Community Announcements 12-4-19

For Your Information

Earn Your Diploma

Adult Education (GED) Classes Available during the summer! Call (423) 460-3330 or drop by the all-new Johnson County/Mountain City Adult Education Classrooms TODAY- located at 370 Cold Springs Road, at the Department of Human Services Building- side entrance~ We have Day and Night Classes to accommodate our working adults! Some students are able to earn their diplomas’ in less than a month! Classes are FREE and HiSet (GED) Testing is FREE! So call (423) 460-3330.

Pregnancy Center services to the community

The Johnson County Pregnancy Center, located at 917 Crossroads Drive in Mtn. City, is currently open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations are appreciated. The center is always in need of gently used small baby clothing up to size 18 months. Any gently used toys or equip­ment for babies and young children are welcome too. New moms also need personal items such as shampoo, soap, cleaning supplies, etc. and always appreciated are diapers and wipes plus all other baby needs. There is a crib program where clients can earn a crib with 10 visits to their doctor. Clients can always get a free pregnancy test and the center offers limited ultrasounds with an appointment. The director of the Johnson County Pregnancy Center is Judith (Kip) Hoekstra and any questions can be directed to her or any of the volunteers during normal hours at 423-727-8600.

Senior Center Arthritis Class

The Johnson County Senior Center is the place to be for fun exercise. Sarah Ransom, UT Extension Agent, teaches Arthritis Class every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:00 am at the senior center. There is no fee for the class it’s offered FREE! You will have fun exercising and make new friends as well. Come and see for yourself. It’s always a great day at the Johnson County Senior Center.

Free Senior Stretching Class

A free senior stretching class is open to all adults who want to improve their flexibility and balance. The class meets in the fellowship hall at First Christian Church on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Please call Phil Walter with any questions at 727-6130.

Help a child have a Merry Christmas

Donate your unused bikes to the Community Center. Bikes in any condition and size will be appreciated. They will be refurbished and restored to brand new condition and given to needy children in Johnson County. This event is made possible by the Community Center, Beta Theta Club, Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, and Northeast Correctional Center. Bikes can be taken to Flo Bellamy at the Community Center, 214 College St. Mountain City, Tennessee 37683. Any questions, call Leni Smith at 423-440-4159.

Medicare Part D Enrollment Oct. 15 – Dec. 7.

This is the period each year when Medicare beneficiaries can join, switch or drop their Medicare Part D or Medicare Advantage coverage. Medicare Part D and Medicare Advantage plans change their coverage and costs each year, so it is important to review your plan and compare it to others on the market every fall. This year, the Johnson County Senior Center is partnering with the Tennessee State Health Insurance Assistance Program (TN SHIP) and ETSU’s College of Public Health to provide free and objective assistance in comparing Part D and Medicare Advantage plans. Trained Medicare counselors will be on hand on October 24th from 10 am-12 pm to assist Medicare beneficiaries and their families in comparing Part D or Medicare Advantage plans for 2020. Appointments are preferred for this event. For more information and to set up an appointment please call (423) 727-8883.

Johnson County Election Commission Office closed – Dec. 4 – 6

The Johnson County Election Commission Office will be closed December 4th, 5th, and 6th, 2019 for the ETACEO Seminar. The office will reopen on Monday, December 9, 2019.

Fundraisers

Acre Field Cemetery

Anyone wanting to make a donation to the Acre Field Cemetery for upkeep can make or send donation to Van Neely. If anybody has a veteran buried at Acre Field please let me know so we can put a flag on the grave for Memorial Day. We need to make a list of all veterans buried at Acre Field. Van Neely, 735 Hawkins Rd, Laurel Bloomery, TN 37680. 423-727-6025.

Burley Shoun Memorial Cemetery

The mowing season is upon us once again. If you have loved ones buried in our cemetery and would like to help with upkeep, donations are much appreci­ated. Please make checks payable to Burley Shoun Memorial Cemetery at 909 Swift Hollow Road, Mountain City, TN 37683. Thank you!

Charity Quilt Applications

The Tennessee Sunrise Quilt Guild will be accepting applications from Johnson County non-profits and charitable organizations for the 2020 Charity Quilt. Every year the guild completes a bed size quilt to be donated to a local qualifying organization for their use as a fundraising tool. Application forms may be requested by emailing [email protected] Applications will be accepted on or before 30 Dec 2019.

Johnson County FFA Greenhouse – Poinsettia Sale

The Johnson County FFA is currently having its annual Christmas Poinsettia Sale in the FFA Greenhouse at Johnson County High School. Please stop by and check out our selection of poinsettias and hope to support the students of the Johnson County FFA.

Jo. Co. FFA Alumni Dinner and Auction – Dec. 6

On Friday, December 6, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. you are cordially invited to the Johnson County FFA Alumni Dinner and Auction. This event will be held in the Commons Area of the Johnson County High School. Tickets may be purchased from the FFA advisors and members, tickets will also be available at the door. $10 per person, $5 children 10 years old and under.

Trade Community Center Turkey Shoot- Dec. 7

There will be a “Turkey Shoot” on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 1 pm at the Trade Community Center, 228 Modock Road, Trade, TN. The competition will be open to anyone shooting 12, 16, 20, and 410 gauges. Stock arms only. No modified chokes allowed. Multiple cash awards will be offered to winners. Refreshments are available. Proceeds go to maintain the Mill and Trade Community Center grounds and other community projects. For more information, please contact Bill Roark at 423-895-2213.

2019 Annual Christmas Tour of Homes – Dec. 8

The 21st Annual Rotary Christmas Tour of Homes sponsored by The Rotary Club of Mountain City will be held on December 8, Sunday afternoon between 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Advance tickets are $10.00 per person and on the day of the Tour $12.00 per person. Tour of Homes will show off the wonderful homes in the area and the decorating talents of each of the various homeowners. Also featured on the tour this year will be the Johnson County Arts Council – a great place to start the tour. Tickets may be purchased at the Welcome Center or from any Rotarian. On the Tour day, tickets may also be purchased at the Welcome Center any time after 12:00 noon; or at the Johnson County Arts Center or at any showcased tour home during tour hours 1-5 PM. Tickets will include a map and directions to each tour site, then you will be on your own to visit each place at your leisure. Your ticket will be stamped at each place as you enter.

Meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous

AA meeting held every Monday and Thursday night at 6 p.m. at the JC/MC Community Center in Mountain City. For more information, call Chuck at 423-957-0171.

Retired Teachers Meeting- Dec. 4

The next meeting of the Johnson County Retired Teachers Association will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 4. It will be held at the VFW Building on Depot St. at 12 noon. Lunch will be prepared and served by the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. This will be our Christmas Party. Members are asked to bring a gift, valued at approximately $10.00 for the “Dirty Santa” gift exchange. Also please bring a smaller gift , that will be used as a door prize at a meeting during the year. All retired teachers living in Johnson County, no matter where you taught, are invited to attend. This is a fun meeting! Please join us, we would love to spend some time with you. This is the last meeting of the year, our next meeting will be April 15th, 2020. Any questions, please call Joann Stollenmaier at 908-399-6177 Hope to see you on Dec. 4th.

Johnson County Democratic Party meeting – Dec. 5

The Johnson County Democratic Party will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday, December 5 at 5:30 in the meeting room of the Johnson County Library. Please plan to attend as we will be accepting nominations of officers.

Jo. Co. Planning Commission meeting – Dec. 9

The Johnson County Planning Commission will meet on Monday, December 9 at 6 pm. The meeting will be held in the Upper Courtroom of the Johnson County Courthouse, 222 West Main Street, Mountain City, Tennessee.

Mountain City Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting– Dec. 9

The Town of Mountain City Board of Mayor and Aldermen regular meeting has been rescheduled for Monday, December 9, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall. The public is welcome to attend. If any additional information is needed, please contact City Recorder Sheila Shaw at 423-727-8005.

Johnson County Beekeepers meeting – Dec. 10

The Johnson County Beekeepers will meet on Tuesday, Dec. 10th at 7 pm in the basement of the Farm Bureau office. NOTE: Winter policy: if there is no school due to weather, we will not meet.

Jo Co Jail Construction Committee meeting – Dec. 15

Monday, December 16 at 5:30 p.m. the Johnson County Jail Construction Committee meeting will be held. The meeting will be held in the Lower Courtroom of the Johnson County Courthouse, 222 West Main Street, Mountain City, Tennessee.

Things to Do

Jo. Co. Indoor Farmers Market

The Johnson County Farmers Market is every Saturday from 9 am-noon, downstairs at the Welcome Center, 716 S. Shady St, Mountain City, TN 37683

Jo. Co. Hikers

The Johnson County Hikers is open to everyone. You do not have to be highly experienced though the ability to hike the length of the trail is essential. Beginners and supervised children are welcome. We meet in the parking lot of the Food Lion at 8:45 and leave at 9:00 SHARP unless otherwise stated. All hikes are ever other Saturday unless otherwise stated. We carpool to hike sites when possible. Bring a walking stick, lunch, plenty of water and sunscreen or a hat. Unexpected weather or events may necessitate a destina­tion substitution for something more fitting for the conditions. If you have questions call Carol at 727-5947. For more information see Johnson County Hikers Club Facebook page.

Heritage Hall Theatre, Holmes for the Holidays – Dec.6, 7 & 8

JC Community Theatre presents Holmes for the Holidays; Friday, Saturday, Dec. 6, & 7 at 7 pm; and Sunday, Dec. 8 at 3 pm; It is December 1936, and Broadway, star William Gillette, admired the world over for his leading role in the, play Sherlock Holmes, has invited his fellow cast members to his Connecticut castle for a weekend of revelry. But when one of the guests is stabbed to death, the festivities in this isolated house of tricks and mirrors quickly turn dangerous… Don’t miss this hilarious, spine-tingling experience. Adv $10/Door $12. “On sale” dates for online ticket purchases for each event will be announced on our website, heritagehalltheatre.org. New Box Office days Wednesday through Friday from 12:00 to 2:00 PM where you can still purchase tickets. Please call 423 727 7444 and

Mountain City Christmas Parade – Dec 7

Saturday, December 7th at 5:30 p.m. the Town of Mountain City will hold it’s annual Christmas parade. This year’s theme is “Once Upon a Christmas”. Bring your family to downtown Mountain City and enjoy the holiday festivities.

Doe Elementary Scholastic Book Fair – Dec. 9 — 13

Doe Elementary School will be holding a Scholastic Book Fair from December 9th-13th. Please come by and do some Christmas shopping! The fair will be open during the school day, as well as until 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 10th. It will close at NOON on Friday, December 13th. See you there! Heritage Hall Theatre, Music City Christmas – Dec. 14 Music City Christmas featuring Jason Coleman (Floyd Cramer’s grandson) and Meagan Taylor (Chet Atkins’ niece) Saturday, December 14. In this concert, the progeny of Cramer and Atkins bring their legendary forerunners’ signature style to a lineup of the most iconic holiday hits of all time. A smooth blend of vocal and instrumental songs spanning country Christmas classics to traditional carols and intimate acoustic melodies – plus cherished memories shared on video throughout the performance – all weave together for a heartwarming performance you won’t soon forget. Music City Christmas promises to add a little bit of Music City to your Christmas! Sponsored by Grace Springs Farm

& Maymead, Inc.; Adv $25/ Door $28. “On sale” dates for online ticket purchases for each event will be announced

on our website, heritagehalltheatre.org. New Box Office days Wednesday through Friday from 12:00 to 2:00 PM where you can still purchase tickets. Please call 423 727 7444

Children’s Christmas Party – Dec. 14

The Johnson County Library will be hosting a free Christmas party for Children on Saturday, December 14 from 10:30 – 12:00. There will be stories, singing, crafts, games, food, and a gift for each child who attends. Please sign up by calling (423-727-6544) or going to the library before December 12.