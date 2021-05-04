Community Announcements 5-5-2021

For Your Information

St. Anthony Catholic Church Food Pantry – OPEN

St. Anthony Catholic Church Food Pantry is open regular hours. Groceries will be placed into cars. For more information please call (423) 440-4159.

Public Library – Curbside Service

Johnson County Public Library’s curbside service is available at the front door from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday thru Friday. Call 727-6544 if you wish to return or checkout items, or have small documents to copy or fax. You must wait outside while we take care of these things for you. The outside book drop will still be available for returning BOOKS ONLY. No fines will be charged during this time.

Pregnancy Support Center of Johnson County

The Pregnancy Support Center of Johnson County has changed our hours of business due to the Covid-19 virus. We will be serving our clients on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11:00 to 2:00 and by appointment only. We no longer do ultrasounds. We will meet our clients at their cars and bring their supplies out to them. No one but our volunteers will be allowed in the building. All supplies, clothes and equipment are being cleaned and sterilized as best we can. Our phone is 727-6800. We are located at 916 Crossroads Dr. Please call ahead for an appointment. Donations are always welcomed.

Make a Resolution to Earn Your Diploma in 2021

Adult Education Classes- Both ‘In-Person’ (masks required) and ‘Online’, Are Available in Mountain City! Call (423)460-3330 or drop by the Johnson County/Mountain City Adult Education Classrooms TODAY- located at 370 Cold Springs Road, at the Department of Human Services Building- side entrance~ We have Day and Night Classes available to accommodate our working adults. Some students are able to earn their diplomas’ in less than a month! Classes are FREE and HiSet (formerly known as GED) Testing is FREE! Call (423)460-3330 or Drop by, and Take that first step towards changing your life TODAY!

Support the Arts — Join the Johnson County Arts Council

The Johnson County Arts Council is a non-profit organization that provides support for local artists and art-related organizations. Many local arts programs began under its umbrella. Currently the Arts Council is sponsoring JAM (Junior Appalachian Musicians) and the Annual Christmas Craft Show. The Arts Council also awards annual scholarships to area high school seniors. We are able to provide that support because of people like you and your interest in promoting local artists and art programs. For more information go to www.facebook.com/johnsoncountyartscouncil.

Senior Center Meal Boxes March-April

The Johnson County Senior Center is partnering with First Tennessee Human Resources Agency to provide meal boxes containing a 5-day shelf stable meals that can be picked up through the lunch drive through 11 a.m.-noon for senior center members. Membership to the Johnson County Senior Center is free to adults 60 years and older. For more information about becoming a member of the Johnson County Senior Center or the meal boxes, please call 423-727-8883.

Acre Field Cemetery Work Day – May 8

Acre Field Cemetery in Laurel Bloomery, TN will hold it’s yearly work day on May 8, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. A rain date will be set for May 15, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. In addition; annual cemetery upkeep donations can be mailed to Acre Field Cemetery 735 Hawkins Road, Laurel Bloomery, TN 37680 c/o Van Neely. Town Budget Requests Deadline – May 18

The Town of Mountain City has begun the Fiscal Year 2021/2022 Budget process that includes the tax rates, projected revenues and operational expenditures which also include depreciation and debt service along with fee schedules. This notice is to any interested party or organization who may seek funding through the Town’s Fiscal Year 2021/2022 Budget. To receive consideration by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, all submittals must be received by City Recorder Sheila Shaw at City Hall on or before May 18, 2021. Please include with the request for funds your financial statement and/or audit copy. Please understand submitting a request does not guarantee allocation of funds as the Board of Mayor and Aldermen will base these requests upon availability of projected revenues and other Town budget needs. For additional information, please contact City Recorder Sheila Shaw at 423-727-8005.

Raising Funds

Acre Field Cemetery

Anyone wanting to make a donation to the Acre Field Cemetery for upkeep, can make or send donation to Van Neely. If anybody has a veteran buried at Acre Field please let me know so we can put a flag on the grave for Memorial Day. We need to make a list of all veterans buried at Acre Field. Van Neely, 735 Hawkins Rd, Laurel Bloomery, TN 37680. 423-727-6025.

Burley Shoun Memorial Cemetery

Mowing season is upon us once again. If you have loved ones buried in our cemetery and would like to help with upkeep, donations are much appreciated. Please make checks payable to: Burley Shoun Memorial Cemetery at 909 Swift Hollow Road, Mountain City, TN 37683. Thank you!

Johnson Cemetery of Cold Springs, Inc

Friend and families of Johnson Cemetery of Cold Springs, Inc we are seeking donations for the maintenance and mowing of the cemetery. If you have a family member or loved one buried there, we would appreciate your help. Many of our major contributors are no longer with us and we need your help to maintain the cemetery. Please mail donations to : Brenda Johnson Roark 317 Huggins Road Mountain City, TN 37683, Thank you for your help.

Stateline Cemetery

Friends & Families of Stateline Cemetery the 2020 mowing season is fast approaching. Our cemetery has grown in recent years and with this the cost of maintaining it has grown. If you would like to make a donation to help with the mowing and upkeep, it would be greatly appreciated. Please make all donations payable to: Stateline Cemetery Attn: Clay Wilson 3800 Sugar Creek Rd. Laurel Bloomery, Tn.37680 423-727-6880

Mast Cemetery Big Dry Run Rd

The trustees of the Mast Cemetery on Big Dry Run Road in Mountain City would like to remind families and friends who have loved ones buried in the cemetery that it is the time of year when your donations are of great importance. We need your contributions to help with the cost of keeping the grass cut, trimmed and any upkeep that may occur. You may send your donation to Bill W. Ward, II at 597 Avery Branch Road, Mountain City, TN 37683.

Johnson County Humane Society Seeks Donations

The Johnson County Humane Society, Inc. (JCHSI) is pleased to announce its newest animal friendly campaign. MCSNAP or Mountain City Spay Neuter Assistance Program is entirely donor funded and has been established to help Mountain City Animal Control (MCAC) get animals taken in from Johnson County vetted and ready for relocation to a rescue or for adoption. The program pays directly to a vet the cost of the spay/neuter, vaccinations and tests for cats and dogs. Donations made to this wonderful program are tax deductible and 100% of the monies donated goes to this program. For more information please call 423-727-9286. If you wish to donate by check, be sure to put “for MCSNAP” on the note line of your check. Otherwise the donation will go into the JCHSI general fund. Make checks payable to JCHSI and mail to P.O. Box 307, Mountain City, TN, 37683.

Trade Community Center Turkey Shoot – May 8

There will be a “Turkey Shoot” on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Trade Community Center, 228 Modock Road, Trade, Tennessee. Competition will be open to anyone shooting stock guns (no modified chokes) 12, 16, 20, and 410 gauges. Multiple cash awards will be offered to winners. Refreshments are available. Proceeds go to main- tain the Mill and Trade Community Center grounds and other community projects. For more information, please contact Bill Bird at 973-296- 1658.

Meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous

AA meets at 6 p.m. in the Mountain City / Johnson County Community Center, 214 College St., Mountain City on Monday and Thursday evenings. For more information on AA and recovery resources contact Chuck Whitney 423-957-0171

American Legion & Auxiliary Meetings Canceled

Due to the coronavirus outbreak American Legion Post 61 and Auxiliary meetings are cancelled until further notice. Our Post Home remains closed to all other activities. The Auxiliary yard sale will be held at a later date to be determined. For more information call 727-5935 or 727-6372.

Making It Count, NA chapter weekly meetings – Tue. 7 p.m.

The “Making It Count” Johnson County chapter of Narcotics Anonymous meets Tuesdays at 7PM in the Families Free Office at 108 Court St., Mountain City. For more information on “Making It Count” (NA) and recovery resources contact A.C.T.I.O.N Coalition at 727-0780.