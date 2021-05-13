Community Announcements 5-12-2021

For Your Information

St. Anthony Catholic Church Food Pantry – OPEN

St. Anthony Catholic Church Food Pantry is open regular hours. Groceries will be placed into cars. For more information please call (423) 440-4159.

Public Library – Curbside Service

Johnson County Public Library’s curbside service is available at the front door from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday thru Friday. Call 727-6544 if you wish to return or checkout items, or have small documents to copy or fax. You must wait outside while we take care of these things for you. The outside book drop will still be available for returning BOOKS ONLY. No fines will be charged during this time.

Pregnancy Support Center of Johnson County

The Pregnancy Support Center of Johnson County has changed our hours of business due to the Covid-19 virus. We will be serving our clients on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11:00 to 2:00 and by appointment only. We no longer do ultrasounds. We will meet our clients at their cars and bring their supplies out to them. No one but our volunteers will be allowed in the building. All supplies, clothes and equipment are being cleaned and sterilized as best we can. Our phone is 727-6800. We are located at 916 Crossroads Dr. Please call ahead for an appointment. Donations are always welcomed.

Make a Resolution to Earn Your Diploma in 2021

Adult Education Classes- Both ‘In-Person’ (masks required) and ‘Online’, Are Available in Mountain City! Call (423)460-3330 or drop by the Johnson County/Mountain City Adult Education Classrooms TODAY- located at 370 Cold Springs Road, at the Department of Human Services Building- side entrance~ We have Day and Night Classes available to accommodate our working adults. Some students are able to earn their diplomas’ in less than a month! Classes are FREE and HiSet (formerly known as GED) Testing is FREE! Call (423)460-3330 or Drop by, and Take that first step towards changing your life TODAY!

Support the Arts — Join the Johnson County Arts Council

The Johnson County Arts Council is a non-profit organization that provides support for local artists and art-related organizations. Many local arts programs began under its umbrella. Currently the Arts Council is sponsoring JAM (Junior Appalachian Musicians) and the Annual Christmas Craft Show. The Arts Council also awards annual scholarships to area high school seniors. We are able to provide that support because of people like you and your interest in promoting local artists and art programs. For more information go to www.facebook.com/johnsoncountyartscouncil.

Sobriety Checkpoint – May 9-15

In a partnership with ACTION Coalition and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, a sobriety checkpoint will be conducted on HWY 67 during the week of May 9-15, 2021.