Community Announcements 10-2-19

For Your Information

Butler Museum 2019 Season

Take a trip back in time to Old Butler by visiting the BUTLER MUSEUM, located at 123 Selma Curtis Road in Butler. Many historical exhibits are available for viewing. On the museum grounds are other sites, including the restored STANLEY STOUT STORE from Old Butler. There VETERANS’ MEMORIAL and the MEMORY BRICK WALK. For information call 768-3534 or go to the website at www.butlermuseumtn.com. The Museum is open each Saturday and Sunday with the hours being from 1:30-4:00 pm through October. Admission is $5.00 per adult over 18 years of age.

Earn Your Diploma

Adult Education (GED) Classes Available during the Summer! Call (423) 460-3330 or drop by the all-new Johnson County/Mountain City Adult Education Classrooms TODAY- located at 370 Cold Springs Road, at the Department of Human Services Building- side entrance~ We have Day and Night Classes to accommodate our working adults! Some students are able to earn their diplomas’ in less than a month! Classes are FREE and HiSet (GED) Testing is FREE! So call (423) 460-3330.

Pregnancy Center services to community

The Johnson County Pregnancy Center, located at 917 Crossroads Drive in Mtn. City, is currently open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations are appreciated. The center is always in need of gently used small baby clothing up to size 18 months. Any gently used toys or equipment for babies and young children are welcome too. New moms also need personal items such as shampoo, soap, cleaning supplies, etc. and always appreciated are diapers and wipes plus all other baby needs. There is a crib program where clients can earn a crib with 10 visits to their doctor. Clients can always get a free pregnancy test and the center offers limited ultrasounds with an appointment. The director of the Johnson County Pregnancy Center is Judith (Kip) Hoekstra and any questions can be directed to her or any of the volunteers during normal hours at 423-727-8600.

Senior Center Arthritis Class

The Johnson County Senior Center is the place to be for fun exercise. Sarah Ransom, UT Extension Agent, teaches Arthritis Class every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:00am at the senior center. There is no fee for the class it’s offered FREE! You will have fun exercising and make new friends as well. Come and see for yourself. It’s always a great day at the Johnson County Senior Center.

Free senior stretching class

A free senior stretching class is open to all adults who want to improve their flexibility and balance. The class meets in the fellowship hall at First Christian Church on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Please call Phil Walter with any questions at 727-6130.

Medicare Part D Enrollment Oct. 15 – Dec. 7.

This is the period each year when Medicare beneficiaries can join, switch or drop their Medicare Part D or Medicare Advantage coverage. Medicare Part D and Medicare Advantage plans change their coverage and costs each year, so it is important to review your plan and compare it to others on the market every fall. This year, the Johnson County Senior Center is partnering with the Tennessee State Health Insurance Assistance Program (TN SHIP) and ETSU’s College of Public Health to provide free and objective assistance in comparing Part D and Medicare Advantage plans. Trained Medicare counselors will be on hand on October 24th from 10am-12pm to assist Medicare beneficiaries and their families in comparing Part D or Medicare Advantage plans for 2020. Appointments are preferred for this event. For more information and to set up an appointment please call (423) 727-8883.

Fundraisers

Acre Field Cemetery

Anyone wanting to make a donation to the Acre Field Cemetery for upkeep, can make or send donation to Van Neely. If anybody has a veteran buried at Acre Field please let me know so we can put a flag on the grave for Memorial Day. We need to make a list of all veterans buried at Acre Field.Van Neely, 735 Hawkins Rd, Laurel Bloomery, TN 37680. 423-727-6025

Burley Shoun Memorial Cemetery

Mowing season is upon us once again. If you have loved ones buried in our cemetery and would like to help with upkeep, donations are much appreciated. Please make checks payable to: Burley Shoun Memorial Cemetery at 909 Swift Hollow Road, Mountain City, TN 37683. Thank you!

Steak and Gravy Dinner- Oct. 4

Get a steak and gravy dinner with all of the trimmings on Friday, October 4 at the Johnson County Crewette Building from 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM. Come early and avoid the rush. All proceeds go to benefit the Shiners’ Club, Eastern Star, and Masonic Lodge. Adults: $8. Children (5-12): $5. 4 and under: Free.

Doe Valley VFD Turkey & BBQ Dinner- Oct. 5

Turkey and BBQ dinner with all of the fixings, dessert, and a drink. 4 PM- 8 PM. Eat in or carry out. Adults- $7 Children- $3. Enjoy live music. Find out more at (423) 727-8385.

Ja’Kari Scholarship Fundraiser- October 5

There will be a car, truck, and motorcycle show on Saturday, October 5 from 1 pm- 5 pm at Ralph Stout Park in Mountain City. Live music and concessions available. Awards for the top 15 cars, top 10 trucks, and top 10 motorcycles. The entry fee is $15. Contact George Williams at (423)268-1389.

Cranberry Festival Breakfast- October 11

Start your Cranberry Festival day with a Sausage and Pancake Breakfast at the fire hall on Hwy 421. Serving from 7-9 a.m. Eat in or carryout. Enjoy parade beginning at 10 a.m. and all other festival activities all day long on the school grounds.

Levi Retirees Breakfast- Oct. 12

Stop by the Johnson County Crewette Building between 6 AM and 10 AM for homemade biscuits with sausage gravy, sausage, eggs, potatoes, homemade jam, coffee, and orange juice. Adults: $6. Children (6-12): $3. Hosted by the Levi Retirees.

Trade Turkey Shoot – Oct. 12

There will be a “Turkey Shoot” on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 1 PM at the Trade Community Center, 228 Modock Road, Trade, Tennessee. Competition will be open to anyone shooting 12, 16, 20, and 410 gauges. Stock arms only. No modified chokes allowed. Multiple cash awards will be offered to winners. Refreshments are available. Proceeds go to maintain the Mill and Trade Community Center grounds and other community projects. For more information, please contact Bill Roark at 423-895-2213.

Meetings

Jo. Co. School Board Meetings

The Johnson County School Board meets at Central Office, 211 N Church St, Mtn. City, TN 37683, the second Thursday of every month. The meetings are open to the public.

Democratic Party Meeting- Oct. 3

The Johnson County Democratic Party will hold their meeting on Thursday, Oct. 3 at 5:30 pm in the meeting room of the Johnson County Library.

Post 6908 and Aux Meeting- Oct. 5

VFW Post 6908 will meet Saturday, October 5 for their regular meeting located at Depot Street. A carry-in meal is served at 6 PM with a meeting to follow at 7 PM. All members are urged to attend and anyone eligible for VFW or in active military members is invited. VFW Post 6908 is an alcohol and smoke-free Post.

Beer Board Meeting- Oct. 7

The Johnson County Beer Board will hold its Quarterly meeting on October 7, 2019 at 6 pm in the lower courtroom of the Johnson County Courthouse. This meeting is open to the public.

Beer Board Meeting- Oct. 8

The Town of Mountain City Beer Board will meet on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. The board will consider approval of beer permit applications submitted by Price Less Foods #476 and Food Country USA of Mountain City. The public is welcome to attend. If any additional information is needed, please contact City Recorder Sheila Shaw at 423-727-8005.

Beekeepers Meeting- Oct. 8

The Johnson County Beekeepers will meet Tuesday, October 8 at 7 pm in the basement of the Farm Bureau. More for info, emailJohnsoncountybeekeepers@outlook.com.

Farm Bureau Annual Meeting- Oct. 10

All members of the Johnson County Farm Bureau are invited to the Annual Meeting, on Thursday, October 10 at 6:30 PM at the Johnson County Rescue Squad Crewette Building. Door prizes will be given and refreshments will be served by the Johnson County Crewettes. We look forward to seeing you.

Quilt Guild Meeting- Oct.19

The Tennessee Sunrise Quilt Guild will meet Sat., Oct 19 at 10 AM in the Fellowship Hall of the First Christian Church. Anyone interested in quilting and sewing is welcome to attend – beginners and experts alike. We will be working on our 2020 Charity Quilt at this meeting. As always you are encouraged to check out our TN Sunrise Quilt Guild Facebook page to see what we are doing.

Things to Do

Jo. Co Farmers Market

The Johnson County Farmers Market is every Saturday from 9am-12 noon at Ralph Stout Park in Mountain City.

Heritage Hall- Oct. 5

7pm; Wayne Henderson and Friends. Wayne Henderson’s top-notch finger-picking is a source of great pleasure and pride to his friends, family, and neighbors in Grayson County, Virginia. His guitar playing has also been enjoyed at Carnegie Hall, in three national tours of Masters of the Steel-String Guitar, and in seven nations in Asia. Because of his “down home” style and storytelling, Wayne is a rock star in our area. He usually packs the house because they know they will be entertained and touched by the talent and the humility of this group. Sponsored by Mountain City Funeral Home, Adv $10/Door $12New Box Office days Wednesday through Friday from 12P M to 2:00 PM where you can still purchase tickets. Please call 423 727 7444 and leave a message; a staff member will return your call within 48 hours.

27th Annual Cranberry Festival- Oct. 11-12

Shady Valley, TN Shady Valley Elementary School. Friday: Bean Dinner 5 pm, Auction 7 pm. Saturday: 7 am Pancake Breakfast at Fire Station followed by parade at 10 am . Crafts, exhibits, quilt show, food, music, demonstrations and kids entertainment. Free admission & parking. 423.727.5800 or 423.739.2422. dsmith@jocoed.net. For Yard Sales or Food Vendor info Dianna Howard, 423.739.2422 (8 – 3); Crafters, Judy Gentry 423.739.3996. Parade Entry Betty Judy, 423.739.2031.

6th Annual Infant Memorial Service- Oct. 15

The 6th Annual Community Infant Memorial Service wil be at 6 pm at Sunset Memorial Park, Mountain City, TN. Open to anyone who has lost a child in pregnancy or infancy, for ANY reason. Please join us.