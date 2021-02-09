Community Announcements 2-10-2021

For Your Information

St. Anthony Catholic Church Food Pantry – OPEN

St. Anthony Catholic Church Food Pantry is open regular hours. Groceries will be placed into cars. For more information please call (423) 440-4159.

Public Library – Curbside Service

Johnson County Public Library’s curbside service is available at the front door from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday thru Friday. Call 727-6544 if you wish to return or checkout items, or have small documents to copy or fax. You must wait outside while we take care of these things for you. The outside book drop will still be available for returning BOOKS ONLY. No fines will be charged during this time.

Pregnancy Support Center of Johnson County

The Pregnancy Support Center of Johnson County has changed our hours of business due to the Covid-19 virus. We will be serving our clients on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11:00 to 2:00 and by appointment only. We no longer do ultrasounds. We will meet our clients at their cars and bring their supplies out to them. No one but our volunteers will be allowed in the building. All supplies, clothes and equipment are being cleaned and sterilized as best we can. Our phone is 727-6800. We are located at 916 Crossroads Dr. Please call ahead for an appointment. Donations are always welcomed.

Make a Resolution to Earn Your Diploma in 2021

Adult Education Classes- Both ‘In-Person’ (masks required) and ‘Online’, Are Available in Mountain City! Call (423)460-3330 or drop by the Johnson County/Mountain City Adult Education Classrooms TODAY- located at 370 Cold Springs Road, at the Department of Human Services Building- side entrance~ We have Day and Night Classes available to accommodate our working adults. Some students are able to earn their diplomas’ in less than a month! Classes are FREE and HiSet (formerly known as GED) Testing is FREE! Call (423)460-3330 or Drop by, and Take that first step towards changing your life TODAY!

Sobriety Checkpoint –Feb. 7-13

In partnership with ACTION Coalition and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, a sobriety checkpoint will be conducted on Hwy 67 during the week of February 7-13, 2021.

Johnson County Courthouse CLOSED Presidents’ Day – Feb. 15

The Johnson County Courthouse will be closed Monday, February 15, 2021 in observance of Presidents’ Day.

Johnson County Transfer Station CLOSED – Feb.15

Johnson County Transfer Station will be closed on: Monday, February 15th, 2021, President’s Day- Bristol Virginia landfill is closed.

Raising Funds

Acre Field Cemetery

Anyone wanting to make a donation to the Acre Field Cemetery for upkeep, can make or send donation to Van Neely. If anybody has a veteran buried at Acre Field please let me know so we can put a flag on the grave for Memorial Day. We need to make a list of all veterans buried at Acre Field. Van Neely, 735 Hawkins Rd, Laurel Bloomery, TN 37680. 423-727-6025.

Burley Shoun Memorial Cemetery

Mowing season is upon us once again. If you have loved ones buried in our cemetery and would like to help with upkeep, donations are much appreciated. Please make checks payable to: Burley Shoun Memorial Cemetery at 909 Swift Hollow Road, Mountain City, TN 37683. Thank you!

Johnson Cemetery of Cold Springs, Inc

Friend and families of Johnson Cemetery of Cold Springs, Inc we are seeking donations for the maintenance and mowing of the cemetery. If you have a family member or loved one buried there, we would appreciate your help. Many of our major contributors are no longer with us and we need your help to maintain the cemetery. Please mail donations to : Brenda Johnson Roark 317 Huggins Road Mountain City, TN 37683, Thank you for your help.

Stateline Cemetery

Friends & Families of Stateline Cemetery the 2020 mowing season is fast approaching. Our cemetery has grown in recent years and with this the cost of maintaining it has grown. If you would like to make a donation to help with the mowing and upkeep, it would be greatly appreciated. Please make all donations payable to: Stateline Cemetery Attn: Clay Wilson 3800 Sugar Creek Rd. Laurel Bloomery, Tn.37680 423-727-6880

Mast Cemetery Big Dry Run Rd

The trustees of the Mast Cemetery on Big Dry Run Road in Mountain City would like to remind everyone who have loved ones buried in the cemetery that it is the time of year when your donations are of great importance. We need your contributions to help with the cost of keeping the grass cut, trimmed and any upkeep that may occur. You may send your donation to Bill W. Ward, II at 597 Avery Branch Road, Mountain City, TN 37683.

Johnson County Humane Society Seeks Donations

The Johnson County Humane Society, Inc. (JCHSI) is pleased to announce its newest animal friendly campaign. MCSNAP or Mountain City Spay Neuter Assistance Program is entirely donor funded and has been established to help Mountain City Animal Control (MCAC) get animals taken in from Johnson County vetted and ready for relocation to a rescue or for adoption. The program pays directly to a vet the cost of the spay/neuter, vaccinations and tests for cats and dogs. Donations made to this wonderful program are tax deductible and 100% of the monies donated goes to this program. For more information please call 423-727-9286. If you wish to donate by check, be sure to put “for MCSNAP” on the note line of your check. Otherwise the donation will go into the JCHSI general fund. Make checks payable to JCHSI and mail to P.O. Box 307, Mountain City, TN, 37683.

Trade Community Center Turkey Shoot – Feb. 13

There will be a “Turkey Shoot” on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Trade Community Center, 228 Modock Road, Trade, Tennessee. Competition will be open to anyone shooting stock guns (no modified chokes) 12, 16, 20, and 410 gauges. Multiple cash awards will be offered to winners. Refreshments are available. Proceeds go to maintain the Mill and Trade Community Center grounds and other community projects. For more information, please contact Bill Roark at 423-895-2213.

Trade Volunteer Fire Dept.Chili Dinner— Feb. 21

The Trade Volunteer Fire Department will hold a Chili Dinner Fundraiser Sun., Feb. 21 at 11 a.m. (All meals will be to-go, due to CO- VID-19 precautions). Meal is $7 and includes; choice of chili or hot dog, Fritos, drink and homemade dessert. Preorders call (321) 266-8180. All proceeds to benefit Trade Volunteer Fire Dept.

Meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous

AA meeting held every Monday and Thursday night at 6 p.m. at the JC/MC Community Center in Mountain City. For more information, call Chuck at 423- 957-0171.

American Legion & Auxiliary Meetings Canceled

Due to the coronavirus outbreak American Legion Post 61 and Auxiliary meetings are cancelled until further notice. Our Post Home remains closed to all other activities. The Auxiliary yard sale will be held at a later date to be determined. For more information call 727-5935 or 727-6372.

AA weekly meetings – Mon. and Thurs. 6 p.m.

AA meets at 6 p.m. in the Mountain City / Johnson County Community Center, 214 College St., Mountain City on Monday and Thursday evenings. For more information on AA and recovery resources contact A.C.T.I.O.N Coalition at 727-0780

Making It Count, NA chapter weekly meetings – Tue. 7 p.m.

The “Making It Count” Johnson County’s chapter of Narcotics Anonymous meets Tuesday’s at 7PM in the Families Free Office at 108 Court St., Mountain City. For more information on “Making It Count” (NA) and recovery resources contact A.C.T.I.O.N Coalition at 727-0780.