designed to fill that nutrition gap and make sure children can get the nutritious meals they need. USDA requires that all children remain at the site while consuming their meals. Summer meals are offered to any child ages 1 – 18. Meals are also available to purchase for adults. Please contact Johnson County School Foodservice @ 727-2657 if you have any questions or would like to apply to host a site for the meals.

Sunflower Festival Seeking Vendors

The Mountain City Sunflower Festival is seeking vendors for the 2019 festival. You may contact Renee Proffitt at 423-291-9029 for more information.

Fundraisers

Acre Field Cemetery

Anyone wanting to make a donation to the Acre Field Cemetery for upkeep, can make or send donation to Van Neely. If anybody has a veteran buriedat Acre Field please let me know so we can put a flag on the grave for Memorial Day. We need to make a list of all veterans buried at Acre Field.Van Neely, 735 Hawkins Rd, Laurel Bloomery, TN 37680. 423-727-6025

Burley Shoun Memorial Cemetery

Mowing season is upon us once again. If you have loved ones buried in our cemetery and would like to help with upkeep, donations are much appreciated. Please make checks payable to: Burley Shoun Memorial Cemetery at 909 Swift Hollow Road, Mountain City, TN 37683. Thank you!

Mountain City Animal Shelter Donations

The Mountain City Animal Shelter is always in need of donations. Monetary donations and supplies are greatly appreciated. We are located at 445 Tobacco Road, Mountain City, Tennessee. Find out more at 423) 727-7880 or www.mountaincitytn.org.

Longhorn Walkway Brick Engraving

The Longhorn Touchdown Club is once again accepting orders for engraving of the bricks on the Longhorn walkway connecting the field house to the football field. This is a great way to recognize anyone whether in honor or as a memorial such as family members, graduates, clubs, classmates, teachers and special Longhorn memories. A brick can be personalized with individual or company names with dates. Bricks may have one or two lines of text. Each line may have up to 25 characters including letters, punctuation marks, or spaces. Each brick can be personalized for a minimum donation of $25 with all proceeds going to the Longhorn Touchdown Club to support Longhorn football projects including field restoration, team equipment and apparel, as well as feeding the team throughout the season. For further information on placing your order, please contact Brenda Arnold at 423-291-2237 or deweyarnoldb@gmail.com by July 15, 2019. Go Horns!

Celebration of Life Benefit- June 21

There will be a spaghetti benefit dinner at the Johnson County Crewette Building from 4 PM to 8 PM to celebrate Danny Ray Nye’s life and raise funds to pay for his funeral. Games will also be available. For more information or to order tickets text (423) 895-5134.

Trade Turkey Shoot – June 22

There will be a “Turkey Shoot” on Saturday, June 22 at 1 PM at the Trade Community Center, 228 Modock Road, Trade, Tennessee. Competition will be open to anyone shooting 12, 16, 20, and 410 gauges. Stock arms only. No modified chokes allowed. Multiple cash awards will be offered to winners. Refreshments are available. Proceeds go to maintain the Mill and Trade Community Center grounds and other community projects. For more information, please contact Bill Roark at 423-895-2213.

Meetings

Retired Teachers Meeting- June 19

The next meeting of the Johnson County Retired Teachers Association will be on Wednesday, June 19. It will be held at the VFW Building on Depot Street in Mountain City at 12 noon. Lunch will be prepared and served by the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. The program will be on the Watauga Winery given by the owners. All retired teachers, no matter where you taught, are invited to attend if you are a resident of Johnson County. Any questions or concerns? Contact Joann Stollenmaier, Pres. At 908-399-6177.

American Legion Meeting and Cook-out- June 20

American Legion Post 61 and Auxiliary will hold our annual hamburger/hotdog cook-out on Thursday, June 20 at the Post at 318 N. Church Street. The meat will be provided by the Post, so all members and potential members (active duty and veterans) are encouraged to bring a side/dessert appropriate for the summer season to enjoy an evening of good food and fellowship. Supper begins at 6 PM, with short business meetings to follow. This month we will install our 2019-2020 officers. For more information, call 727-5935 or 727-6372.

County Commission Meeting- June 20

The Johnson County Commission will meet Thursday, June 20 at 7 PM. The meeting will be held in the upper courtroom of the Johnson County Courthouse, 222 West Main Street, Mountain City, TN. The Budget Committee will not meet this month.

Republican Women Meeting- June 20

The Republican Women of Johnson County will meet on June 20 at the Johnson County Library Our meal will be at 12:30 then the meeting at 1:00.. We will be ordering from Honey Bees. We have a lot to plan and discuss so please be there…. And bring a friend Call Gwen if you need to be placed on the agenda or e-mail gbellhome@gmail.com.

Historical Society Meeting June 23

The Johnson County Historical Society will meet in the Lower Level of the Johnson County Welcome Center on Sunday June 23 at 2 PM. The Lecture Series will continue with Gregory Reece, Trade Historian as Guest Speaker. He will speak on The Civil War in Johnson County. This promises to be a great lecture for all those Civil War enthusiasts as well as those who are interested in the Civil War in Johnson County. There is no admission charge. Everyone is invited to attend. Light Refreshments will be served.

911 Board Meeting- June 24

Johnson County ECD-911 Board of Directors will be having a meeting on Monday: June 24, 2019. The meeting will be held at 216 Honeysuckle Street and will start at 5:30 P.M. The public is invited to the meeting. If you would like to be added to the agenda or have any questions call the office at 423-727-3094.

Disabled Access Committee- June 24

The Disabled Access Committee will meet on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 5PM in the lower courtroom of the Johnson County Courthouse located at 222 West Main Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.

Town Meeting- June 24

The Town of Mountain City Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet in a special called session on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at City Hall. There will be a Public Hearing and Second and Final Reading of Ordinance #1638, an ordinance appropriating funds for the operation of the Town of Mountain City, Tennessee, to set the property tax rate and the Town of Mountain City’s water and sewer rates and other fees for the fiscal year 2019/2020. The Board will also consider approval of resolutions authorizing the appropriations to nonprofit organizations for the fiscal year 2019/2020. Also on the agenda will be the hiring of a Laborer for Collection and Distribution. The public is welcome to attend. If any additional information is needed, please contact City Recorder Sheila Shaw at 423-727-8005.

Reunions

Class of ‘58 Reunion- July 20

The reunion will be at the First Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 128 N. Church Street, Mtn. City, TN. Lunch at 1 pm will be catered by Levi Retires for $12 per person. Breakfast at Hardee’s at 8:30 am on July 20 at your expense. Heritage Hall play at 7 pm on July 20 will be a group rate of $9 per person. The Johnson County Community Theater will present “Mom’s Gift” at Heritage Hall. If you wish to attend the luncheon and/or the play, please send your payment to: Mary Ann Worley, 1237 Roan Creek Road, Mtn. City, TN or Daisy Everett at 310 N. Church St., Mtn. City, TN by July 1, 2019.

Things to Do

Autobiographers Club

Johnson County Autobiographers Club will meet at the Johnson County Public Library Conference Room each Monday from 1 PM to 3 PM. This is a FREE group that is open to all. Come and learn to write your Life’s Stories in a relaxed environment. Call Brenda Turner for more information about the group at 317-316-7336.

Jr. Longhorn Signups- June 22

It’s your last chance to sign up. Come to Cunningham Park at the swimming pool from 10 AM- 2 PM. Registrations is $45 and $25 for additional sibling. Optional jersety purchase is $60. You must have a birth certificate and a physical. Both can be completed later.

Democratic 3 Star Dinner- June 22

The TNDP Three Star Dinner is the premiere yearly TN Democratic Party rally and fundraising event and brings together Democrats from across the state, Mountain City to Memphis. It allows us to celebrate our successes TOGETHER and raise the dollars necessary to continue the important work of revitalizing our Party from the ground up and WINNING ELECTIONS! Please join us at this year’s event as we welcome U.S. SENATOR KYRSTEN SINEMA as our keynote speaker and CONGRESSMAN JIM COOPER as our special guest. 6:00 – 8PM CT. It will take place at Music City Center at 201 Fifth Avenue South, Nashville, TN 37203. TICKETS: Individual Ticket – $150 Student/Child Ticket – $50

Art In The Garden- June 29

Spend the day touring 7 gardens around Johnson County. At each stop, local musicians and artists will be entertaining and demonstrating their talents. Lunch at Silver Keys is included with the purchase of a $20 ticket. Proceeds go to purchasing the Johnson County Art Center building and advance tickets are available at the center. Redeem your ticket on the day of the event for your map and official garden tour pass. Find out more at (423) 460-3313.

Watauga Lake Clean Up- August 24

Watauga Lake Clean Up 2019. Save the Date! Saturday, August 24, 9 AM – 2 PM. Register at Fish Springs Marina. Follow Watauga Lake Clean up on Facebook. Call or Text 423-534-4785 to volunteer.