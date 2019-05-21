Community Announcements 5-22-19

For Your Information

Free senior stretching class

A free senior class is open to all adults who want to improve their flexibility and balance. The class meets in the First Christian Church fellowship hall Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 -11 a.m. For more info, call Phil Walter at 727-6130.

Senior Center Arthritis Class

The Johnson County Senior Center is the place to be for fun exercise. Sarah Ransom, UT Extension Agent, teaches Arthritis Class every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:00am at the senior center. There is no fee for the class it’s offered FREE! You will have fun exercising and make new friends as well. Come and see for yourself. It’s always a great day at the Johnson County Senior Center.

Sunrise Quilt Guild Quilt Search

This years Tennessee Sunrise Quilt Guild quilt show to be held August 30-31 in conjunction with the Long Journey Home celebrations will feature antique/vintage quilts from Johnson County made prior to 1970. Please let us know if you have a quilt you would like us to consider for the show. We will be happy to consider family quilts, inherited items, or quilts purchased in Johnson or surrounding counties. Quilts may be of any size or condition. Selected quilts may be displayed, presented during the traditional bed-turning, or brought for a “you show, we tell” session where quilt owners may show a quilt and ask questions about it. If you own a quilt you would like considered for display, please contact Candace St. Lawrence at 423-768-3877

Summer Food Service Program

School will soon be out for summer, we want to continue feeding the children of Johnson County. The Summer Food Service Program is designed to fill that nutrition gap and make sure children can get the nutritious meals they need. USDA requires that all children remain at the site while consuming their meals. Summer meals are offered to any child ages 1 – 18. Meals are also available to purchase for adults. Please contact Johnson County School Foodservice @ 727-2657 if you have any questions or would like to apply to host a site for the meals.

Butler Museum Opening- May 25 & 26

Take a trip back in time to Old Butler by visiting the BUTLER MUSEUM, located at 123 Selma Curtis Rd. in Butler. Many historical exhibits available for viewing. On the Museum grounds are other sites, including the restored STANLEY STOUT STORE from Old Butler, the VETERANS’ MEMORIAL and the MEMORY BRICK WALK. For information call 768-3534 or go to the website at www.butlermuseumtn.com. May 25-26 is the opening weekend with the hours being from 1:30-4:30.

Holiday Closings – May 27

The Johnson County Courthouse and the Johnson County Transfer Station will be closed Monday May 27 in observance of Memorial Day

Fundraisers

Acre Field Cemetery

Anyone wanting to make a donation to the Acre Field Cemetery for upkeep, can make or send donation to Van Neely. If anybody has a veteran buried at Acre Field please let me know so we can put a flag on the grave for Memorial Day. We need to make a list of all veterans buried at Acre Field.Van Neely, 735 Hawkins Rd, Laurel Bloomery, TN 37680. 423-727-6025

Mountain City Animal Shelter Donations

The Mountain City Animal Shelter is always in need of donations. Monetary donations and supplies are greatly appreciated. We are located at 445 Tobacco Road, Mountain City, Tennessee. Find out more at 423) 727-7880 orwww.mountaincitytn.org.

Southside FWB Benefit – May 25

The youth of Southside FWB Church is sponsoring a soup bean benefit dinner for beloved member Mike Hammons on Saturday, May 25 from 4 PM- 6PM at the church fellowship, Eat in or take out. Soup beans, cornbread, slaw, dessert, and drink $6. Please pray for Mike and his wife Liz. He has been in the hospital for 18 weeks. Thank you for your support.

Trade BBQ & Cornhole Tourney- June 8

The Trade Community Center at 228 Modock Road in Trade, TN will hold a cornhole tournament on Saturday, June 8. Registration of $15 will be at 11 AM with games starting at noon. Food available at 11 AM with BBQ from 3 PM to 7 PM. Adults: $10 Children ages 5-10: $5 Children 4 and under: Free. Live music from 6 PM to 9 PM. For more info, call (423) 895-2213.

BBQ Cook-off & Bluegrass – June 15

Forge Creek Community Center is planning an evening of bluegrass And BBQ. On June 15. There will be a bbq cook off. The center is looking for grill masters to compete in a bbq competition. The meat will be provided by the community center. Prizes will be awarded call Josh at 423-213-3789 or Gary 306-2022 for more info.

Meetings

911 Board Meeting- May 28

Johnson County ECD-911 Board of Directors will be having a meeting on Tuesday: May 28, 2019. The meeting will be held at 216 Honeysuckle Street and will start at 5:30 P.M. The public is invited to the meeting. If you would like to be added to the agenda or have any questions call the office at 423-727-3094.

Jo. Co Democrats Meeting- June 6

The Jo. Co.Democrat Party will meet on Thurs., June 6 at 5:30 in the meeting room of the Johnson County Library.

Reunions

Class of ‘58 Reunion- July 20

The reunion will be at the First Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 128 N. Church Street, Mtn. City, TN. Lunch at 1 pm will be catered by Levi Retires for $12 per person. Breakfast at Hardee’s at 8:30 am on July 20 at your expense. Heritage Hall play at 7 pm on July 20 will be a group rate of $9 per person. The Johnson County Community Theater will present “Mom’s Gift” at Heritage Hall. If you wish to attend the luncheon and/or the play, please send your payment to: Mary Ann Worley, 1237 Roan Creek Road, Mtn. City, TN or Daisy Everett at 310 N. Church St., Mtn. City, TN by July 1, 2019.

Things to Do

Johnson County Farmers Market Season

Johnson County Farmers Market will be held on Saturdays from 9am – Noon at Ralph Stout Park.

Annual Turtle Derby- May 24

The sixteenth annual Turtle Derby is set for Friday, May 24 at 6 PM at Ralph Stout Park. Sponsored by the Johnson County Lions Club, the Turtle Derby has become a favorite event for the families of Johnson County, so reserve the date now for more exciting turtle races. There is no admission charge, but there will be lots of fun for everyone and great door prizes including two brand new bicycles. Proceeds from this event will support the work of the Lions Club in providing eye care and glasses for Johnson County people in need of assistance. Call 727-8817 or 727-4119 for more information.

Heritage Hall/Young Artists- May 24 & 25

Friday & Saturday, May 24 & 25 • Time: 7 PM, JC Young Artists will present The Aristocats; $5 at door, general seating. For more information, check heritagehalltheatre.org.

Memorial Day Tourney- May 25

Town of Mountain City Memorial Day Horseshoe Tournament will be held at Ralph Stout Park on Saturday, May 25, 2019 beginning at 10:00 a.m. Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m.

Memorial Day Ceremony- May 27

Come join us for a day of remembrance for those who paid the ultimate price for our freedoms. The annual Memorial Day Ceremony will be held Monday, May 27 at 11AM at Ralph Stout Park. The Former American Legion Department of TN Commander Robert Hensley will be the master of Ceremonies. Others scheduled to attend include State Representative Timothy Hill and Johnson County Mayor Mike Taylor. Nancy Davis, and the Johnson County Community Children’s Chorus under the direction of Marie-Jo Thum will provide patrioticmusical tributes. We will also remember those Johnson County veterans who have passed away in the past year with a wreath laying, rifle volley, and the playing of “Taps”.WMCT will provide live coverage for those unable to attend. In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be at the Community Center.

Basketball Camp- May 27-30

A Boys and girls basketball camp for 1st- 8th graders will take place May 27-30 from 8 AM to 11:30 AM at Johnson County High School. The cost is $50 per player. There is a reduced deal for siblings. Two siblings for $80. Three siblings for $100. Camp fees include a camp t-shirt and awards. Concessions are available daily (pizza, drinks, & candy). For additional info call Austin Atwood at (423) 742-2870.

Art Center Veterans Photo Shoot- June 3

Are you or is someone you know a Veteran? If so, we would like to record your story on film. On June 3 we will have a professional film crew on hand to interview our Veterans and Tia Thomas will take a free Black and White Photograph of each Veteran for her upcoming Journeys Show between 10 AM and 3 PM.. There are a limited number of appointments available for interviews. Please call 460-3313 or email Cristy at cdunnoriginals@hotmail.com to make your appointment.

Chamber Annual Awards Dinner- June 7

At First Christian Church Life Center, Main Street at 6:30 p.m.Come out and enjoy a dinner catered by The Pickled Beet and see who receives the Business of the Year, Volunteer of the Year and Citizen of the Year awards. Tickets must be purchased by Monday, June 3rd. Tickets are available from all chamber directors and at the Welcome Center.

ACTION Prevention Day- June 8

Prevention Day, June 8 from 9am-12noon @ Ralph Stout Park near pond.In conjunction with TWRA’s Free Fishing DayPromoting healthy lifestyles and family connectedness. Visit vendors to obtain resources and register for door prizes.

Art in the Garden- June 29

Spend the day touring 7 gardens around Johnson County. At each stop, local musicians and artists will be entertaining and demonstrating their talents. Lunch at Silver Keys is included with the purchase of a $20 ticket. Advanced tickets available at the JOHNSON COUNTY CENTER FOR THE ARTS now! Proceeds go to purchasing the building. Redeem your ticket on the day of the event for your map and official Garden Tour Pass.