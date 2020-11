Community Announcements 11-4-2020

UT-TSU Johnson County Extension Office – Upcoming Events

•UT/TSU Extension is offering a Master Beef Producer Program as of October. Registration is $75.00 per participant. Classes will be streamed in the county, or available for virtual viewing from your home. For more information, or to register, please contact us at 727-8161.

St. Anthony Catholic Church Food Pantry – OPEN

St. Anthony Catholic Church Food Pantry is open regular hours. Groceries will be placed into cars. For more information please call (423) 440-4159.

Jo Co/Mountain City Community Center – CLOSED

The Johnson County/Mountain City Community Center will remain closed to the public until further notice. We appreciate your understanding during these difficult times.

2020 Grayson Highlands Fall Festival – CANCELED

Rugby Volunteer Fire Rescue along with Grayson Highlands State Park have made the decision to cancel the 2020 Grayson Highlands Fall Festival. The safety and health of our communities, Rugby Volunteer Fire Rescue members, Auxiliary members and Park staff must be our number one priority.

Donations can be sent to:

Rugby Vol. Fire Rescue – 53 Rugby Road, Mouth of Wilson, VA 24363 or at our GoFundMe page. gofundme.com/f/Rugby-Vol-Fire-Rescue. Any vendors with questions can send me a message, give me a call, or email me.

Public Library – Curbside Service

Johnson County Public Library’s curbside service is available at the front door from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday thru Friday. Call 727-6544 if you wish to return or checkout items, or have small documents to copy or fax. You must wait outside while we take care of these things for you. The outside book drop will still be available for returning BOOKS ONLY. No fines will be charged during this time.

Pregnancy Support Center of Johnson County

The Pregnancy Support Center of Johnson County has changed our hours of business due to the Covid-19 virus. We will be serving our clients on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11:00 to 2:00 and by appointment only. We no longer do ultra sounds. We will meet our clients at their cars and bring their supplies out to them. No one but our volunteers will be allowed in the building. All supplies, clothes and equipment are being cleaned and sterilized as best we can. Our phone is 727-6800. We are located at 916 Crossroads Dr. Please call ahead for an appointment. Donations are always welcomed.

Earn Your Diploma

Adult Education (GED) Classes Available during the summer! Call (423) 460-3330 or drop by the all-new Johnson County/Mountain City Adult Education Classrooms TODAY- located at 370 Cold Springs Road, at the Department of Human Services Building- side entrance~ We have Day and Night Classes to accommodate our working adults! Some students are able to earn their diplomas’ in less than a month! Classes are FREE and HiSet (GED) Testing is FREE! So call (423) 460-3330.

Living Free Concerned Persons group – Nov.

The addict is not the only one who suffers! Living Free will be having a Concerned Persons group beginning in November! It is designed for the many people who have a current or past relationship with a person who has a life-controlling problem. As well as giving the loved-one support within the group from those in similar circumstances. The meeting can be accessed via Zoom or in person. The group is open to anyone, however, you must be enrolled before the group begins to ensure you have a book. If you or someone you know wants to be a part of this group call A.C.T.I.O.N Coalition at 423-727-0780

Johnson County Senior Center to Honor Veterans – Nov. 10

The Johnson County Senior Center will honor members who are veterans on Tuesday, November 10 from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 noon with a free lunch for veterans and their spouses sponsored by Farmers State Bank. Veterans are encouraged to call the Johnson County Senior Center to make reservations no later than Monday, November 9 at noon. Veterans should leave their names and contact information. Each veteran will receive a special gift and a thank you gift from Hux- Lipford Funeral Home. The senior center also partnered with the first and second grade classes at Mountain City Elementary for their assistance in making each veteran an ornament. For more information, you can call the Senior Center at 423.727.8883.

Veterans Day Service – Nov. 11 Canceled

Due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic and closure of Heritage Hall the annual Veterans Day service is canceled.

Johnson County Transfer Station – Nov. 11 CLOSED

The Johnson County Transfer Station will be closed on: Wednesday, Nov. 11 Veterans Holiday

Raising Funds

Acre Field Cemetery

Anyone wanting to make a donation to the Acre Field Cemetery for upkeep, can make or send donation to Van Neely. If anybody has a veteran buried at Acre Field please let me know so we can put a flag on the grave for Memorial Day. We need to make a list of all veterans buried at Acre Field. Van Neely, 735 Hawkins Rd, Laurel Bloomery, TN 37680. 423-727-6025.

Burley Shoun Memorial Cemetery

Mowing season is upon us once again. If you have loved ones buried in our cemetery and would like to help with upkeep, donations are much appreciated. Please make checks payable to: Burley Shoun Memorial Cemetery at 909 Swift Hollow Road, Mountain City, TN 37683. Thank you!

Johnson Cemetery of Cold Springs, Inc

Friend and families of Johnson Cemetery of Cold Springs, Inc we are seeking donations for the maintenance and mowing of the cemetery. If you have a family member or loved one buried there, we would appreciate your help. Many of our major contributors are no longer with us and we need your help to maintain the cemetery. Please mail donations to : Brenda Johnson Roark 317 Huggins Road Mountain City, TN 37683, Thank you for your help.

Stateline Cemetery

Friends & Families of Stateline Cemetery the 2020 mowing season is fast approaching. Our cemetery has grown in recent years and with this the cost of maintaining it has grown. If you would like to make a donation to help with the mowing and upkeep, it would be greatly appreciated. Please make all donations payable to: Stateline Cemetery Attn: Clay Wilson 3800 Sugar Creek Rd. Laurel Bloomery, Tn.37680 423-727-6880

Mast Cemetery Big Dry Run Rd

The trustees of the Mast Cemetery on Big Dry Run Road in Mountain City would like to remind everyone who have loved ones buried in the cemetery that it is the time of year when your donations are of great importance. We need your contributions to help with the cost of keeping the grass cut, trimmed and any upkeep that may occur. You may send your donation to Bill W. Ward, II at 597 Avery Branch Road, Mountain City, TN 37683.

Johnson County Humane Society Seeks Donations

The Johnson County Humane Society, Inc. (JCHSI) is pleased to announce its newest animal friendly campaign. MCSNAP or Mountain City Spay Neuter Assistance Program is entirely donor funded and has been established to help Mountain City Animal Control (MCAC) get animals taken in from Johnson County vetted and ready for relocation to a rescue or for adoption. The program pays directly to a vet the cost of the spay/neuter, vaccinations and tests for cats and dogs. Donations made to this wonderful program are tax deductible and 100% of the monies donated goes to this program. For more information please call 423-727-9286. If you wish to donate by check, be sure to put “for MCSNAP” on the note line of your check. Otherwise the donation will go into the JCHSI general fund. Make checks payable to JCHSI and mail to P.O. Box 307, Mountain City, TN, 37683.

Town of Mountain City Police Department- Nov.

The Town of Mountain City Police Department will be participating in the “No Shave November” awareness campaign to help fight cancer. Officers who donate are not required to grow facial hair, however, those officers who sport the bushy look will be able to show their fuzzy faces with pride knowing they are bringing awareness to the fight against cancer. Funds collected in this campaign will remain in Johnson County and will be donated to the Johnson County Cancer Support Group. You do not have to be a police officer to support this fight, you can donate in honor or in memory of a loved one. For more information or to donate, please contact Officer Jeff Nor-man at the Mountain City Police Department or City Hall at 423-727-8005.