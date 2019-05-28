Community Announcements 5-29-19

For Your Information

Free senior stretching class

A free senior class is open to all adults who want to improve their flexibility and balance. The class meets in the First Christian Church fellowship hall Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 -11 a.m. For more info, call Phil Walter at 727-6130.

Senior Center Arthritis Class

The Johnson County Senior Center is the place to be for fun exercise. Sarah Ransom, UT Extension Agent, teaches Arthritis Class every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:00am at the senior center. There is no fee for the class it’s offered FREE! You will have fun exercising and make new friends as well. Come and see for yourself. It’s always a great day at the Johnson County Senior Center.

Sunrise Quilt Guild Quilt Search

This years Tennessee Sunrise Quilt Guild quilt show to be held August 30-31 in conjunction with the Long Journey Home celebrations will feature antique/vintage quilts from Johnson County made prior to 1970. Please let us know if you have a quilt you would like us to consider for the show. We will be happy to consider family quilts, inherited items, or quilts purchased in Johnson or surrounding counties. Quilts May be of any size or condition. Selected quilts May be displayed, presented during the traditional bed-turning, or brought for a “you show, we tell” session where quilt owners May show a quilt and ask questions about it. If you own a quilt you would like considered for display, please contact Candace St. Lawrence at 423-768-3877

Summer Food Service Program

School will soon be out for summer, we want to continue feeding the children of Johnson County. The Summer Food Service Program is designed to fill that nutrition gap and make sure children can get the nutritious meals they need. USDA requires that all children remain at the site while consuming their meals. Summer meals are offered to any child ages 1 – 18. Meals are also available to purchase for adults. Please contact Johnson County School Foodservice @ 727-2657 if you have any questions or would like to apply to host a site for the meals.

Fundraisers

Acre Field Cemetery

Anyone wanting to make a donation to the Acre Field Cemetery for upkeep, can make or send donation to Van Neely. If anybody has a veteran buriedat Acre Field please let me know so we can put a flag on the grave for Memorial Day. We need to make a list of all veterans buried at Acre Field.Van Neely, 735 Hawkins Rd, Laurel Bloomery, TN 37680. 423-727-6025

Mountain City Animal Shelter Donations

The Mountain City Animal Shelter is always in need of donations. Monetary donations and supplies are greatly appreciated. We are located at 445 Tobacco Road, Mountain City, Tennessee. Find out more at 423) 727-7880 or www.mountaincitytn.org.

St. Anthony’s Yard/Bake Sale- June 1

The annual yard sale and bake sale will take place on Saturday, June 1 from 9 AM to 5 PM at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 833 W. Main St.

Service Dog Spaghetti Dinner- June 7

Join us at the Crewette Building in Mountain City, TN on June 7 from 3:30 PM to 7 PM for a spaghetti dinner. Dinner consists of spaghetti with meat sauce or plain sauce, green beans, salad, drink, and a dessert. Adults: $7 per plate Kids 10 and under: $3.50. Eat in or take out. Proceeds go towards helping Kourtnee Dawne, age 4, obtain a seeing eye/ Autism service dog.

Trade BBQ & Cornhole Tourney- June 8

The Trade Community Center at 228 Modock Road in Trade, TN will hold a cornhole tournament on Saturday, June 8. Registration of $15 will be at 11 AM with games starting at noon. Food available at 11 AM with BBQ from 3 PM to 7 PM. Adults: $10 Children ages 5-10: $5 Children 4 and under: Free. Live music from 6 PM to 9 PM. For more info, call (423) 895-2213.

BBQ Cook-off & Bluegrass – June 15

Forge Creek Community Center is planning an evening of bluegrass And BBQ. On June 15. There will be a bbq cook-off. The center is looking for grill masters to compete in a bbq competition. The meat will be provided by the community center. Prizes will be awarded call Josh at 423-213-3789 or Gary 306-2022 for more info.

Meetings

VFW Post 6908 Meeting- June 1

VFW Members and Auxiliary will meet Saturday, June 1at the VFW Building at 179 Depot Street. Members start

gathering in around 5:30 PM and a carry-in meal is served at 6 PM with regular monthly meeting following. Any eligible veteran of Foreign Wars or Active Duty Military is invited to attend. VFW 6908 is a smoke-free and alcohol-free Post. For information, call James D. (Don) Payne, Commander 727-7362.

City Board Meeting- June 4

The Town of Mountain City Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet in regular session on Tuesday, June 4 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall. Prior to the meeting, beginning at 5:00 p.m. the Board will meet in a work session to discuss the 2019-2020 fiscal year budget. The public is welcome to attend. If any additional information is needed, please contact City Recorder Sheila Shaw at

423-727-8005.

Safety Meeting- June 5

A safety meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, June 5, at 9 am in the conference room of the Johnson County Extension Office Building located at 208 College Street, Mountain City, Tennessee.

Jo. Co Democrats Meeting- June 6

The Jo. Co.Democrat Party will meet on Thurs., June 6 at 5:30 in the meeting room of the Johnson County Library.

Republican Meeting- June 13

The Johnson County Republican Party will meet on Thursday, June 13 at 6 pm at the Welcome Center -Lower Level.

Speaker: Randy Brinkley Light Refreshments available.More Information: Karenplus1@Dannyherman.Com.Karen Weaver, Chairman 423 707-5058 Come And Join Us!

Things to Do

Johnson County Farmers Market Season

Johnson County Farmers Market will be held on Saturdays from 9 am – noon at Ralph Stout Park.

Basketball Camp- May 27-30

A boys and girls basketball camp for 1st- 8th graders will take place May 27-30 from 8 am to 11:30 am at Johnson County high school. The cost is $50 per player. There is a reduced deal for siblings. Two siblings for $80. Three siblings for $100. Camp fees include a camp t-shirt and awards. Concessions are available daily (pizza, drinks, & candy). For additional info call Austin Atwood at (423) 742-2870.

Heritage Hall- June 1

Saturday, June 01, 7 pm: Seven Bridges – The Ultimate Eagles Experience, a stunningly accurate tribute to the music of the Eagles. Using no backing tracks or harmonizers, 7 Bridges faithfully re-creates the experience of an Eagles concert from the band’s most prolific period.. 7 Bridges offers the perfect blend of songs to capture all levels of Eagles devotees. 7 Bridges is a tour de force of talent combining incredible musicianship, vocal precision and a stage presence that has garnered them nationwide acclaim. The band features Jason Manning as Glenn Frey, Keith Thoma as Don Henley, Bryan Graves as Randy Meisner/Timothy B. Schmit, Rob Evans. as the eccentric and unpredictable Joe Walsh, Blake Hall as guitar wizard Don Felder, and Vernon Roop as Joe Vitale. the often unsung hero of many Eagles studio albums and live performances. 7 Bridges provides an all ages, family friendly show weaved into a powerful rock-n-roll concert experience, $25 adv/$28(cash) door. Sponsored by Johnson County Bank and Redden Realty.

“On sale” dates for online ticket purchases for each event will be announced on our website, heritagehalltheatre.org, on Facebook and by email. Online tickets will go off sale at 2:00 PM on the day of each event. You may still purchase walk-up tickets at the door for each event (CASH ONLY).

As always, you may still purchase event tickets at our box office. Please call 423 727 7444 and leave a message; a staff member will return your call within 48 hours. For more information, check heritagehalltheatre.org.

Art Center Veterans Photo Shoot- June 3

Are you or is someone you know a veteran? If so, we would like to record your story on film. On June 3 we will have a professional film crew on hand to interview our veterans and Tia Thomas will take a free black and white photograph of each veteran for her upcoming journeys show between 10 am and 3 pm. There are a limited number of appointments available for interviews. Please call 460-3313 or email Cristy at cdunnoriginals@hotmail.Com to make your appointment.

Chamber Annual Awards Dinner- June 7

At First Christian Church Life Center, Main Street at 6:30 p.M.Come out and enjoy a dinner catered by the Pickled Beet and see who receives the business of the year, volunteer of the year and citizen of the year awards. Tickets must be purchased by Monday, June 3rd. Tickets are available from all chamber directors and at the welcome center.

Action Prevention Day- June 8

Prevention day, June 8 from 9am-12noon @ Ralph Stout Park near pond. In conjunction with TWRA’s free fishing day promoting healthy lifestyles and family connectedness. Visit vendors to obtain resources and register for door prizes.

Radio Club Kids Day- June 15

Johnson County Amateur Radio Club ARRL’s National Kids Day – Event June 15 – Saturday – 1 PM to 6 PM Ralph Stout Park – Grandstand ARRL offers an event designed to promote Amateur Radio to our youth by giving an on-the-air experience to young people with hands-on communications with others in the area. Join us and share the excitement with your kids. They will earn a bright new Certificate of Participation. Contact – KF4QKC – RHONDA – 423 460-1465

Art In The Garden- June 29

Spend the day touring 7 gardens around Johnson County. At each stop, local musicians and artists will be entertaining and demonstrating their talents. Lunch at Silver Keys is included with the purchase of a $20 ticket. Advanced tickets available now! Proceeds go to purchasing the building. Redeem your ticket on the day of the event for your map and official garden tour pass.