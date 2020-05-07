Community Announcements 5-6-2020
Special Notices
ATTENTION PARENTS of Future Head Start, Pre K and Kindergarten Students
Due to recent events and closers we have decided to do our registration process different this year.We will be mailing out parts of our registration packet with information to be filled out by the legal parent/guardian and returned to us in a self-addressed stamped envelope. If your child is currently enrolled in our Head Start/Pre K program you will NOT need to do this because they are currently registered for next year.
If you have a child turning 5 on or before August 15, 2020 your child will need to register for Kindergarten.
If you have a child turning 4 on or before August 15, 2020 you can register for Pre K.
If you have a child turning 3 on or before August 15, 2020 you can register for Head Start.
To receive the paperwork please call (423) 727-2640 or email [email protected] or [email protected]
Please provide the following information when calling or emailing in:
- Parent’s name
- Child’s name
- Phone number
- Child’s date of birth
- Address
- School your child will attend
School meal program EXPANDS
Beginning Monday, March 23rd Johnson County Schools will continue to have the one drive-up pick-up location at Mountain City Elementary. We will begin to have school bus drivers deliver meals to houses located on their normal routes. This will allow meals to be delivered to children throughout the county that would otherwise not be able to receive a meal. Buses will begin their routes at 10:30 a.m. each day Monday through Friday. Students will receive two meals, one for breakfast and one for lunch.
If your Child currently does not ride a bus or is not enrolled in school yet, but need a meal delivered please call central office at 727-2640. This is open to any child 18 years and under. For more information or to request a delivery please call us at 727-2640
Jo Co Foundation Talent Show rescheduled – June 12
Due to the Coronavirus, the Johnson County Community Foundation has decided to reschedule the JCCF Talent Show for Friday, June 12th, at 7:00 p.m. at Heritage Hall. Those participating in the show need to come to a mandatory practice on Thursday evening, before the program. The rehearsal times would be K-6 at 6:00 p.m.and 7-12 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets for the show are $8.00 and can be purchased at the Heritage Hall Box Office or on line at www.heritagehalltheatre.org.
For Your Information
Pregnancy Center services to community
The Johnson County Pregnancy Center, located at 917 Crossroads Drive in Mtn. City, is currently open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations are appreciated. The center is always in need of gently used small baby clothing up to size 18 months. Any gently used toys or equipment for babies and young children are welcome too. New moms also need personal items such as shampoo, soap, cleaning supplies, etc. and always appreciated are diapers and wipes plus all other baby needs. There is a crib program where clients can earn a crib with 10 visits to their doctor. Clients can always get a free pregnancy test and the center offers limited ultrasounds with an appointment. The director of the Johnson County Pregnancy Center is Judith (Kip) Hoekstra and any questions can be directed to her or any of the volunteers during normal hours at 423-727-8600.
Town of Mountain City seasonal banner project
The Town of Mountain City is in the process of purchasing new seasonal banners for the lamp posts on Main Street. We would like to know if you would be interested in sponsoring a banner in honor or in memory of a local veteran. If there is enough interest, we hope to proceed with the project in time for the banners to be displayed for the Memorial Day Holiday. If you would be interested in sponsoring a banner in honor or in memory of a local veteran, please contact City Hall at 423-727-8005 or come by our office for more information.
Johnson County Senior Center Book Club
Start 2020 off on the right page by joining the Book Club at the Johnson County Senior Center. Meetings are held on the first Monday of each month at 12:30-1:30.
Books for discussion in 2020 include:
Little Women by Louisa May Alcot
CareerQuest Tennessee Postponed until Spring 2021
In light of the fluid nature of decisions around COVID19, the First Tennessee Development District and CareerQuest TN planning team are postponing CareerQuest TN until the spring of 2021. This year’s event was scheduled to be held April 23rd and 24th on the campus of East Tennessee State University in the Mini-Dome. Students can still learn about careers in advanced manufacturing, construction, health care and IT by downloading the CareerQuest TN app available for IOS and Android. For all questions, please call Lottie Ryans at (423) 928-0224 or email [email protected]
Barter Theatre Season POSTPONED
ABINGDON, Va.— Barter Theatre will be postponing the opening of Macbeth, Driving Miss Daisy, and Peter Pan which were originally scheduled for March 26th, April 2nd, and April 7th respectively. This decision is in response to Governor Northam’s ban on large gatherings, and to ensure the safety of Barter’s staff, volunteers, and patrons.Barter is in the process of filming these productions for possible streaming to patrons and is working to finalize the technical and contractual requirements necessary to proceed with the distribution. Barter continues to offer its flexible and free exchange policy for all of its shows and hopes that patrons will show their support for the company by continuing to purchase tickets to productions that are scheduled for later this year.
More information on Barter’s response to the COVID-19 crisis can be found at bartertheatre.com. Details regarding the rescheduling of postponed performances will also be made available on the Barter website.
Johnson County Government Offices
Per Governor Bill Lee and Mayor Mike Taylor, Johnson County Government is open for business. Business hours remain 8:30-5:00 some offices may be closed during lunch which is 12:00 pm-1:00 pm. Any further questions, please call 727-9696.
St. Anthony Catholic Church Food Pantry OPEN
St. Anthony Catholic Church Food Pantry is open regular hours. Groceries will be placed into cars. For more information please call (423) 440-4159.
Johnson County Recycling Center Closed
The Johnson County Recycling Center at 222 Barlow Way is closed. (The Johnson County Transfer Station, 378 Industrial Park Rd, remains open, except for designated dates.)
Johnson County Transfer Station
The Johnson County Transfer Station is operating on regular business hours as well as Johnson County Government offices.
Johnson Co/Mountain City Community Center – Closed
The Johnson County/Mountain City Community Center will remain closed to the public until furth
Fundraisers
Johnson County Humane Society Seeks Donations
The Johnson County Humane Society, Inc. (JCHSI) is pleased to announce its newest animal friendly campaign. MCSNAP or Mountain City Spay Neuter Assistance Program is entirely donor funded and has been established to help Mountain City Animal Control (MCAC) get animals taken in from Johnson County vetted and ready for relocation to a rescue or for adoption. The program pays directly to a vet the cost of the spay/neuter, vaccinations and tests for cats and dogs. Donations made to this wonderful program are tax deductible and 100% of the monies donated goes to this program. For more information please call 423-727-9286. If you wish to donate by check, be sure to put “for MCSNAP” on the note line of your check. Otherwise the donation will go into the JCHSI general fund. Make checks payable to JCHSI and mail to P.O. Box 307, Mountain City, TN, 37683.
Acre Field Cemetery
Anyone wanting to make a donation to the Acre Field Cemetery for upkeep can make or send donation to Van Neely. If anybody has a veteran buried at Acre Field please let me know so we can put a flag on the grave for Memorial Day. We need to make a list of all veterans buried at Acre Field. Van Neely, 735 Hawkins Rd, Laurel Bloomery, TN 37680. 423-727-6025.
Burley Shoun Memorial Cemetery
The mowing season is upon us once again. If you have loved ones buried in our cemetery and would like to help with upkeep, donations are much appreciated. Please make checks payable to Burley Shoun Memorial Cemetery at 909 Swift Hollow Road, Mountain City, TN 37683. Thank you!
Stateline Cemetery
Friends & Families of Stateline Cemetery the 2020 mowing season is fast approaching. Our cemetery has grown in recent years and with this the cost of maintaining it has grown. If you would like to make a donation to help with the mowing and upkeep, it would be greatly appreciated. Please make all donations payable to: Stateline Cemetery Attn: Clay Wilson 3800 Sugar Creek Rd. Laurel Bloomery, Tn.37680 423-727-6880.
Johnson Cemetery of Cold Springs, Inc
Friend and families of Johnson Cemetery of Cold Springs, Inc we are seeking donations for the maintenance and mowing of the cemetery. If you have a family member or loved one buried there, we would appreciate your help. Many of our major contributors are no longer with us and we need your help to maintain the cemetery. Please mail donations to : Brenda Johnson Roark 317 Huggins Road Mountain City, TN 37683, Thank you for your help.
Mast Cemetery
The trustees of the Mast Cemetery on Big Dry Run Road in Mountain City would like to remind everyone who have loved ones buried in the cemetery that it is the time of year when your donations are of great importance. We need your contributions to help with the cost of keeping the grass cut, trimmed and any upkeep that may occur. You may send your donation to Bill W. Ward, II at 597 Avery Branch Road, Mountain City, TN 37683.
Meetings
Johnson County Election Commission Special Meeting- May 7
The Johnson County Election Commission will be holding a Special Meeting on May 7 at noon. The meeting will be held at the The Johnson County Election Commission offices, 158 Election Avenue, Mountain City TN. At the time, this notice is being prepared, the election commission expects the agenda of its meeting will include the following items: 1. Approve the Presidential Preference Primary Reimbursement. 2. Discuss Election Workers.
Johnson County Emergency Communications District 911 – May 11
Johnson County ECD-911 Board of Directors will be having a meeting on Monday: May 11, 2020. The meeting will be held at 216 Honeysuckle Street and will start at 5:30 P.M. The public is invited to the meeting. Please call to reserve a spot due to limit space in the EOC must be spaced out 6’apart. If you would like to be added to the agenda or have any questions call the office at 423-727-3094.
Town of Mountain City Board of Mayor and Aldermen regular meeting – RESCHEDULED May 19
The Town of Mountain City Board of Mayor and Aldermen regular meeting scheduled for Tuesday, May 5 will be postponed until Tuesday, May 19 at City Hall. All agenda items for the April meeting will be added to the May agenda. The public is welcome to attend. If any additional information is needed, please contact City Recorder Sheila Shaw at 423-727-8005.
Johnson County Democratic Party Meeting – May Cancelled
Due to the need to continue to social distance the May meeting of the Johnson County Democratic Party will not be held at the Johnson County Library we will be in touch with our members through email.
Johnson County Beekeepers meeting – May Canceled
Due to Covid-19, the Johnson County Beekeepers will NOT be meeting in May.
American Legion & Auxiliary Meetings – Canceled
Due to the coronavirus outbreak American Legion Post 61 and Auxiliary meetings are cancelled until further notice. Our Post Home remains closed to all other activities. The Auxiliary yard sale will be held at a later date to be determined. For more information call 727-5935 or 727-6372.
VFW Post 6908 and Auxiliary May meeting –Canceled
The VFW Post 6908 and Auxiliary meeting for May is canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. For further information, you may call Don Payne, Commander (423) 727-7362.
Things to Do
Johnson County Farmers Market
The Johnson County Farmers Market is held Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon at Ralph Stout Park in Mountain City, TN. The Farmers Market offers locally grown seasonal fruits and vegetables, fresh eggs, canned jams and jellies, and Artisan created crafts.
Heritage Hall Theatre News Concerning COVID-19 Changes
Based on the changing dynamics and heightened levels of risk of the COVID-19 Coronavirus, Heritage Hall executives have made the difficult decision to suspend ALL Heritage Hall Theatre related shows, practices and operations through the end of May. Ultimately, our decision is grounded in our responsibility for the well-being of Johnson County citizens. All ticket sales have been suspended.
The JC Young Artists’ “101 Dalmatians” has been cancelled for 2020 and will probably be rescheduled for Spring 2021. Kenny Price’s May 29 event has also been cancelled with the possibility of rescheduling for this season. The Community Theatre’s “Ghost of a Chance” has been cancelled. Long Journey Home’s documentary and the JC Community Foundation’s Talent Show have both been cancelled along with The Richard Lynch Band, scheduled for June 20. HH events presently rescheduled include Rockin’ the Hall, Aug 8 and The Kody Norris Show, Sept. 18.
Please check heritagehalltheatre.org for up to date changes or if you have any questions, call 423 727 7444 and leave a message.