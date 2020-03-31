Community Announcements 4-1-2020

Special Notices

Johnson County Senior Center needs the following during COVID-19:

•Yarn is needed for seniors to make lap blankets for Hospice patients and shut-ins during the next few weeks.

•Copies of Little Women by Louisa May Alcott are needed for book club members who can’t get out to get the book.

•Colored pencils and Adult Coloring books to be distributed to senior citizens

•Please call and check on senior citizens in your family and neighborhood every couple of days.

•Toilet paper for seniors isolated at home and unable to get out.

•Plastic zip lock bags—sandwich and quart size bags needed

For further information, please call the Johnson County Senior Center at 423.727.8883

School meal program EXPANDS

Beginning Monday, March 23rd Johnson County Schools will continue to have the one drive-up pick-up location at Mountain City Elementary. We will begin to have school bus drivers deliver meals to houses located on their normal routes. This will allow meals to be delivered to children throughout the county that would otherwise not be able to receive a meal. Buses will begin their routes at 10:30 a.m. each day Monday through Friday. Students will receive two meals, one for breakfast and one for lunch.

If your Child currently does not ride a bus or is not enrolled in school yet, but need a meal delivered please call central office at 727-2640. This is open to any child 18 years and under. For more information or to request a delivery please call us at 727-2640

Cherokee National Forest & the National Forests in North Carolina

March 28, 2020 –The Nantahala and Pisgah National Forests in North Carolina, and the Cherokee National Forest in Tennessee are temporarily shutting down trailhead facilities and other access points to the Appalachian National Scenic Trail to prevent groups from congregating and to protect public health and safety.

Dollar General adjusts hours to serve seniors at risk from the COVID-19 Coronavirus

Starting on Tuesday, March 17, Dollar General stores are adjusting its hours to accommodate those most vulnerable to COVID-19. In a statement also reported by News Channel 5 (WCYB) and News Channel 11 (WJHL), the company announced that it is dedicating the first hour of every shopping day to senior shoppers so they may avoid shopping while stores are busy.

“In keeping with our mission and our ongoing commitment to serve our communities, we are dedicating the first hour of each day to seniors. We appreciate our customers’ understanding of our decision and request they visit our stores later in the morning to allow at-risk populations the ability to purchase the items they need at affordable prices,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO.

Heritage Hall Theatre suspends all shows, practices and operations until May 1

Based on the changing dynamics and heightened levels of risk of the COVID-19 Coronavirus, Heritage Hall executives made the difficult decision to suspend ALL Heritage Hall Theatre related shows, practice and operations until April 8th.

UT/TSU Extension Office in Johnson County will remain OPEN

UT/TSU Extension Office in Johnson County will be remaining open to serve the community with educational resources. Per UT’s recommendation, we are practicing social distancing and limiting in-person contact. We ask that individuals call (423)-727-8161 unless they are dropping off soil samples, or have other needs. All in-person programs are suspended until further notice or will be held via distance technology. Feel free to contact us with any questions you may have.

Public Library CLOSED

Effective Monday, March 23 the Johnson County Public Library will be closed to the public. Curbside service will be available at the front door from 10am to 3pm Monday thru Friday. Call 727-6544 if you wish to return or checkout items, or have small documents to copy or fax. You must wait outside while we take care of these things for you. The outside book drop will still be available for returning BOOKS ONLY. No fines will be charged during this time that we are closed.

Jo Co Foundation Talent Show rescheduled – Jun. 12

Due to the Coronavirus, the Johnson County Community Foundation has decided to reschedule the JCCF Talent Show for Friday, June 12th, at 7:00 p.m. at Heritage Hall. Those participating in the show need to come to a mandatory practice on Thursday evening, before the program. The rehearsal times would be K-6 at 6:00 p.m.and 7-12 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets for the show are $8.00 and can be purchased at the Heritage Hall Box Office or on line at www.heritagehalltheatre.org.

For Your Information

Pregnancy Center services to community

The Johnson County Pregnancy Center, located at 917 Crossroads Drive in Mtn. City, is currently open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations are appreciated. The center is always in need of gently used small baby clothing up to size 18 months. Any gently used toys or equipment for babies and young children are welcome too. New moms also need personal items such as shampoo, soap, cleaning supplies, etc. and always appreciated are diapers and wipes plus all other baby needs. There is a crib program where clients can earn a crib with 10 visits to their doctor. Clients can always get a free pregnancy test and the center offers limited ultrasounds with an appointment. The director of the Johnson County Pregnancy Center is Judith (Kip) Hoekstra and any questions can be directed to her or any of the volunteers during normal hours at 423-727-8600.

Town of Mountain City seasonal banner project

The Town of Mountain City is in the process of purchasing new seasonal banners for the lamp posts on Main Street. We would like to know if you would be interested in sponsoring a banner in honor or in memory of a local veteran. If there is enough interest, we hope to proceed with the project in time for the banners to be displayed for the Memorial Day Holiday. If you would be interested in sponsoring a banner in honor or in memory of a local veteran, please contact City Hall at 423-727-8005 or come by our office for more information.

CareerQuest Tennessee Postponed until Spring 2021

In light of the fluid nature of decisions around COVID19, the First Tennessee Development District and CareerQuest TN planning team are postponing CareerQuest TN until the spring of 2021. This year’s event was scheduled to be held April 23rd and 24th on the campus of East Tennessee State University in the Mini-Dome. Students can still learn about careers in advanced manufacturing, construction, health care and IT by downloading the CareerQuest TN app available for IOS and Android. For all questions, please call Lottie Ryans at (423) 928-0224 or email [email protected]

Grandfather Mountain announces two-week closure to fight COVID-19 spread

LINVILLE, N.C.—To help prevent the spread of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus), Grandfather Mountain will close for two weeks, effective Sunday, March 15. The closure means the park will prohibit public access, including from the main entrance gate and hiking trails. For more information, call 800-468-7325, or visit www.grandfather.com.

Barter Theatre Season POSTPONED

ABINGDON, Va.— Barter Theatre will be postponing the opening of Macbeth, Driving Miss Daisy, and Peter Pan which were originally scheduled for March 26th, April 2nd, and April 7th respectively. This decision is in response to Governor Northam’s ban on large gatherings, and to ensure the safety of Barter’s staff, volunteers, and patrons.Barter is in the process of filming these productions for possible streaming to patrons and is working to finalize the technical and contractual requirements necessary to proceed with the distribution. Barter continues to offer its flexible and free exchange policy for all of its shows and hopes that patrons will show their support for the company by continuing to purchase tickets to productions that are scheduled for later this year.

More information on Barter’s response to the COVID-19 crisis can be found at bartertheatre.com. Details regarding the rescheduling of postponed performances will also be made available on the Barter website.

Johnson County Government Offices

Per Governor Bill Lee and Mayor Mike Taylor, Johnson County Government is open for business. Business hours remain 8:30-5:00 some offices may be closed during lunch which is 12:00 pm-1:00 pm. Any further questions, please call 727-9696.

Johnson County Transfer Station

The Johnson County Transfer Station is operating on regular business hours as well as Johnson County Government offices.

St. Anthony Catholic Church Food Pantry OPEN

St. Anthony Catholic Church Food Pantry is open regular hours. Groceries will be placed into cars. For more information please call (423) 727-4159.

Kudos to Johnson County High Department

We would like to express our thanks and appreciation to the Johnson County Highway Department. The crew members that we have encountered have always been polite and courteous. Considering the department’s limited budget, they do an exceptional job! Don & Jean Sparger, Shady Valley

Town of Mountain City offices closed Apr. – 13

The Town of Mountain City offices will be closed on Monday, April 13, 2020 in observance of the Easter Holiday. There will be no garbage pick-up this day. Garbage routes will resume on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. In the event of a water/sewer emergency, please call 423-727-5200.

Fundraisers

Johnson County Humane Society Seeks Donations

The Johnson County Humane Society, Inc. (JCHSI) is pleased to announce its newest animal friendly campaign. MCSNAP or Mountain City Spay Neuter Assistance Program is entirely donor funded and has been established to help Mountain City Animal Control (MCAC) get animals taken in from Johnson County vetted and ready for relocation to a rescue or for adoption. The program pays directly to a vet the cost of the spay/neuter, vaccinations and tests for cats and dogs. Donations made to this wonderful program are tax deductible and 100% of the monies donated goes to this program. For more information please call 423-727-9286. If you wish to donate by check, be sure to put “for MCSNAP” on the note line of your check. Otherwise the donation will go into the JCHSI general fund. Make checks payable to JCHSI and mail to P.O. Box 307, Mountain City, TN, 37683.

Rainbow Mennonite Church BBQ fundraiser – Apr. 3

Rainbow Mennonite Church BBQ fundraiser is being scheduled for April 3rd, more information to come.

Ja’Kari Scholarship roadblock fundraiser – Apr. 3&4

The Remembering Ja’Kari Scholarship will be having a roadblock in Mountain City on April 3rd and 4th, 2020 in an effort to raise money for the Scholarship Fund. The roadblock will take place on Main Street and on South Shady Street and will be in place from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. each day. Please support this effort to remember Ja’Kari and help us to give something back to the community by awarding scholarships to deserving students planning to continue their education. God bless you all.



New to You Crafter’s Supply Sale – Apr. 4 Canceled

Meetings

Johnson County Democratic Party meeting – Apr. 2 CANCELED

Due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus the Democratic Party Meeting set for April 2 has been cancelled. We will be in touch with our members through email.

Town of Mountain City Board of Mayor and Aldermen regular meeting – RESCHEDULED

The Town of Mountain City Board of Mayor and Aldermen regular meeting scheduled for Tuesday, April 7, 2020 has been postponed until Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at City Hall. All agenda items for the April meeting will be added to the May agenda. The public is welcome to attend. If any additional information is needed, please contact City Recorder Sheila Shaw at 423-727-8005.

Things to Do

Shady Valley Easter Egg Hunt – Apr. 4 Canceled

Shady Valley Ruritan Club Easter Sunrise Service – Apr. 12 Canceled