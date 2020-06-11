Community Announcements 6-10-2020

Special Notices

ATTENTION PARENTS of Future Head Start, Pre K and Kindergarten Students

Due to recent events and closures we have decided to do our registration process different this year. We will be mailing out parts of our registration packet with information to be filled out by the legal parent/guardian and returned to us in a self-addressed stamped envelope. If your child is currently enrolled in our Head Start/Pre K program you will NOT need to do this because they are currently registered for next year.

If you have a child turning 5 on or before August 15, 2020 your child will need to register for Kindergarten.

If you have a child turning 4 on or before August 15, 2020 you can register for Pre K.

If you have a child turning 3 on or before August 15, 2020 you can register for Head Start.

To receive the paperwork please call (423) 727-2640 or email [email protected] or [email protected]

Please provide the following information when calling or emailing in:

Parent’s name

Child’s name

Phone number

Child’s date of birth

Address

School your child will attend

Public Library – Curbside Service

Johnson County Public Library’s curbside service is available at the front door from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday thru Friday. Call 727-6544 if you wish to return or checkout items, or have small documents to copy or fax. You must wait outside while we take care of these things for you. The outside book drop will still be available for returning BOOKS ONLY. No fines will be charged during this time.

For Your Information

JCCF Talent Show Canceled

Due to Covid 19 and the social distancing guidelines, the JCCF annual talent show at Heritage Hall, on June 12, has been Canceled. Thank you for your support, and we look forward to serving you in the future.

St. Anthony Catholic Church Food Pantry open

St. Anthony Catholic Church Food Pantry is open regular hours. Groceries will be placed into cars. For more information please call (423) 440-4159.

Johnson County Recycling Center Closed

The Johnson County Recycling Center at 222 Barlow Way is closed.

(The Johnson County Transfer Station, 378 Industrial Park Rd, remains open, except for designated dates.)

Johnson County Transfer Station

The Johnson County Transfer Station is operating on regular business hours as well as Johnson County Government offices.

Jo Co/Mountain City Community Center – Closed

The Johnson County/Mountain City Community Center will remain closed to the public until further notice. We appreciate your understanding during these difficult times.

JC Schools applying for the Lottery for Education: Afterschool Programs (LEAPs) Grant

Johnson County Schools is currently applying for the Lottery for Education: Afterschool Programs (LEAPs) Grant. This application is due to the state on June 19, 2020. Our application is available for public comment and review. If you would like to review our application, please contact Angie Wills at [email protected] or 423-727-2640.

Raising Funds

Johnson County Humane Society Seeks Donations

The Johnson County Humane Society, Inc. (JCHSI) is pleased to announce its newest animal friendly campaign. MCSNAP or Mountain City Spay Neuter Assistance Program is entirely donor funded and has been established to help Mountain City Animal Control (MCAC) get animals taken in from Johnson County vetted and ready for relocation to a rescue or for adoption. The program pays directly to a vet the cost of the spay/neuter, vaccinations and tests for cats and dogs. Donations made to this wonderful program are tax deductible and 100% of the monies donated goes to this program. For more information please call 423-727-9286. If you wish to donate by check, be sure to put “for MCSNAP” on the note line of your check. Otherwise the donation will go into the JCHSI general fund. Make checks payable to JCHSI and mail to P.O. Box 307, Mountain City, TN, 37683.

American Legion & Auxiliary Meetings Canceled

Due to the coronavirus outbreak American Legion Post 61 and Auxiliary meetings are canceled until further notice. Our Post Home remains closed to all other activities. The Auxiliary yard sale will be held at a later date to be determined. For more information call 727-5935 or 727-6372.ons.

Trade Community Center Father’s Day Dinner – June 14

The Trade Community Center at 228 Modock Road, Trade, Tennessee invites you to join us in honoring our Fathers on Sunday June 14, 2020. Dinner will be served from 11am to 2pm and will consist of Ham, Turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls and a drink. Price will be $10 for adults and $5 for children 10 and under. Live entertainment. Takeout orders will be available. Proceeds go to maintaining the Trade Mill and Community Center grounds and other community projects. For further information, please contact Bill Roark at 423-895-2213.

Trade Community Center Turkey Shoot – June 20

There will be a “Turkey Shoot” on Saturday June 20th, 2020 at 1:00pm at the Trade Community Center, 228 Modock Road, Trade, Tennessee. Competition will be open to anyone shooting stock guns (no modified chokes) 12, 16, 20, and 410 gauges. Multiple cash awards will be offered to winners. Refreshments are available. Proceeds go to maintain the Mill and Trade Community Center grounds and other community projects. For more information, please contact Bill Roark at 423-895-2213.

Acre Field Cemetery Workday- June 20

There will be a workday at Acre Field Cemetery in Laurel Bloomery, TN on June 13 at 8am. Rain date June 20. All help would be appreciated. Lunch will be provided.

Meetings

The 2020 Lincoln Day Dinner Canceled

Due to the COVID-19 social distancing we do not have a venue/location to support our Lincoln Day Dinner. With regrets, there is no alternative but to cancel our 2020 Lincoln Day Dinner. For those who have purchased dinner tickets and/or advertising, I will be giving you all a call to offer a refund or if you wish to donate what you have already paid to our Johnson County Republican Party. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Karen Weaver, Chairman Johnson Co. Republican Party 423-707-5058 ka[email protected]

Johnson County ECD-911 Board of Directors meeting – June 15

Johnson County ECD-911 Board of Directors will be having a meeting on Monday: June 15. The meeting will be held at 216 Honeysuckle Street and will start at 5:30 P.M. The public is invited to the meeting. Please call to reserve a spot due to limit space in the EOC must be spaced out 6’ apart. If you would like to be added to the agenda or have any questions call the office at 423-727-3094.

Town of Mountain City Board of Mayor and Aldermen work session on – June 16

The Town of Mountain City Board of Mayor and Aldermen will have a work session on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. This meeting will be held electronically at Zoom.us and can be accessed by going online and using the meeting ID#913 6307 6229 and password 642676. The purpose of the work session is to discuss the proposed 2020-2021 fiscal year budget. The public is welcome to attend. If any additional information is needed, please contact City Recorder Sheila Shaw at 423-727-8005.

Jo Coo Retired Teacher Asso. meeting on June 17 – Canceled

The Johnson County Retired Teacher Association will not have their regularly scheduled meeting on June 17. Hopefully we will be able to be together for our August 19 meeting. We plan to use our next meeting program time for a discussion and reorganizational time to plan our movement forward as an organization. In the meantime, Vida Bunting, our treasurer, has asked me to contact members and make them aware that TEA and NEA membership dues are due to the state office by the end of June. So if you will please mail your dues by June 15 (make checks payable to JCRTA) to Ms. Vida Bunting, 3972 Big Dry Run Road, Mountain City, TN 37683. You may call her at 423-727-7288 if you have any questions about your particular dues situation.

Johnson County Commission meeting – June 18

Johnson County Commission will meet Thursday, June 18 at 7 P.M. The meeting will be held in the upper courtroom of the Johnson County Courthouse, 222 West Main Street, Mountain City, TN. The budget committee will not meet this month.

Doe Mountain Recreation Area Concessions Committee meeting – June 22

There will be a Concessions Committee meeting for Doe Mountain Recreation Area on June 22. The meeting will begin at 6:00 pm at Doe Mountain Adventure Center. If you have any questions or concerns, please call Mayor Taylor’s office at 727-9696.

Town of Mountain City Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting – June 23

The Town of Mountain City Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet in a special called session on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. This meeting will be held electronically at Zoom.us and can be accessed by going online and using the meeting ID#929 9567 3900 and password 833367. There will be a Public Hearing and Second and Final Reading of Ordinance #1688, an ordinance appropriating funds for the operation of the Town of Mountain City, Tennessee, to set the property tax rate and the Town of Mountain City’s water and sewer rates and other fees for the fiscal year 2020/2021. The Board will also consider approval of resolutions authorizing the appropriations to nonprofit organizations for the fiscal year 2020/2021. The public is welcome to attend. If any additional information is needed, please contact City Recorder Sheila Shaw at 423-727-8005.

Things to Do

Johnson County Center for the Arts

Johnson County Center for the Arts is happy to announce that we are now open Fridays from 10 to 5. We will be following social distancing safety measures; we prefer customers wear masks; No more than 5 visitors in the center at once and our Maker Space and Coffee Bar are closed.

Johnson County Farmers Market

The Johnson County Farmers Market is held Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon at Ralph Stout Park in Mountain City, TN. The Farmers Market offers locally grown seasonal fruits and vegetables, fresh eggs, canned jams and jellies, and Artisan created crafts.

Heritage Hall Theatre News Concerning COVID-19 Changes

Based on the changing dynamics and heightened levels of risk of the COVID-19 Coronavirus, Heritage Hall executives have made the difficult decision to suspend ALL Heritage Hall Theatre related shows, practices and operations through the end of May. Ultimately, our decision is grounded in our responsibility for the well-being of Johnson County citizens. All ticket sales have been suspended.