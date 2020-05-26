Community Announcements 5-27-2020

Special Notices

ATTENTION PARENTS of Future Head Start, Pre K and Kindergarten Students

Due to recent events and closers we have decided to do our registration process different this year.We will be mailing out parts of our registration packet with information to be filled out by the legal parent/guardian and returned to us in a self-addressed stamped envelope. If your child is currently enrolled in our Head Start/Pre K program you will NOT need to do this because they are currently registered for next year.

If you have a child turning 5 on or before August 15, 2020 your child will need to register for Kindergarten.

If you have a child turning 4 on or before August 15, 2020 you can register for Pre K.

If you have a child turning 3 on or before August 15, 2020 you can register for Head Start.

To receive the paperwork please call (423) 727-2640 or email [email protected] or [email protected]

Please provide the following information when calling or emailing in:

Parent’s name Child’s name Phone number Child’s date of birth Address School your child will attend



Johnson County/Mountain City Adult Education Program

Is NOW accepting new students! There has never been a more opportune time to start your journey towards earning your High School Equivalency Diploma! Why not use this time of quarantine and ‘stay at home’ orders to make positive life changes? Pick up the phone TODAY to start your journey- just call the Johnson County/Mountain City Adult Education classroom (423)460-3330 or Karla (423)202-4386 and we will fill out the student registration form for you, get you registered, and start you on the road to earning YOUR High School Equivalency DIPLOMA! Once registered, textbooks and learning packets will be available for pick-up through the use of ‘Accepted Social Distancing Practices’. CALL TODAY

Public Library Curbside Service Available

The Johnson County Public Library is closed to the public. Curbside service will be available at the front door from 10am to 3pm Monday thru Friday. Call 727-6544 if you wish to return or checkout items, or have small documents to copy or fax. You must wait outside while we take care of these things for you. The outside book drop will still be available for returning BOOKS ONLY. No fines will be charged during this time that we are closed.