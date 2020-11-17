Community Announcements 11-18-2020

UT-TSU Johnson County Extension Office – Upcoming Events

•UT/TSU Extension is offering a Master Beef Producer Program as of October. Registration is $75.00 per participant. Classes will be streamed in the county, or available for virtual viewing from your home. For more information, or to register, please contact us at 727-8161.

St. Anthony Catholic Church Food Pantry – OPEN

St. Anthony Catholic Church Food Pantry is open regular hours. Groceries will be placed into cars. For more information please call (423) 440-4159.

Jo Co/Mountain City Community Center – CLOSED

The Johnson County/Mountain City Community Center will remain closed to the public until further notice. We appreciate your understanding during these difficult times.

2020 Grayson Highlands Fall Festival – CANCELED

Rugby Volunteer Fire Rescue along with Grayson Highlands State Park have made the decision to cancel the 2020 Grayson Highlands Fall Festival. The safety and health of our communities, Rugby Volunteer Fire Rescue members, Auxiliary members and Park staff must be our number one priority.

Donations can be sent to:

Rugby Vol. Fire Rescue – 53 Rugby Road, Mouth of Wilson, VA 24363 or at our GoFundMe page. gofundme.com/f/Rugby-Vol-Fire-Rescue. Any vendors with questions can send me a message, give me a call, or email me.

Public Library – Curbside Service

Johnson County Public Library’s curbside service is available at the front door from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday thru Friday. Call 727-6544 if you wish to return or checkout items, or have small documents to copy or fax. You must wait outside while we take care of these things for you. The outside book drop will still be available for returning BOOKS ONLY. No fines will be charged during this time.

Pregnancy Support Center of Johnson County

The Pregnancy Support Center of Johnson County has changed our hours of business due to the Covid-19 virus. We will be serving our clients on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11:00 to 2:00 and by appointment only. We no longer do ultra sounds. We will meet our clients at their cars and bring their supplies out to them. No one but our volunteers will be allowed in the building. All supplies, clothes and equipment are being cleaned and sterilized as best we can. Our phone is 727-6800. We are located at 916 Crossroads Dr. Please call ahead for an appointment. Donations are always welcomed.

Earn Your Diploma

Adult Education (GED) Classes Available during the summer! Call (423) 460-3330 or drop by the all-new Johnson County/Mountain City Adult Education Classrooms TODAY- located at 370 Cold Springs Road, at the Department of Human Services Building- side entrance~ We have Day and Night Classes to accommodate our working adults! Some students are able to earn their diplomas’ in less than a month! Classes are FREE and HiSet (GED) Testing is FREE! So call (423) 460-3330.

Living Free Concerned Persons group – Nov.

The addict is not the only one who suffers! Living Free will be having a Concerned Persons group beginning in November! It is designed for the many people who have a current or past relationship with a person who has a life-controlling problem. As well as giving the loved-one support within the group from those in similar circumstances. The meeting can be accessed via Zoom or in person. The group is open to anyone, however, you must be enrolled before the group begins to ensure you have a book. If you or someone you know wants to be a part of this group call A.C.T.I.O.N Coalition at 423-727-0780