Community Announcements 2-19-2020

For Your Information

Earn Your Diploma

Adult Education (GED) Classes Available during the summer! Call (423) 460-3330 or drop by the all-new Johnson County/Mountain City Adult Education Classrooms TODAY- located at 370 Cold Springs Road, at the Department of Human Services Building- side entrance~ We have Day and Night Classes to accommodate our working adults! Some students are able to earn their diplomas’ in less than a month! Classes are FREE and HiSet (GED) Testing is FREE! So call (423) 460-3330.

Pregnancy Center services to the community

The Johnson County Pregnancy Center, located at 917 Crossroads Drive in Mtn. City, is currently open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations are appreciated. The center is always in need of gently used small baby clothing up to size 18 months. Any gently used toys or equip­ment for babies and young children are welcome too. New moms also need personal items such as shampoo, soap, cleaning supplies, etc. and always appreciated are diapers and wipes plus all other baby needs. There is a crib program where clients can earn a crib with 10 visits to their doctor. Clients can always get a free pregnancy test and the center offers limited ultrasounds with an appointment. The director of the Johnson County Pregnancy Center is Judith (Kip) Hoekstra and any questions can be directed to her or any of the volunteers during normal hours at 423-727-8600.

Silver Sneakers at Johnson County Senior Center

Silver Sneakers is a program encouraging older adults to participate in physical activities that will help them to maintain greater control of their health. SilverSneakers sponsors activities and social events designed to keep those 65 and older healthy while encouraging social interaction. Come and join SilverSneakers at the Johnson County Senior Center on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 10:00 a.m. The program is free to everyone.

Senior Center Arthritis Class

The Johnson County Senior Center is the place to be for fun exercise. Sarah Ransom, UT Extension Agent, teaches Arthritis Class every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:00 am at the senior center. There is no fee for the class it’s offered FREE! You will have fun exercising and make new friends as well. Come and see for yourself. It’s always a great day at the Johnson County Senior Center.

Free Senior Stretching Class

A free senior stretching class is open to all adults who want to improve their flexibility and balance. The class meets in the fellowship hall at First Christian Church on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Please call Phil Walter with any questions at 727-6130.

Senior Center Zumba Fitness Class

Zumba Fitness is a Latin-inspired group aerobic exercise class that incorporates music and easy-to-follow dance moves from around the world to create a one-of-a-kind program that makes exercise fun! The Zumba class the Johnson County Senior Center will be adapted to fit the needs of active senior participants and does not require any special equipment. The activity will consist of low-intensity, cardio-respiratory, aerobic and low-to-no impact activities performed in a standing position. Participants should wear comfortable clothing, tennis shoes with low tread, and bring a water bottle. Class will be held at the Johnson County Senior Center on Tuesdays 9 AM-9:30 AM. A four-week session will begin on Tuesday, February 4. Cost will be $3 per class. Come join the fun! For more information, please call the Johnson County Senior Center at 727-8883.

Johnson County Senior Center Book Club

Start 2020 off on the right page by joining the Book Club at the Johnson County Senior Center. Meetings are held on the first Monday of each month at 12:30-1:30.

Books for discussion in 2020 include:

March— Ballad of Tom Dooley (select your favorite version)

April— Small Great Things by Jodi Picoult

May— Little Women by Louisa May Alcott

June— Miss Julia Inherits a Mess by Ann B Ross

July— Mount Vernon Love Story by Mary Higgens Clark

August— Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg by Irin Carmon and Shana Knizhnik Ping Zhu

September— Cheaper by the Dozen by Ernestine Gilbreath Carey

October— The Call of the Wild by Jack London (banned book)

November— Mountain Windsong A Novel of the Trail of Tears by Robert J. Conley

December— A Redbird Christmas by Fannie Flagg

T-ball, baseball, and softball Sign-ups

T-ball registration for kids ages 4-12 will be at Cunningham Park located behind the city post office. An age chart is available. Registration will be on February 11,13, 15, 18, 20, and 22. Weekdays from 5:30 PM to 7 PM and weekends from 10 AM to 2 PM. Required materials: birth certificate and 3 proofs of residency. Cost $45 (additional siblings for $25). Baseball and Softball tryouts will be on March 7 (March 14 rain date).

Town of Mountain City seasonal banner project

The Town of Mountain City is in the process of purchasing new seasonal banners for the lamp posts on Main Street. We would like to know if you would be interested in sponsoring a banner in honor or in memory of a local veteran.If there is enough interest, we hope to proceed with the project in time for the banners to be displayed for the Memorial Day Holiday. If you would be interested in sponsoring a banner in honor or in memory of a local veteran, please contact City Hall at 423-727-8005 or come by our office for more information.

FREE Legal Clinic for Seniors; Johnson County Senior Center – Feb. 26

Legal Aid of East Tennessee will be having a FREE Legal Clinic for Seniors at the Johnson County Senior Center on Wednesday, February 26th at 11:00 am. Seniors 60 and older will have an opportunity to meet privately and receive legal advice or receive free preparation of legal documents. Legal Attorneys may provide services about the following: Healthcare, Estate Planning – Wills and Powers of Attorney, Housing Issues, Elder Abuse and Financial Exploration. If you would like more information you can call the Senior Center at (423) 727-8883 or a legal assistant at (866)333-1505.

Fundraisers

Acre Field Cemetery

Anyone wanting to make a donation to the Acre Field Cemetery for upkeep can make or send donation to Van Neely. If anybody has a veteran buried at Acre Field please let me know so we can put a flag on the grave for Memorial Day. We need to make a list of all veterans buried at Acre Field. Van Neely, 735 Hawkins Rd, Laurel Bloomery, TN 37680. 423-727-6025.

Burley Shoun Memorial Cemetery

The mowing season is upon us once again. If you have loved ones buried in our cemetery and would like to help with upkeep, donations are much appreci­ated. Please make checks payable to Burley Shoun Memorial Cemetery at 909 Swift Hollow Road, Mountain City, TN 37683. Thank you!

Stateline Cemetery

Friends & Families of Stateline Cemetery the 2020 mowing season is fast approaching. Our cemetery has grown in recent years and with this the cost of maintaining it has grown. If you would like to make a donation to help with the mowing and upkeep, it would be greatly appreciated. Please make all donations payable to: Stateline Cemetery Attn: Clay Wilson 3800 Sugar Creek Rd. Laurel Bloomery, Tn.37680 423-727-6880

Johnson County Humane Society Seeks Donations

The Johnson County Humane Society, Inc. (JCHSI) is pleased to announce its newest animal friendly campaign. MCSNAP or Mountain City Spay Neuter Assistance Program is entirely donor funded and has been established to help Mountain City Animal Control (MCAC) get animals taken in from Johnson County vetted and ready for relocation to a rescue or for adoption. The program pays directly to a vet the cost of the spay/neuter, vaccinations and tests for cats and dogs. Donations made to this wonderful program are tax deductible and 100% of the monies donated goes to this program. For more information please call 423-727-9286. If you wish to donate by check, be sure to put “for MCSNAP” on the note line of your check. Otherwise the donation will go into the JCHSI general fund. Make checks payable to JCHSI and mail to P.O. Box 307, Mountain City, TN, 37683.

Rainbow Mennonite Church, Bbq Fundraiser – Feb. 21

Bbq fundraiser. Friday February 21. at. Rainbow Mennonite Church from 11:00 to 1:00 Fresh pork bbq with slaw. Beans. Dessert and roll. Prices 8.00 for adults. 5:00 for children ( 6 to 11)Free Call 727-5882 or 433-7375 this fundraiser is for medical expense for JC Blake that was involved in an auto accident. Free delivery in the town of Mountain City.

Second Harvest Food Bank will be at the VFW Building at 179 Depot Street in Mountain City, February 26 at 1 PM. To give out free food boxes to Veterans and their families. This is to be a once a month program. This is a Veterans Serving Veteran Program. Please bring your own box or container for your food. For further information, call Don Payne, Commander VFW 6908 423-727-7362 or Second Harvest Food Bank of NE TN 423-279-0430 ext. 239.

4-H Chili Cook Off Fundraiser – Feb. 28

The annual 4-H Chili Cook Off Fundraiser will be held on February 28th, 2020 from 6:00-8:00pm. Event will be held at Roan Creek Elementary school. It’s $3.00/person for all the chili you want! We provide a 12oz. drink for cost of admission. Johnson County students prepare pots of chili to compete for chili champion. Guests can come and sample as much chili as they want and vote for their favorite. A dessert auction is at 7:00 p.m. which is used to raise funds for the upcoming year of 4-H projects and events! Call 727-8161 for more information.

Trade Community Center Turkey Shoot- Feb. 29

There will be a “Turkey Shoot” on Saturday, Feb. 29 at 1pm at the Trade Community Center, 228 Modock Road, Trade, TN. Competition will be open to anyone shooting 12, 16, 20, and 410 gauges. Stock arms only. No modified chokes allowed. Multiple cash awards will be offered to winners. Refreshments are available. Proceeds go to maintain the Mill and Trade Community Center grounds and other community projects. For more information, please contact Bill Roark at 423-895-2213.

Meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous

AA meeting held every Monday and Thursday night at 6 p.m. at the JC/MC Community Center in Mountain City. For more information, call Chuck at 423-957-0171.

County Advocacy Group First meeting – Feb. 20

The Johnson County Advocacy Group will meet for the first time in the lower level of the Welcome Center on February 20 at 6 PM. This meeting will be a brainstorming session and an opportunity to add members. Speak to John Coolahan or Sylvia Silverburg for more information.

Johnson County Commission meeting – Feb. 20

On Thursday, February 20 at 7:00 P.M. the Johnson County Commission will meet in the upper courtroom of the Johnson County courthouse, 222 West Main Street, Mountain City, Tennessee. The budget committee will meet at 6:00 in the lower courtroom prior to the commission meeting.

Johnson County Republican Women meeting – Feb. 20

Johnson County Republican Women will be meeting on Thurs. Feb.20th at 12:30 for lunch and 1:00 for our meeting. Send Gwen Lunch order by Tues. the 18th . Lots to do. Please plan to attend.

Johnson County Republican Party meeting – Feb. 22

The Johnson County Republican Party will meet at the Johnson County Library February 22nd, at 10 a.m. to greet their candidate for us senate, Dr. Manny Sethi. Any question, please contact karen weaver, chairman, 423 707-5058 [email protected] See you all there!

911 Board Meeting – Feb. 24

The Johnson County ECD-911 Board of Directors will be having a meeting on Monday, February 20 at 216 Honeysuckle Street and will start at 5:30PM, The public is invited to the meeting. If you would like to be added to the agenda or have any questions, call the office at (423) 727-3094.

Johnson County Democratic Party Presidential Convention – Mar. 7

Mountain City, TN March 7, 2020- The Johnson County Democratic Party will hosts its Presidential Convention at the Johnson County Library to select representation from the county to attend the mDistrict Convention on March 21, 2020. The doors open at Noon, the event is open to all registered voters in the county who are supporters of the Democratic Party, who have voted in March 2020 Presidential Primary, and who agree to support the nominee of the Democratic Party in the 2020 Presidential election. The convention will begin at 1pm when caucuses will be held for the top vote getting presidential candidates in Congressional District 1.

American Legion Auxiliary – No February Meeting

Due to the probability of inclement weather, and the desire to reduce the risk of illness, American Legion Post 61 and Auxiliary will not meet in February. Our next scheduled meeting is March 19. For more information call 727-5935 or 727-6372.

Reunions

JCHS Class of ’65 Reunion- July 18

Plans are in progress to celebrate our 55 year reunion. We’ll soon email you with details including where to mail checks, deadlines, menu, and cost when it’s up and running. We’ll also have a mailer for those without email Keep watching for more updates.

Things to Do

Jo. Co. Indoor Farmers Market

The Johnson County Farmers Market is every Saturday from 9 am-noon, downstairs at the Welcome Center, 716 S. Shady St, Mountain City, TN 37683

Johnson County Senior Center presents ALASKA with Norwegian Cruise Line

The Johnson County Senior Center presents ALASKA with Norwegian Cruise Line on May 15-22, 2021 for 8 days/7 nights. This incredible group discounted trip ranges from 3,000-4,000 per person depending on the Cabin Categories. You can make payments up until December 15th, 2020. A $100.00 trip deposit will be due upon signing. Space is filling up fast. There will be a meeting on Thursday, February 13 at 2:00pm at the Senior Center if anyone is interested. More information will be available at the meeting. A passport is required for the trip and Circuit Court Clerk, Melissa Hollaway and staff will be at the Senior Center at that time to provide passports for anyone interested in the trip. They will take passport photos during that time.as well. You must bring – Birth Certificate, Driver’s License or Photo ID card and will need to know your parents full name and date of birth. Passport required for this trip is only the passport card and will cost $30.00 plus photo and execution fee of 45.00. If you wish to purchase Passport Book for out of country travel the price will be more. Checks will need to be made to the Circuit Court Clerk. You can call the Senior Center for more information 423-727-8883.

Heritage Hall Theatre; Jeff Little Trio – Feb. 22

Heritage Hall Theatre from Mountain City, offering affordable, world- class entertainment

Saturday, February 22 at 7pm; Jeff Little Trio. Jeff Little is an award winning musician from the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina. With few exceptions, the piano does not play a prominent part in Appalachian or Americana music, and is rarely the lead instrument. But Jeff Little is an exception – and a remarkable one. Jeff has not only been recognized as a critically acclaimed musician but also a true innovator in acoustic music. The Jeff Little Trio, comprised of Steve Lewis, the two-time national banjo champion as well as a multi-award winner at many guitar competitions, and Jeff’s son, Luke Little on mandolin, brings amazing energy and musicianship to the stage.

“On sale” dates for online ticket purchases for each event will be an- nounced on our website, heritagehalltheatre.org. New Box Office days Wednesday through Friday from 12:00 to 2:00 PM where you can still purchase tickets. Please call 423 727 7444 and leave a message; a staff member will return your call within 48 hours.

Jo Co Center for the Arts; Book Signing, Sarah Ransom – Feb. 22

Local Author, Sarah Ransom, will sign copies of her first published book, Knowing This, on Saturday, February 22nd from 12:30 to 2pm at the Johnson County Center for the Arts.

Storytelling at Johnson County Senior Center – Feb. 24

February is the LOVE month so three storytellers will be sharing their love stories at the Johnson County Senior Center on Monday, February 24th at 11:30 a.m. Kathy Motsinger and Danae Watson will share recent love stories and Judy Meyers will share a love story that has lasted for many years. Storytelling is on the last Monday of the month. If you would like to share a story with the Center, contact Minnie Miller at 727-6993. Miller says everyone has a story to tell; some are funny and entertaining, some are serious, and some are lessons of history.

Jo Co Center for the Arts; Coffee Talk with Minnie Miller – Feb. 29

Minnie Miller will be the guest speaker at the Johnson County Center for the Arts on Saturday, February 29th at 1:30 p.m. Her topic will be “Handmade Toys of the Appalachian Mountains.” Miller will demonstrate and talk about several handmade toys with colorful names like Whimmy Diddles, Flipper Dingers, fire starters, rattlers, whirly gigs, and cornhusk toys. The toys in Miller’s collection are approximately 50+ years old but represent toys made in the 1800’s and early 1900’s when there were no toy stores and parents and grandparents made toys for their children. Everyone is invited and there is no charge for the presentation.

Halfway Home Sunday Singing at Heritage Hall – Mar. 1

The public is invited to the Halfway Home Sunday Singing at Heritage Hall on Sunday, March 1st at 2:00 p.m. The gospel event is sponsored by the Long Journey Home (LJH) Committee, is open seating, and is free to the public. It will feature the following groups: “Nowhere Valley” “The Potter Family” and “Backroads Bluegrass.” LJH received so many requests for gospel music more than once per year that they added a Halfway Home session. If you like good gospel music, don’t miss this event.