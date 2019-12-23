Community Announcements 12-25-19

For Your Information

Earn Your Diploma

Adult Education (GED) Classes Available during the summer! Call (423) 460-3330 or drop by the all-new Johnson County/Mountain City Adult Education Classrooms TODAY- located at 370 Cold Springs Road, at the Department of Human Services Building- side entrance~ We have Day and Night Classes to accommodate our working adults! Some students are able to earn their diplomas’ in less than a month! Classes are FREE and HiSet (GED) Testing is FREE! So call (423) 460-3330.

Pregnancy Center services to the community

The Johnson County Pregnancy Center, located at 917 Crossroads Drive in Mtn. City, is currently open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations are appreciated. The center is always in need of gently used small baby clothing up to size 18 months. Any gently used toys or equip­ment for babies and young children are welcome too. New moms also need personal items such as shampoo, soap, cleaning supplies, etc. and always appreciated are diapers and wipes plus all other baby needs. There is a crib program where clients can earn a crib with 10 visits to their doctor. Clients can always get a free pregnancy test and the center offers limited ultrasounds with an appointment. The director of the Johnson County Pregnancy Center is Judith (Kip) Hoekstra and any questions can be directed to her or any of the volunteers during normal hours at 423-727-8600.

Senior Center Arthritis Class

The Johnson County Senior Center is the place to be for fun exercise. Sarah Ransom, UT Extension Agent, teaches Arthritis Class every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:00 am at the senior center. There is no fee for the class it’s offered FREE! You will have fun exercising and make new friends as well. Come and see for yourself. It’s always a great day at the Johnson County Senior Center.

Free Senior Stretching Class

A free senior stretching class is open to all adults who want to improve their flexibility and balance. The class meets in the fellowship hall at First Christian Church on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Please call Phil Walter with any questions at 727-6130.

Help a child have a Merry Christmas

Donate your unused bikes to the Community Center. Bikes in any condition and size will be appreciated. They will be refurbished and restored to brand new condition and given to needy children in Johnson County. This event is made possible by the Community Center, Beta Theta Club, Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, and Northeast Correctional Center. Bikes can be taken to Flo Bellamy at the Community Center, 214 College St. Mountain City, Tennessee 37683. Any questions, call Leni Smith at 423-440-4159.

Town of Mountain City holiday schedule

The Town of Mountain City offices will adhere to the following schedule for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

Monday, December 23, 2019 — City Wide Garbage Pickup

Tuesday, December 24, 2019 — Closed, No Garbage Pickup

Wednesday, December 25, 2019 — Closed, No Garbage Pickup

Thursday, December 26, 2019 — Closed, No Garbage Pickup

Friday, December 27, 2019 — City Wide Garbage Pickup

Wednesday, January 1, 2020 — Closed, No Garbage Pickup

In the event of a water/sewer emergency, please call 727-5200. The Town would like to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and a blessed New Year.

Jo Co Election Commission Office holiday schedule

The Johnson County Election Commission Office will be closed on December 24, 2019, December 25, 2019, And December 26, 2019 for the Christmas holiday.

The office will reopen on Friday, December 27, 2019.

Fundraisers

Acre Field Cemetery

Anyone wanting to make a donation to the Acre Field Cemetery for upkeep can make or send donation to Van Neely. If anybody has a veteran buried at Acre Field please let me know so we can put a flag on the grave for Memorial Day. We need to make a list of all veterans buried at Acre Field. Van Neely, 735 Hawkins Rd, Laurel Bloomery, TN 37680. 423-727-6025.

Burley Shoun Memorial Cemetery

The mowing season is upon us once again. If you have loved ones buried in our cemetery and would like to help with upkeep, donations are much appreci­ated. Please make checks payable to Burley Shoun Memorial Cemetery at 909 Swift Hollow Road, Mountain City, TN 37683. Thank you!

Charity Quilt Applications

The Tennessee Sunrise Quilt Guild will be accepting applications from Johnson County non-profits and charitable organizations for the 2020 Charity Quilt. Every year the guild completes a bed size quilt to be donated to a local qualifying organization for their use as a fundraising tool. Application forms may be requested by emailing [email protected] Applications will be accepted on or before 30 Dec 2019.

Trade Community Center Turkey Shoot- Jan. 4

There will be a “Turkey Shoot” on Saturday, Jan. 4 at 1pm at the Trade Community Center, 228 Modock Road, Trade, TN. Competition will be open to anyone shooting 12, 16, 20, and 410 gauges. Stock arms only. No modified chokes allowed. Multiple cash awards will be offered to winners. Refreshments are available. Proceeds go to maintain the Mill and Trade Community Center grounds and other community projects. For more information, please contact Bill Roark at 423-895-2213

Meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous

AA meeting held every Monday and Thursday night at 6 p.m. at the JC/MC Community Center in Mountain City. For more information, call Chuck at 423-957-0171.

VFW Post 6908 Meeting- Jan. 4

VFW Members and Auxiliary will meet Saturday, January 4 at the VFW Building at 179 Depot Street. A carry-in meal is served at 6 PM. Regular monthly meeting following. Any eligible veteran of Foreign Wars or Active Duty Military is invited to attend. VFW 6908 is a smoke-free and alcohol- free Post. For more information, contact James D. Payne, Commander (423) 727-7362.

Johnson County Election Commission- Jan. 9

Notice is hereby given that The Johnson County Election Commission will be holding a Special Meeting on January 9, 2020 at 12 p.m. (NOON) in the Johnson County Election Commission Office.

At the time this notice is being prepared, the election commission expects the agenda of its meeting will include the following items pertaining to the March 3, 2020 Presidential Preference Primary: 1. Lock Ballot Boxes. 2. Approve Ballot.

Johnson County Health Council meeting – Jan. 28

On Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. the Johnson County Health Council will meet in the Johnson County Health Department conference room at the Johnson County Health Department building on 715 w. Main Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37857. Agenda items include: 2021 Community Health Assessment Process with Ms. Jayne Harper and Mr. Corey Paulson. Next meeting date will be Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 11:30 a.m.

Things to Do

Jo. Co. Indoor Farmers Market

The Johnson County Farmers Market is every Saturday from 9 am-noon, downstairs at the Welcome Center, 716 S. Shady St, Mountain City, TN 37683