Community Announcements 5-6-2020

Special Notices

ATTENTION PARENTS of Future Head Start, Pre K and Kindergarten Students

Due to recent events and closers we have decided to do our registration process different this year.We will be mailing out parts of our registration packet with information to be filled out by the legal parent/guardian and returned to us in a self-addressed stamped envelope. If your child is currently enrolled in our Head Start/Pre K program you will NOT need to do this because they are currently registered for next year.

If you have a child turning 5 on or before August 15, 2020 your child will need to register for Kindergarten.

If you have a child turning 4 on or before August 15, 2020 you can register for Pre K.

If you have a child turning 3 on or before August 15, 2020 you can register for Head Start.

To receive the paperwork please call (423) 727-2640 or email [email protected] or [email protected]

Please provide the following information when calling or emailing in:

Parent’s name

Child’s name

Phone number

Child’s date of birth

Address

School your child will attend

School meal program EXPANDS

Beginning Monday, March 23rd Johnson County Schools will continue to have the one drive-up pick-up location at Mountain City Elementary. We will begin to have school bus drivers deliver meals to houses located on their normal routes. This will allow meals to be delivered to children throughout the county that would otherwise not be able to receive a meal. Buses will begin their routes at 10:30 a.m. each day Monday through Friday. Students will receive two meals, one for breakfast and one for lunch.

If your Child currently does not ride a bus or is not enrolled in school yet, but need a meal delivered please call central office at 727-2640. This is open to any child 18 years and under. For more information or to request a delivery please call us at 727-2640

Jo Co Foundation Talent Show rescheduled – June 12

Due to the Coronavirus, the Johnson County Community Foundation has decided to reschedule the JCCF Talent Show for Friday, June 12th, at 7:00 p.m. at Heritage Hall. Those participating in the show need to come to a mandatory practice on Thursday evening, before the program. The rehearsal times would be K-6 at 6:00 p.m.and 7-12 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets for the show are $8.00 and can be purchased at the Heritage Hall Box Office or on line at www.heritagehalltheatre.org.

For Your Information

Pregnancy Center services to community

The Johnson County Pregnancy Center, located at 917 Crossroads Drive in Mtn. City, is currently open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations are appreciated. The center is always in need of gently used small baby clothing up to size 18 months. Any gently used toys or equipment for babies and young children are welcome too. New moms also need personal items such as shampoo, soap, cleaning supplies, etc. and always appreciated are diapers and wipes plus all other baby needs. There is a crib program where clients can earn a crib with 10 visits to their doctor. Clients can always get a free pregnancy test and the center offers limited ultrasounds with an appointment. The director of the Johnson County Pregnancy Center is Judith (Kip) Hoekstra and any questions can be directed to her or any of the volunteers during normal hours at 423-727-8600.

Town of Mountain City seasonal banner project

The Town of Mountain City is in the process of purchasing new seasonal banners for the lamp posts on Main Street. We would like to know if you would be interested in sponsoring a banner in honor or in memory of a local veteran. If there is enough interest, we hope to proceed with the project in time for the banners to be displayed for the Memorial Day Holiday. If you would be interested in sponsoring a banner in honor or in memory of a local veteran, please contact City Hall at 423-727-8005 or come by our office for more information.

Johnson County Senior Center Book Club

Start 2020 off on the right page by joining the Book Club at the Johnson County Senior Center. Meetings are held on the first Monday of each month at 12:30-1:30.

Books for discussion in 2020 include:

Little Women by Louisa May Alcot

CareerQuest Tennessee Postponed until Spring 2021

In light of the fluid nature of decisions around COVID19, the First Tennessee Development District and CareerQuest TN planning team are postponing CareerQuest TN until the spring of 2021. This year’s event was scheduled to be held April 23rd and 24th on the campus of East Tennessee State University in the Mini-Dome. Students can still learn about careers in advanced manufacturing, construction, health care and IT by downloading the CareerQuest TN app available for IOS and Android. For all questions, please call Lottie Ryans at (423) 928-0224 or email [email protected]

Barter Theatre Season POSTPONED

ABINGDON, Va.— Barter Theatre will be postponing the opening of Macbeth, Driving Miss Daisy, and Peter Pan which were originally scheduled for March 26th, April 2nd, and April 7th respectively. This decision is in response to Governor Northam’s ban on large gatherings, and to ensure the safety of Barter’s staff, volunteers, and patrons.Barter is in the process of filming these productions for possible streaming to patrons and is working to finalize the technical and contractual requirements necessary to proceed with the distribution. Barter continues to offer its flexible and free exchange policy for all of its shows and hopes that patrons will show their support for the company by continuing to purchase tickets to productions that are scheduled for later this year.

More information on Barter’s response to the COVID-19 crisis can be found at bartertheatre.com. Details regarding the rescheduling of postponed performances will also be made available on the Barter website.

Johnson County Government Offices

Per Governor Bill Lee and Mayor Mike Taylor, Johnson County Government is open for business. Business hours remain 8:30-5:00 some offices may be closed during lunch which is 12:00 pm-1:00 pm. Any further questions, please call 727-9696.

St. Anthony Catholic Church Food Pantry OPEN

St. Anthony Catholic Church Food Pantry is open regular hours. Groceries will be placed into cars. For more information please call (423) 440-4159.