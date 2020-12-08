Community Announcements 12-9-2020

For Your Information

UT-TSU Johnson County Extension Office – Upcoming Events

•UT/TSU Extension is offering a Master Beef Producer Program as of October. Registration is $75.00 per participant. Classes will be streamed in the county, or available for virtual viewing from your home. For more information, or to register, please contact us at 727-8161. St. Anthony Catholic Church Food Pantry – OPEN

St. Anthony Catholic Church Food Pantry is open regular hours. Groceries will be placed into cars. For more information please call (423) 440-4159. Jo Co/Mountain City Community Center – CLOSED

The Johnson County/Mountain City Community Center will remain closed to the public until further notice. We appreciate your understanding during these difficult times. 2020 Grayson Highlands Fall Festival – CANCELED

Rugby Volunteer Fire Rescue along with Grayson Highlands State Park have made the decision to cancel the 2020 Grayson Highlands Fall Festival. The safety and health of our communities, Rugby Volunteer Fire Rescue members, Auxiliary members and Park staff must be our number one priority. Donations can be sent to:

Rugby Vol. Fire Rescue – 53 Rugby Road, Mouth of Wilson, VA 24363 or at our GoFundMe page. gofundme.com/f/Rugby-Vol-Fire-Rescue. Any vendors with questions can send me a message, give me a call, or email me. Public Library – Curbside Service

Johnson County Public Library’s curbside service is available at the front door from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday thru Friday. Call 727-6544 if you wish to return or checkout items, or have small documents to copy or fax. You must wait outside while we take care of these things for you. The outside book drop will still be available for returning BOOKS ONLY. No fines will be charged during this time. Pregnancy Support Center of Johnson County

The Pregnancy Support Center of Johnson County has changed our hours of business due to the Covid-19 virus. We will be serving our clients on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11:00 to 2:00 and by appointment only. We no longer do ultra sounds. We will meet our clients at their cars and bring their supplies out to them. No one but our volunteers will be allowed in the building. All supplies, clothes and equipment are being cleaned and sterilized as best we can. Our phone is 727-6800. We are located at 916 Crossroads Dr. Please call ahead for an appointment. Donations are always welcomed. Earn Your Diploma

Adult Education (GED) Classes Available during the summer! Call (423) 460-3330 or drop by the all-new Johnson County/Mountain City Adult Education Classrooms TODAY- located at 370 Cold Springs Road, at the Department of Human Services Building- side entrance~ We have Day and Night Classes to accommodate our working adults! Some students are able to earn their diplomas’ in less than a month! Classes are FREE and HiSet (GED) Testing is FREE! So call (423) 460-3330.

AA weekly meetings – Mon. and Thur. 6 p.m.

AA meets at 6 p.m. in the Mountain City / Johnson County Community Center, 214 College St., Mountain City on Monday and Thursday evenings. For more information on AA and recovery resources contact A.C.T.I.O.N Coalition at 727-0780

Making It County, NA chapter weekly meetings – Tue. 7 p.m.

The “Making It Count” Johnson County’s chapter of Narcotics Anonymous meets Tuesday’s at 7PM in the Families Free Office at 108 Court St., Mountain City. For more information on “Making It Count” (NA) and recovery resources contact A.C.T.I.O.N Coalition at 727-0780.

Senior Center Food Drive

The Johnson County Senior Center will be hosting a canned food drive throughout the month of December to aid senior adults throughout the winter months. Canned food items may be dropped off at the John- son County Senior Center any day during the Drive Through Lunch 11-12 noon or in the breezeway at the back of the senior center after hours. Inclement Weather Policy: The Johnson County Senior Center will not have meals available for drive- through pick-up or delivery on days that the Johnson County Schools are closed.

Sobriety Checkpoint – Dec. 11

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Department in partnership with the A.C.T.I.O.N. Coalition will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint on Dec. 11 from 8 p.m.-10 p.m. It will be located on U.S. Hwy 421 South in front of the old glove plant.

Raising Funds

Acre Field Cemetery

Anyone wanting to make a donation to the Acre Field Cemetery for upkeep, can make or send donation to Van Neely. If anybody has a veteran buried at Acre Field please let me know so we can put a flag on the grave for Memorial Day. We need to make a list of all veterans buried at Acre Field. Van Neely, 735 Hawkins Rd, Laurel Bloomery, TN 37680. 423-727-6025.

Burley Shoun Memorial Cemetery

Mowing season is upon us once again. If you have loved ones buried in our cemetery and would like to help with upkeep, donations are much appreciated. Please make checks payable to: Burley Shoun Memorial Cemetery at 909 Swift Hollow Road, Mountain City, TN 37683. Thank you!

Johnson Cemetery of Cold Springs, Inc

Friend and families of Johnson Cemetery of Cold Springs, Inc we are seeking donations for the maintenance and mowing of the cemetery. If you have a family member or loved one buried there, we would appreciate your help. Many of our major contributors are no longer with us and we need your help to maintain the cemetery. Please mail donations to : Brenda Johnson Roark 317 Huggins Road Mountain City, TN 37683, Thank you for your help.

Stateline Cemetery

Friends & Families of Stateline Cemetery the 2020 mowing season is fast approaching. Our cemetery has grown in recent years and with this the cost of maintaining it has grown. If you would like to make a donation to help with the mowing and upkeep, it would be greatly appreciated. Please make all donations payable to: Stateline Cemetery Attn: Clay Wilson 3800 Sugar Creek Rd. Laurel Bloomery, Tn.37680 423-727-6880

Mast Cemetery Big Dry Run Rd

The trustees of the Mast Cemetery on Big Dry Run Road in Mountain City would like to remind everyone who have loved ones buried in the cemetery that it is the time of year when your donations are of great importance. We need your contributions to help with the cost of keeping the grass cut, trimmed and any upkeep that may occur. You may send your donation to Bill W. Ward, II at 597 Avery Branch Road, Mountain City, TN 37683.

Johnson County Humane Society Seeks Donations

The Johnson County Humane Society, Inc. (JCHSI) is pleased to announce its newest animal friendly campaign. MCSNAP or Mountain City Spay Neuter Assistance Program is entirely donor funded and has been established to help Mountain City Animal Control (MCAC) get animals taken in from Johnson County vetted and ready for relocation to a rescue or for adoption. The program pays directly to a vet the cost of the spay/neuter, vaccinations and tests for cats and dogs. Donations made to this wonderful program are tax deductible and 100% of the monies donated goes to this program. For more information please call 423-727-9286. If you wish to donate by check, be sure to put “for MCSNAP” on the note line of your check. Otherwise the donation will go into the JCHSI general fund. Make checks payable to JCHSI and mail to P.O. Box 307, Mountain City, TN, 37683.

Trade Community Center Turkey Shoot – Dec. 18

There will be a “Turkey Shoot” on Friday, December 18, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at the Trade Community Center, 228 Modock Road, Trade, Tennessee. Competition will be open to anyone shooting stock guns (no modified chokes) 12, 16, 20, and 410 gauges. Multiple cash awards will be offered to winners. Refreshments are available. Proceeds go to maintain the Mill and Trade Community Center grounds and other community projects. For more information, please contact Bill Roark at 423-895-2213.

Meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous

AA meeting held every Monday and Thursday night at 6 p.m. at the JC/MC Community Center in Mountain City. For more information, call Chuck at 423- 957-0171.

American Legion & Auxiliary Meetings Canceled

Due to the coronavirus outbreak American Legion Post 61 and Auxiliary meetings are cancelled until further notice. Our Post Home remains closed to all other activities. The Auxiliary yard sale will be held at a later date to be determined. For more information call 727-5935 or 727-6372.

Republican Women and Republican Jo Co Party meeting – Dec. 10 CANCELED

The joint Dec, 10 Jo Co Republican Women and Republican Jo Co Party meeting has been canceled. We plan to reorganize (election of officers) and meet in March 2021. Please stay safe and healthy! Wishing you all many Blessings during the Christmas Holidays and 2021 New Year.

Jo. Co. Planning Commission meeting – Dec. 14

The Johnson County Planning Commission will meet on Monday, December 14 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Upper Courtroom of the Johnson County Courthouse, 222 West Main Street, Mountain City, Tennessee.

Town of Mountain City Planning Commission Meeting – Dec. 15

The Mountain City Planning Commission will meet in regular, but rescheduled, session on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. There will not be a physical location for this meeting in order to protect public health, safety and welfare and prevent the spread of COVID-19. This meeting will be held electronically and can be accessed by going online to Zoom. us and using the following meeting ID#922 7224 1302 and passcode 314890. The only item on the agenda is the discussion of a rezoning request for property located at 150 Forge Creek Road from B-1, Local Business District, to B-3, Arterial Business. If you need any additional information, please contact City Recorder Sheila Shaw at 423-727-8005.

Johnson County Election Commission Special Meeting – Dec. 17

The Johnson County Election Commission will be holding a Special Meeting December 17 at 12:00 NOON in the Johnson County Election Commission Office. At the time this notice is being prepared, the election commission expects the agenda of its meeting will include the following items: December regular meeting items.

Things to Do

Johnson County Center for the Arts

Johnson County Center for the Arts gallery in downtown Mountain City is available to visit by appointment only. Leave your visit date request at: [email protected]

Heritage Hall News for December

On December 19, 2020, the Barter Theatre via Heritage Hall will be live streaming its classic musical “Frosty”, a popular show that has been presented at HH during two other Christmas seasons. Sponsored by the Johnson County Community Foundation, any household with an email address can reserve the 24 hour computer screening of this performance beginning on December 19 at 3pm for only $5. In order to reserve your screening, you can purchase online from heritagehalltheatre.org OR call and leave a message at HH Box Office, 423 727 7444. All proceeds will be donated to the Community Center’s afterschool program for our young people.

Forge Creek Community Center Reloaders Swap Meet – Dec 18

There will be a Reloaders swap meet at the Forge Creek Community Center (old Forge School, 3252 Forge Creek Rd.) on December 18th from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. If you have any reloading equipment, brass, bullets, primers, powder or ammo that you do not need, bring them to trade them for something that you do need or maybe sell them. If there are any vendors that want to set up a table give us a call. All items must be hunting or shooting related. No FFL items such as guns, receivers, etc. are permitted. Law enforcement will be notified of ANY illegal items or activity. There is a $5 entrance fee which will go to the community center. Call 727-5888 for more information.

Winter Market at the Neva Schoolhouse Commons – Dec 19

Winter Market at Neva Commons is happening Sat. Dec. 19 at the Neva Schoolhouse Commons located at 5500 Roan Creek Rd. Mountain City from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Local produce, beef & pork, crafts, soap and more.