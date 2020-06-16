Community Announcements 6-17-2020

Johnson County Schools asks for Back to School feedback- June 19

Attention Johnson County parents, please take a few moments to complete a back to school survey for us. Johnson County Schools will use the results to assist in planning for the start of the 2020-2021 school year. The survey will be available until Friday, June 19th at 3:00p.m. The Google Docs survey is available through the Johnson County Tennessee Department of Education Facebook page and at jocoed.net.

ATTENTION PARENTS of Future Head Start, Pre K and Kindergarten Students

Due to recent events and closures we have decided to do our registration process different this year. We will be mailing out parts of our registration packet with information to be filled out by the legal parent/guardian and returned to us in a self-addressed stamped envelope. If your child is currently enrolled in our Head Start/Pre K program you will NOT need to do this because they are currently registered for next year.

If you have a child turning 5 on or before August 15, 2020 your child will need to register for Kindergarten.

If you have a child turning 4 on or before August 15, 2020 you can register for Pre K.

If you have a child turning 3 on or before August 15, 2020 you can register for Head Start.

To receive the paperwork please call (423) 727-2640 or email [email protected] or [email protected]

Please provide the following information when calling or emailing in:

Parent’s name

Child’s name

Phone number

Child’s date of birth

Address

School your child will attend

Public Library – Curbside Service

Johnson County Public Library’s curbside service is available at the front door from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday thru Friday. Call 727-6544 if you wish to return or checkout items, or have small documents to copy or fax. You must wait outside while we take care of these things for you. The outside book drop will still be available for returning BOOKS ONLY. No fines will be charged during this time.

For Your Information

JCCF Talent Show Canceled

Due to Covid 19 and the social distancing guidelines, the JCCF annual talent show at Heritage Hall, on June 12, has been Canceled. Thank you for your support, and we look forward to serving you in the future.

St. Anthony Catholic Church Food Pantry open

St. Anthony Catholic Church Food Pantry is open regular hours. Groceries will be placed into cars. For more information please call (423) 440-4159.

Johnson County Recycling Center Closed

The Johnson County Recycling Center at 222 Barlow Way is closed.

(The Johnson County Transfer Station, 378 Industrial Park Rd, remains open, except for designated dates.)

Johnson County Transfer Station

The Johnson County Transfer Station is operating on regular business hours as well as Johnson County Government offices.

Jo Co/Mountain City Community Center – Closed

The Johnson County/Mountain City Community Center will remain closed to the public until further notice. We appreciate your understanding during these difficult times.

JC Schools applying for the Lottery for Education: Afterschool Programs (LEAPs) Grant

Johnson County Schools is currently applying for the Lottery for Education: Afterschool Programs (LEAPs) Grant. This application is due to the state on June 19, 2020. Our application is available for public comment and review. If you would like to review our application, please contact Angie Wills at [email protected] or 423-727-2640.

Raising Funds

Johnson County Humane Society Seeks Donations

The Johnson County Humane Society, Inc. (JCHSI) is pleased to announce its newest animal friendly campaign. MCSNAP or Mountain City Spay Neuter Assistance Program is entirely donor funded and has been established to help Mountain City Animal Control (MCAC) get animals taken in from Johnson County vetted and ready for relocation to a rescue or for adoption. The program pays directly to a vet the cost of the spay/neuter, vaccinations and tests for cats and dogs. Donations made to this wonderful program are tax deductible and 100% of the monies donated goes to this program. For more information please call 423-727-9286. If you wish to donate by check, be sure to put “for MCSNAP” on the note line of your check. Otherwise the donation will go into the JCHSI general fund. Make checks payable to JCHSI and mail to P.O. Box 307, Mountain City, TN, 37683.

American Legion & Auxiliary Meetings Canceled

Due to the coronavirus outbreak American Legion Post 61 and Auxiliary meetings are canceled until further notice. Our Post Home remains closed to all other activities. The Auxiliary yard sale will be held at a later date to be determined. For more information call 727-5935 or 727-6372.ons.

Trade Community Center Turkey Shoot – June 20

There will be a “Turkey Shoot” on Saturday June 20th, 2020 at 1:00pm at the Trade Community Center, 228 Modock Road, Trade, Tennessee. Competition will be open to anyone shooting stock guns (no modified chokes) 12, 16, 20, and 410 gauges. Multiple cash awards will be offered to winners. Refreshments are available. Proceeds go to maintain the Mill and Trade Community Center grounds and other community projects. For more information, please contact Bill Roark at 423-895-2213.

Acre Field Cemetery Workday- June 20

There will be a workday at Acre Field Cemetery in Laurel Bloomery, TN on June 13 at 8am. Rain date June 20. All help would be appreciated. Lunch will be provided.