Community Announcements 3-18-2020

Fundraisers

Acre Field Cemetery

Anyone wanting to make a donation to the Acre Field Cemetery for upkeep can make or send donation to Van Neely. If anybody has a veteran buried at Acre Field please let me know so we can put a flag on the grave for Memorial Day. We need to make a list of all veterans buried at Acre Field. Van Neely, 735 Hawkins Rd, Laurel Bloomery, TN 37680. 423-727-6025.

Burley Shoun Memorial Cemetery

The mowing season is upon us once again. If you have loved ones buried in our cemetery and would like to help with upkeep, donations are much appreci­ated. Please make checks payable to Burley Shoun Memorial Cemetery at 909 Swift Hollow Road, Mountain City, TN 37683. Thank you!

Stateline Cemetery

Friends & Families of Stateline Cemetery the 2020 mowing season is fast approaching. Our cemetery has grown in recent years and with this the cost of maintaining it has grown. If you would like to make a donation to help with the mowing and upkeep, it would be greatly appreciated. Please make all donations payable to: Stateline Cemetery Attn: Clay Wilson 3800 Sugar Creek Rd. Laurel Bloomery, Tn.37680 423-727-6880

Johnson County Humane Society Seeks Donations

The Johnson County Humane Society, Inc. (JCHSI) is pleased to announce its newest animal friendly campaign. MCSNAP or Mountain City Spay Neuter Assistance Program is entirely donor funded and has been established to help Mountain City Animal Control (MCAC) get animals taken in from Johnson County vetted and ready for relocation to a rescue or for adoption. The program pays directly to a vet the cost of the spay/neuter, vaccinations and tests for cats and dogs. Donations made to this wonderful program are tax deductible and 100% of the monies donated goes to this program. For more information please call 423-727-9286. If you wish to donate by check, be sure to put “for MCSNAP” on the note line of your check. Otherwise the donation will go into the JCHSI general fund. Make checks payable to JCHSI and mail to P.O. Box 307, Mountain City, TN, 37683.

Trade Community Center Turkey Shoot – Mar. 28

There will be a “Turkey Shoot” on Saturday MARCH 28th at 1:00pm at the Trade Community Center, 228 Modock Road, Trade, Tennessee. Competition will be open to anyone shooting stock guns (no modified chokes) 12, 16, 20, and 410 gauges. Multiple cash awards will be offered to winners. Refreshments are available. Proceeds go to maintain the Mill and Trade Community Center grounds and other community projects. For more information, please contact Bill Roark at 423-895-2213.

Rainbow Mennonite Church BBQ fundraiser – Apr. 3

Rainbow Mennonite Church BB&Q fundraiser is being scheduled for April 3rd, more information to come.

Ja’Kari Scholarship roadblock fundraiser – Apr. 3&4

The Remembering Ja’Kari Scholarship will be having a roadblock in Mountain City on April 3rd and 4th, 2020 in an effort to raise money for the Scholarship Fund. The roadblock will take place on Main Street and on South Shady Street and will be in place from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. each day. Please support this effort to remember Ja’Kari and help us to give something back to the community by awarding scholarships to deserving students planning to continue their education. God bless you all.

New to You Crafter’s Supply Sale Canceled

The Tennessee Sunrise Quilt Guild is canceling the Crafter’s Supply Sale scheduled 4 April – 9am – 1pm at the Johnson County Library. Future date to be determined.

Meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous

AA meeting held every Monday and Thursday night at 6 p.m. at the JC/MC Community Center in Mountain City. For more information, call Chuck at 423-957-0171.

Jo. Co. Election Commission special meeting – Mar. 18

The Johnson County Election Commission will be holding a Special Meeting at Noon on March 18. The meeting will be held at the Johnson County Election Commission Office, at the time this notice is being prepared, the election commission expects the agenda of its meeting will include the following items pertaining to the March 3, 2020 Presidential Preference Primary: 1. Certify the Election 2. Discuss Election Day Procedures.

Jo. Co. Republican Women meeting – Mar. 19 Canceled

The Johnson County Republican Women March 19th meeting at the Johnson County Library has been canceled.

Legion Auxiliary Meeting Mar. – 19

American Legion Post 61 and Auxiliary will meet on Thursday, March 19 at the Legion Post at 318 N. Church Street for a potluck supper beginning at 6pm. Short business meetings will follow. For those who have not renewed their membership for 2020, dues must be received by the Adjutant not later than April 1 in order to receive pre-printed cards for the 2021 membership year. If schools are closed due to inclement weather or an illness outbreak, the meeting will be cancelled. For more information call 727-5935 or 727-6372.

Johnson County Commissioners meeting – Mar. 19

The Johnson County Commissioners meeting will be Thursday, March 19 at 7 pm at the Johnson County Courthouse upper courtroom. The budget committee will meet prior to the commission meeting at 6 pm in the lower courtroom.

Quilt Guild Meeting Mar. – 21

The Tennessee Sunrise Quilt Guild will meet Sat., Mar 21st at 10:00 AM in the Fellowship Hall of the First Christian Church. Anyone interested in quilting and sewing is welcome to attend – beginners and experts alike. We will begin sewing on our 2021 Charity Quilt. There is work for everyone! Visit our TN Sunrise Quilt Guild Facebook page for more information on Guild activities.

Reunions

JCHS Class of ’65 Reunion- July 18

Plans are in progress to celebrate our 55 year reunion. We’ll soon email you with details including where to mail checks, deadlines, menu, and cost when it’s up and running. We’ll also have a mailer for those without email Keep watching for more updates.

Things to Do

Jo. Co. Indoor Farmers Market

The Johnson County Farmers Market will remain open while continuing to monitor recommendations for public health and safety to prevent spread of COVID-19. We are asking our customers and vendors to exercise caution and use good judgement when deciding whether to attend Market or not. That means please don’t come to Market if you are sick, and be extra diligent with your safe food handling practices. Any updates to the Market schedule will be posted here on Facebook and our website, and will be sent via email to our contact list.The Johnson County Farmers Market is every Saturday from 9 am-noon, down stairs at the Welcome Center, 716 S. Shady St, Mountain City, TN 37683.

First Baptist Church preschool Open House – Mar. 18

First Baptist Church will be holding an Open House for the preschool year of 2020-2021 on Wednesday, March 18, 9 am -11 am. If you are unable to attend during the open house hours, you can call the church office, 423-727-9711, for more information. Or drop by to pick up a registration form, Tuesday – Thursday, 9 am – Noon.

Rainbow Mennonite Church Revival Rescheduled

The annual Rainbow Mennonite Church Spring revival is being rescheduled for a later date to be announced. For more information please call 727-6230 for more info.

Shady Valley Easter Egg Hunt – Apr. 4

The Shady Valley annual Easter Egg Hunt will be held on Saturday, April 4 starting promptly at 12:00 noon at the Shady Valley Elementary School. Children ages 3-7 and 8-11 are welcome. Sponsored by the Shady Valley Ruritan Club. Rain date one week later on April 11.

Community Easter Sunrise Service – Apr. 12

The Shady Valley Ruritan Club is hosting an ecumenical community Easter Sunrise Service Sunday, April 12 at 7 a.m. at Ruritan Park on the grounds of the Shady Valley Elementary School. Join us for a spiritual message, song, and continental breakfast. All are welcome!