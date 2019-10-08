Community Announcements 10-9-19

For Your Information

Butler Museum 2019 Season

Take a trip back in time to Old Butler by visiting the BUTLER MUSEUM, located at 123 Selma Curtis Road in Butler. Many historical exhibits are available for viewing. On the museum grounds are other sites, including the restored STANLEY STOUT STORE from Old Butler. There VETERANS’ MEMORIAL and the MEMORY BRICK WALK. For information call 768-3534 or go to the website at www.butlermuseumtn.com. The Museum is open each Saturday and Sunday with the hours being from 1:30-4:00 pm through October. Admission is $5.00 per adult over 18 years of age.

Earn Your Diploma

Adult Education (GED) Classes Available during the summer! Call (423) 460-3330 or drop by the all-new Johnson County/Mountain City Adult Education Classrooms TODAY- located at 370 Cold Springs Road, at the Department of Human Services Building- side entrance~ We have Day and Night Classes to accommodate our working adults! Some students are able to earn their diplomas’ in less than a month! Classes are FREE and HiSet (GED) Testing is FREE! So call (423) 460-3330.

Pregnancy Center services to community

The Johnson County Pregnancy Center, located at 917 Crossroads Drive in Mtn. City, is currently open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations are appreciated. The center is always in need of gently used small baby clothing up to size 18 months. Any gently used toys or equipment for babies and young children are welcome too. New moms also need personal items such as shampoo, soap, cleaning supplies, etc. and always appreciated are diapers and wipes plus all other baby needs. There is a crib program where clients can earn a crib with 10 visits to their doctor. Clients can always get a free pregnancy test and the center offers limited ultrasounds with an appointment. The director of the Johnson County Pregnancy Center is Judith (Kip) Hoekstra and any questions can be directed to her or any of the volunteers during normal hours at 423-727-8600.

Senior Center Arthritis Class

The Johnson County Senior Center is the place to be for fun exercise. Sarah Ransom, UT Extension Agent, teaches Arthritis Class every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:00am at the senior center. There is no fee for the class it’s offered FREE! You will have fun exercising and make new friends as well. Come and see for yourself. It’s always a great day at the Johnson County Senior Center.

Free senior stretching class

A free senior stretching class is open to all adults who want to improve their flexibility and balance. The class meets in the fellowship hall at First Christian Church on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Please call Phil Walter with any questions at 727-6130.

Medicare Part D Enrollment Oct. 15 – Dec. 7.

This is the period each year when Medicare beneficiaries can join, switch or drop their Medicare Part D or Medicare Advantage coverage. Medicare Part D and Medicare Advantage plans change their coverage and costs each year, so it is important to review your plan and compare it to others on the market every fall. This year, the Johnson County Senior Center is partnering with the Tennessee State Health Insurance Assistance Program (TN SHIP) and ETSU’s College of Public Health to provide free and objective assistance in comparing Part D and Medicare Advantage plans. Trained Medicare counselors will be on hand on October 24th from 10am-12pm to assist Medicare beneficiaries and their families in comparing Part D or Medicare Advantage plans for 2020. Appointments are preferred for this event. For more information and to set up an appointment please call (423) 727-8883.

Friends of Library Fall Sale- Oct. 24-26

The Johnson County Friends of the Library announce their fall book sale on Oct. 24-26. The pre-sale, open to Friends of the Library, will be held on Thursday 24 from 5 PM to 7 PM. The Friday sale is open to all from 9 AM to 5 PM. The Saturday sale will feature a $2 price for a plastic grocery bag full of books. Anyone who wishes to join the friends and attend the re-sale may do so for a $10 membership fee.

Fundraisers

Acre Field Cemetery

Anyone wanting to make a donation to the Acre Field Cemetery for upkeep, can make or send donation to Van Neely. If anybody has a veteran buried at Acre Field please let me know so we can put a flag on the grave for Memorial Day. We need to make a list of all veterans buried at Acre Field. Van Neely, 735 Hawkins Rd, Laurel Bloomery, TN 37680. 423-727-6025.

Burley Shoun Memorial Cemetery

Mowing season is upon us once again. If you have loved ones buried in our cemetery and would like to help with upkeep, donations are much appreciated. Please make checks payable to: Burley Shoun Memorial Cemetery at 909 Swift Hollow Road, Mountain City, TN 37683. Thank you!

Cranberry Festival Breakfast- October 11

Start your Cranberry Festival day with a Sausage and Pancake Breakfast at the fire hall on Hwy 421. Serving from 7-9 a.m. Eat in or carryout. Enjoy parade beginning at 10 a.m. and all other festival activities all day long on the school grounds.

Kourtnee Dawne Benefit Dinner- October 11

Join us this Friday from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Crewette Building; 203 Vandilla St, Mountain City to help Kourtnee Dawne, age 4, raise money for a Seeing Eye /Autism service dog. We will be serving Soup beans, cornbread, coleslaw, relish, onions, dessert and drink. Adults $8 per plate and $4 for children ages 10 years and younger.

Levi Retirees Breakfast- Oct. 12

Stop by the Johnson County Crewette Building between 6 AM and 10 AM for homemade biscuits with sausage gravy, sausage, eggs, potatoes, homemade jam, coffee, and orange juice. Adults: $6. Children (6-12): $3. Hosted by the Levi Retirees.

Trade Turkey Shoot – Oct. 12

There will be a “Turkey Shoot” on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 1 PM at the Trade Community Center, 228 Modock Road, Trade, Tennessee. Competition will be open to anyone shooting 12, 16, 20, and 410 gauges. Stock arms only. No modified chokes allowed. Multiple cash awards will be offered to winners. Refreshments are available. Proceeds go to maintain the Mill and Trade Community Center grounds and other community projects. For more information, please contact Bill Roark at 423-895-2213.

Meetings

Jo. Co. School Board Meetings

The Johnson County School Board meets at Central Office, 211 N Church St, Mtn. City, TN 37683, the second Thursday of every month. The meetings are open to the public.

Farm Bureau Annual Meeting- Oct. 10

All members of the Johnson County Farm Bureau are invited to the Annual Meeting, on Thursday, October 10 at 6:30 PM at the Johnson County Rescue Squad Crewette Building. Door prizes will be given and refreshments will be served by the Johnson County Crewettes. We look forward to seeing you.

Planning Commission Meeting- Oct. 14

The Planning Commission will meet at 6 pm on Monday, October 14 in the upper courtroom of the Johnson County Courthouse. Address: 222 West Main Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.

Johnson County Retired Teachers Association Meeting- Oct. 14

The Johnson County Retired Teachers Association will meet at then VFW Hall on Depot St. Mountain City, Tennessee on Wednesday, October 16 at noon. This meeting’s program “Mountain Electric Co-op’s Pocket Change and other Community Activities” will be presented by Joe Thacker. Lunch will be prepared by the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. All retired teachers living in Johnson County are invited to attend, even if you did not teach in Johnson County. For more information please contact Joann Stollenmaier, Pres. at 423- 727-1468.

Commission Meeting- Oct. 17

Johnson County Commission will meet Thursday, October 17 At 7 P.M. The meeting will be held in the upper courtroom of the Johnson County Courthouse, 222 West Main Street, Mountain City, Tennessee. The Budget Committee will meet at 6 P.M.

American Legion Meeting- Oct. 17

American Legion Post 61 and Auxiliary will meet on Thursday, Oct. 17 at 6 PM at the Legion Post at 318 N. Church St. Our meal theme is “Breakfast – It’s What’s for Dinner” with the Auxiliary providing sausage, biscuits, and gravy. Members are encouraged to bring a favorite breakfast item. Business will include planning the fall Rummage Sale and preparations for the Nov. 11 meeting to immediately follow the Veterans’ Day program. Dues are now payable for the 2020 membership year. For more information, call (423) 727-5935 or (423) 727-6372.

Quilt Guild Meeting- Oct. 19

The Tennessee Sunrise Quilt Guild will meet Sat., Oct 19 at 10 AM in the Fellowship Hall of the First Christian Church. Anyone interested in quilting and sewing is welcome to attend – beginners and experts alike. We will be working on our 2020 Charity Quilt at this meeting. As always you are encouraged to check out our TN Sunrise Quilt Guild Facebook page to see what we are doing.

Jo. Co Farmers Market Board Elections & Vendor Meeting – Oct. 20

The meeting will be held at the Johnson County Health Department conference room, 715 W Main St, Mountain City, TN. from noon – 1 pm.

Things to Do

The Johnson County Farmers Market is every Saturday from 9am-12 noon at Ralph Stout Park in Mountain City. Starting the first Saturday in May through the last Saturday in October. Then the market is indoors at the Welcome Center from the first Saturday in November through the last Saturday in April.

Jo. Co Hikers

The Johnson County Hikers is open to everyone. You do not have to be highly experienced though the ability to hike the length of the trail is essential. Beginners and supervised children are welcome. We meet in the parking lot of the Food Lion at 8:45 and leave at 9:00 SHARP unless otherwise stated. All hikes are on Saturday unless otherwise stated. We carpool to hike sites when possible. Bring a walking stick, lunch, plenty of water and sunscreen or a hat. Unexpected weather or events may necessitate a destination substitution for something more fitting for the conditions. If you have questions call Carol at 727-5947.

27th Annual Cranberry Festival- Oct. 11-12

Shady Valley, TN Shady Valley Elementary School. Friday: Bean Dinner 5 pm, Auction 7 pm. Saturday: 7 am Pancake Breakfast at Fire Station followed by parade at 10 am . Crafts, exhibits, quilt show, food, music, demonstrations and kids entertainment. Free admission & parking. 423.727.5800 or 423.739.2422. dsmith@jocoed.net. For Yard Sales or Food Vendor info Dianna Howard, 423.739.2422 (8 – 3); Crafters, Judy Gentry 423.739.3996. Parade Entry Betty Judy, 423.739.2031.

Free Nature Conservancy Cranberry Bog Tours-Oct. 12

If you’re heading to the Shady Valley Cranberry Festival on October 12th, don’t forget to visit one of the valley’s own wild cranberry bogs! Please join The Nature Conservancy for free tours of Orchard Bog Preserve and see cranberries growing both in the wild and in a planted nursery. Self-guided, interpretive trail maps will be available for a variety of hikes around the Conservancy’s nature preserve. The preserve is located on Orchard Road, 1.3 miles south of the Orchard Road/Hwy 421 intersection. Tours will run from 12 noon – 4 pm on festival day, with parking and restroom facilities provided. The festival information booth on the Shady Valley School main grounds will also have bog tour flyers on hand. For more details, please call The Nature Conservancy’s Shady Valley Office, (423) 739-2537.

6th Annual Infant Memorial Service- Oct. 15

The 6th Annual Community Infant Memorial Service will be at 6 pm at Sunset Memorial Park, Mountain City, TN. Open to anyone who has lost a child in pregnancy or infancy, for ANY reason. Please join us.