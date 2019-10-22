Community Announcements 10-23-19

For Your Information

Butler Museum 2019 Season

Take a trip back in time to Old Butler by visiting the BUTLER MUSEUM, located at 123 Selma Curtis Road in Butler. Many historical exhibits are available for viewing. On the museum grounds are other sites, including the restored STANLEY STOUT STORE from Old Butler. There VETERANS’ MEMORIAL and the MEMORY BRICK WALK. For information call 768-3534 or go to the website at www.butlermuseumtn.com. The Museum is open each Saturday and Sunday with the hours being from 1:30-4:00 pm through October. Admission is $5.00 per adult over 18 years of age.

Earn Your Diploma

Adult Education (GED) Classes Available during the summer! Call (423) 460-3330 or drop by the all-new Johnson County/Mountain City Adult Education Classrooms TODAY- located at 370 Cold Springs Road, at the Department of Human Services Building- side entrance~ We have Day and Night Classes to accommodate our working adults! Some students are able to earn their diplomas’ in less than a month! Classes are FREE and HiSet (GED) Testing is FREE! So call (423) 460-3330.

Halloween Notice

Halloween will be observed in the city limits on Thursday, October 31, 2019. Trick or treat hours will be from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. only. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen have set the following rules for observance and to ensure the children’s safety:

Masks shall not be worn by anyone over 12 years of age. The blocking of streets, throwing of missiles, and acts of vandalism of any kind will not be tolerated. Juvenile offenders will be detained by the police until parents are called to pick them up at the police department. Parents will be responsible for property damages done by minor children.

It is recommended that parents accompany their children and only trick or treat in your immediate neighborhood. Parents are encouraged to check what they allow their children to eat from their treats. Please stay on the edge of the road and wear something that can be seen in the dark. Additional police officers will be on patrol. Please drive slowly and be on the lookout for other little goblins.

Pregnancy Center services to community

The Johnson County Pregnancy Center, located at 917 Crossroads Drive in Mtn. City, is currently open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations are appreciated. The center is always in need of gently used small baby clothing up to size 18 months. Any gently used toys or equipment for babies and young children are welcome too. New moms also need personal items such as shampoo, soap, cleaning supplies, etc. and always appreciated are diapers and wipes plus all other baby needs. There is a crib program where clients can earn a crib with 10 visits to their doctor. Clients can always get a free pregnancy test and the center offers limited ultrasounds with an appointment. The director of the Johnson County Pregnancy Center is Judith (Kip) Hoekstra and any questions can be directed to her or any of the volunteers during normal hours at 423-727-8600.

Senior Center Arthritis Class

The Johnson County Senior Center is the place to be for fun exercise. Sarah Ransom, UT Extension Agent, teaches Arthritis Class every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:00am at the senior center. There is no fee for the class it’s offered FREE! You will have fun exercising and make new friends as well. Come and see for yourself. It’s always a great day at the Johnson County Senior Center.

Free senior stretching class

A free senior stretching class is open to all adults who want to improve their flexibility and balance. The class meets in the fellowship hall at First Christian Church on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Please call Phil Walter with any questions at 727-6130.

Medicare Part D Enrollment Oct. 15 – Dec. 7.

This is the period each year when Medicare beneficiaries can join, switch or drop their Medicare Part D or Medicare Advantage coverage. Medicare Part D and Medicare Advantage plans change their coverage and costs each year, so it is important to review your plan and compare it to others on the market every fall. This year, the Johnson County Senior Center is partnering with the Tennessee State Health Insurance Assistance Program (TN SHIP) and ETSU’s College of Public Health to provide free and objective assistance in comparing Part D and Medicare Advantage plans. Trained Medicare counselors will be on hand on October 24th from 10am-12pm to assist Medicare beneficiaries and their families in comparing Part D or Medicare Advantage plans for 2020. Appointments are preferred for this event. For more information and to set up an appointment please call (423) 727-8883.

Santa Helping Hands Interviews- Oct. 22 & 24

Positive Thinkers will be conducting the in-person interviews for Santa Helping Hands on October 22nd and 24th in the Mountain City Elementary School cafeteria from 5:30pm-7pm. Applicants need to bring proof of residency and income. This program is to help working parents who need a helping hand at Christmas.

Friends of Library Fall Sale- Oct. 24-26

The Johnson County Friends of the Library announce their fall book sale on Oct. 24-26. The pre-sale, open to Friends of the Library, will be held on Thursday 24 from 5 PM to 7 PM. The Friday sale is open to all from 9 AM to 5 PM. The Saturday sale will feature a $2 price for a plastic grocery bag full of books. Anyone who wishes to join the friends and attend the re-sale may do so for a $10 membership fee.

Fundraisers

Acre Field Cemetery

Anyone wanting to make a donation to the Acre Field Cemetery for upkeep, can make or send donation to Van Neely. If anybody has a veteran buried at Acre Field please let me know so we can put a flag on the grave for Memorial Day. We need to make a list of all veterans buried at Acre Field. Van Neely, 735 Hawkins Rd, Laurel Bloomery, TN 37680. 423-727-6025.

Burley Shoun Memorial Cemetery

Mowing season is upon us once again. If you have loved ones buried in our cemetery and would like to help with upkeep, donations are much appreciated. Please make checks payable to: Burley Shoun Memorial Cemetery at 909 Swift Hollow Road, Mountain City, TN 37683. Thank you!

Charity Quilt Applications

The Tennessee Sunrise Quilt Guild will be accepting applications from Johnson County non-profits and charitable organizations for the 2020 Charity Quilt. Every year the guild completes a bed size quilt to be donated to a local qualifying orga­nization for their use as a fund raising tool. Application forms may be requested by emailing jonimarsicano54@gmailcom. Applications will be accepted on or before 30 Dec 2019.

Rainbow Mennonite Barbeque Fundraiser – Oct. 25

Rainbow Mennonite will be having a BBQ fundraiser on Friday, October 25. From 11am -1:00pm at the church. This is to purchase bibles for the jail ministry here in Johnson County. BBQ plates with all the trimmings are $8 adults. $5 children 6-12. Under 6 free. Free deliveries in the mountain city area. Call (day of BBQ) 727-5882. Or 306-2022 or 433-7375

Haunted House – Oct. 25 – 26

Friday, Oct. 25 and Saturday, Oct. 26 from 7 pm – 11 pm the Dry Run Volunteer Fire Department at 5646 Big Dry Run Rd. in Butler, TN will hold a “Haunted House.” Refreshments will be served. Admission is a donation.

Trade Turkey Shoot – Oct. 26

There will be a “Turkey Shoot” on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 1 PM at the Trade Community Center, 228 Modock Road, Trade, Tennessee. Competition will be open to anyone shooting 12, 16, 20, and 410 gauges. Stock arms only. No modified chokes allowed. Multiple cash awards will be offered to winners. Refreshments are available. Proceeds go to maintain the Mill and Trade Community Center grounds and other community projects. For more information, please contact Bill Roark at 423-895-2213.

Spaghetti Dinner & Auction- Nov 2

The spaghetti dinner begins at 4 PM on Saturday, November 2 at Roan Valley Auction Co. at 5235 Hwy 421 S. in Mountain City. Adults: $7. Kids under 12: $4. Kids under 5: Free. Auction begins at 5:30 PM. Donations for the auction would be greatly appreciated. Items may be dropped off at Roan Valley Auction. Please contact: Debi Knerr at (239) 841-3064 to schedule a time.

Legion Auxiliary Unit #61 Fall Rummage Sale – Nov. 7 and 8

Fall Rummage Sale at the Legion Hall 318 North Church Street Mountain City. Annual Fall Sale with many nice coats for the cold weather, lovely clothes and household items. Reasonable prices and all the proceeds of the sale help The Auxiliary and Legion assist local veterans and their families. Sale dates Thursday and Friday, November 7 and 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, November 9 from 9 a.m. to Noon. Donations are gladly accepted. Please call 608-201-2830 or contact any Auxiliary member. Or you can drop off donations at the Legion Hall on Set-up day, Tuesday, November 5, from 9-11:00 a.m.

Trade Turkey Shoot reschedule – Nov. 9

There will be a “Turkey Shoot” on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 1pm at the Trade Com­munity Center, 228 Modock Road, Trade, Tennessee. Competition will be open to anyone shooting 12, 16, 20, and 410 gauges. Stock arms only. No modified chokes allowed. Multiple cash awards will be offered to winners. Refreshments are available. Proceeds go to maintain the Mill and Trade Community Center grounds and other community projects. For more information, please contact Bill Roark at 423-895-2213.

Harvest Dinner Fundraiser – Nov. 12

Tuesday, November 12, 6pm – 8pm join the Watauga Watershed Alliance and Johnson County Center for the Arts for a Harvest Dinner Fundraiser at Watauga Lake Winery. There will be a Seafood Dinner with live music and a Silent Auc­tion. Enjoy good food, friends, and art for a great cause. A limited number of Tickets are available for $20each.

Meetings

Jo. Co. Board of Education has a Called Meeting – Nov. 4

The Johnson County Board of Education shall meet on November 4, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. to discuss the employment status of Mr. Barry Bishop, and to consider a recommendation from counsel regarding the same. The Johnson County School Board meets at Central Office, 211 N Church St, Mtn. City, TN 37683. The meetings are open to the public.

Planning Commission Meeting- Nov 4

Johnson County Planning Commission will meet Monday, November 4 at 6:00 P.M. The meeting will be held in the upper courtroom of the Johnson County Courthouse, 222 West Main Street, Mountain City, Tennessee.

Public Service Announcement – Nov. 5

The Town of Mountain City Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet in regular session on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall. The public is welcome to attend. If any additional information is needed, please contact City Recorder Sheila Shaw at 423-727-8005.

Purple Heart Recipients to be recognized – Nov. 8

The members of the Johnson County Senior Citizens Center and the Blue Ridge Mountains Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution would like to rec­ognize those who have been awarded the Purple Heart for their acts of courage during their military service. If you or someone you know has been awarded this honor please call the Johnson County Senior Center at 423-727-8883 and give your name, branch of service, dates of service phone number. Recipients will be recognized at the Veterans Day Program at the Senior Center on Friday, November 8 at 11:00 a.m.

Things to Do

Jo. Co Farmers Market

The Johnson County Farmers Market is every Saturday from 9am-12 noon at Ralph Stout Park in Mountain City.

Jo. Co Hikers

The Johnson County Hikers is open to everyone. You do not have to be highly experienced though the ability to hike the length of the trail is essential. Beginners and supervised children are welcome. We meet in the parking lot of the Food Lion at 8:45 and leave at 9:00 SHARP unless otherwise stated. All hikes are on Saturday unless otherwise stated. We carpool to hike sites when possible. Bring a walking stick, lunch, plenty of water and sunscreen or a hat. Unexpected weather or events may necessitate a destination substitution for something more fitting for the conditions. If you have questions call Carol at 727-5947.

Jo. Co. Senior Center “HeeHaw” Fall Festival – Oct 25

“HeeHaw” Fall Festival this Friday, October 25th sponsored by Farmers State Bank. Come in your HeeHaw attire and the best costumes will win cash prizes. The Senior Center will be CLOSED during the day on Friday, but will open from 4:30-6:30 for the festival which will be in Heritage Square (behind the senior center) We are also having a “Pick of the Patch” Car Show. So anyone with old or new cars, trucks or motorcycles can enter for a $10 registration fee that is sponsored by Damascus Motor Sales. It will be a fun evening for any age with music, games, cake walk, pumpkin decorating, face painting and other activi­ties. No admission fee. Food available to buy along with prizes and give aways. Come have “FallFun” with us!

Trade Community Center Trunk or Treat – Oct. 31

The annual Trade Community Center Trunk or Treat will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 31 at the Trade School, 228 Modock Rd. Trade, TN. Children in costume accompanied by an adult will be given free candy. Refreshments will also be available. For more information call Bill Roark at 423-895-2213.

Veterans Day Children’s Program at the Johnson County Library – Nov. 8

The Blue Ridge Mountains Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution will be hosting a Veterans Day Program at the Johnson County Library for children on Friday, November 8 from 3:30-4:30. All children are welcome!

Veterans Day Program at the Johnson County Senior Citizens Center – Nov. 8

All veterans are invited to the Veterans Day Program at the Johnson County Senior Citizens Center on Friday, November 8 at 11:00. Please call 423-737-8883 to make reservations. All veterans registering by 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 7 will receive a certificate of appreciation during the program, those registering after 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 8 will be able to pick up their certificates at the Johnson County Senior Citizen Center on Tuesday, November 12. All veterans will be provided lunch following the program.

DHT Thanksgiving Meal – Nov. 28

The Lord has blessed DHT again this year and as a way of showing our apprecia­tion to the community and to help those in need, we would like to offer a FREE Thanksgiving meal at the Johnson County Senior Center at 1128 College Street to anyone in our community that does not have a family to spend Thanksgiving with; all are welcome. Dine-in, take-out, or delivery. Dine in is from 11- 12:30 PM. Deliveries must RSVP by November 15 to Gabrielle Phipps from DHT at (423) 727-9061 ext. 3123.