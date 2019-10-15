Community Announcements 10-16-19

For Your Information

Butler Museum 2019 Season

Take a trip back in time to Old Butler by visiting the BUTLER MUSEUM, located at 123 Selma Curtis Road in Butler. Many historical exhibits are available for viewing. On the museum grounds are other sites, including the restored STANLEY STOUT STORE from Old Butler. There VETERANS’ MEMORIAL and the MEMORY BRICK WALK. For information call 768-3534 or go to the website at www.butlermuseumtn.com. The Museum is open each Saturday and Sunday with the hours being from 1:30-4:00 pm through October. Admission is $5.00 per adult over 18 years of age.

Earn Your Diploma

Adult Education (GED) Classes Available during the summer! Call (423) 460-3330 or drop by the all-new Johnson County/Mountain City Adult Education Classrooms TODAY- located at 370 Cold Springs Road, at the Department of Human Services Building- side entrance~ We have Day and Night Classes to accommodate our working adults! Some students are able to earn their diplomas’ in less than a month! Classes are FREE and HiSet (GED) Testing is FREE! So call (423) 460-3330.

Pregnancy Center services to community

The Johnson County Pregnancy Center, located at 917 Crossroads Drive in Mtn. City, is currently open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations are appreciated. The center is always in need of gently used small baby clothing up to size 18 months. Any gently used toys or equipment for babies and young children are welcome too. New moms also need personal items such as shampoo, soap, cleaning supplies, etc. and always appreciated are diapers and wipes plus all other baby needs. There is a crib program where clients can earn a crib with 10 visits to their doctor. Clients can always get a free pregnancy test and the center offers limited ultrasounds with an appointment. The director of the Johnson County Pregnancy Center is Judith (Kip) Hoekstra and any questions can be directed to her or any of the volunteers during normal hours at 423-727-8600.

Senior Center Arthritis Class

The Johnson County Senior Center is the place to be for fun exercise. Sarah Ransom, UT Extension Agent, teaches Arthritis Class every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:00am at the senior center. There is no fee for the class it’s offered FREE! You will have fun exercising and make new friends as well. Come and see for yourself. It’s always a great day at the Johnson County Senior Center.

Free senior stretching class

A free senior stretching class is open to all adults who want to improve their flexibility and balance. The class meets in the fellowship hall at First Christian Church on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Please call Phil Walter with any questions at 727-6130.

Medicare Part D Enrollment Oct. 15 – Dec. 7.

This is the period each year when Medicare beneficiaries can join, switch or drop their Medicare Part D or Medicare Advantage coverage. Medicare Part D and Medicare Advantage plans change their coverage and costs each year, so it is important to review your plan and compare it to others on the market every fall. This year, the Johnson County Senior Center is partnering with the Tennessee State Health Insurance Assistance Program (TN SHIP) and ETSU’s College of Public Health to provide free and objective assistance in comparing Part D and Medicare Advantage plans. Trained Medicare counselors will be on hand on October 24th from 10am-12pm to assist Medicare beneficiaries and their families in comparing Part D or Medicare Advantage plans for 2020. Appointments are preferred for this event. For more information and to set up an appointment please call (423) 727-8883.

Friends of Library Fall Sale- Oct. 24-26

The Johnson County Friends of the Library announce their fall book sale on Oct. 24-26. The pre-sale, open to Friends of the Library, will be held on Thursday 24 from 5 PM to 7 PM. The Friday sale is open to all from 9 AM to 5 PM. The Saturday sale will feature a $2 price for a plastic grocery bag full of books. Anyone who wishes to join the friends and attend the re-sale may do so for a $10 membership fee.

Fundraisers

Acre Field Cemetery

Anyone wanting to make a donation to the Acre Field Cemetery for upkeep, can make or send donation to Van Neely. If anybody has a veteran buried at Acre Field please let me know so we can put a flag on the grave for Memorial Day. We need to make a list of all veterans buried at Acre Field. Van Neely, 735 Hawkins Rd, Laurel Bloomery, TN 37680. 423-727-6025.

Burley Shoun Memorial Cemetery

Mowing season is upon us once again. If you have loved ones buried in our cemetery and would like to help with upkeep, donations are much appreciated. Please make checks payable to: Burley Shoun Memorial Cemetery at 909 Swift Hollow Road, Mountain City, TN 37683. Thank you!

25th Annual Rotary Spaghetti Dinner – Oct 17

“Rotary” Spaghetti Dinner @ First Christian Church Life Center, Oct 17 from 4pm to 7pm. $7, spaghetti, bread, salad and our homemade desserts. Proceeds from this dinner will go towards Rotary scholar­ships for Johnson County students. For more information contact Addie at 386-717-0267.

RCE McTeachers’ Night- Oct. 22

On October 22, from 5-8 pm, Roan Creek Elementary will celebrate McTeachers’ Night at the McDonald’s in Mountain City. During the event, teachers, staff and our principal will be working at McDon­ald’s. A portion of the sales will go directly to our school. Please bring your family and friends to support our school!

Haunted House – Oct. 25 – 26

Friday, Oct. 25 and Saturday, Oct. 26 from 7 pm – 11 pm the Dry Run Volunteer Fire Department at 5646 Big Dry Run Rd. in

Trade Turkey Shoot – Oct. 26

There will be a “Turkey Shoot” on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 1 PM at the Trade Community Center, 228 Modock Road, Trade, Tennessee. Competition will be open to anyone shooting 12, 16, 20, and 410 gauges. Stock arms only. No modified chokes allowed. Multiple cash awards will be offered to winners. Refreshments are available. Proceeds go to maintain the Mill and Trade Community Center grounds and other community projects. For more information, please contact Bill Roark at 423-895-2213.

Spaghetti Dinner & Auction- Nov 2

The spaghetti dinner begins at 4 PM on Saturday, November 2 at Roan Valley Auction Co. at 5235 Hwy 421 S. in Mountain City. Adults: $7. Kids under 12: $4. Kids under 5: Free. Auction begins at 5:30 PM. Donations for the auction would be greatly appreciated. Items may be dropped off at Roan Valley Auction. Please contact: Debi Knerr at (239) 841-3064 to schedule a time.

Meetings

Jo. Co. School Board Meetings

The Johnson County School Board meets at Central Office, 211 N Church St, Mtn. City, TN 37683, the second Thursday of every month. The meetings are open to the public.

Commission Meeting- Oct. 17

Johnson County Commission will meet Thursday, October 17 At 7 P.M. The meeting will be held in the upper courtroom of the Johnson County Courthouse, 222 West Main Street, Mountain City, Tennessee. The Budget Committee will meet at 6 P.M.

American Legion Meeting- Oct. 17

American Legion Post 61 and Auxiliary will meet on Thursday, Oct. 17 at 6 PM at the Legion Post at 318 N. Church St. Our meal theme is “Breakfast – It’s What’s for Dinner” with the Auxiliary providing sausage, biscuits, and gravy. Members are encouraged to bring a favorite breakfast item. Business will include planning the fall Rummage Sale and preparations for the Nov. 11 meeting to immediately follow the Veterans’ Day program. Dues are now payable for the 2020 membership year. For more information, call (423) 727-5935 or (423) 727-6372.

Quilt Guild Meeting- Oct. 19

The Tennessee Sunrise Quilt Guild will meet Sat., Oct 19 at 10 AM in the Fellowship Hall of the First Christian Church. Anyone interested in quilting and sewing is welcome to attend – beginners and experts alike. We will be working on our 2020 Charity Quilt at this meeting. As always you are encouraged to check out our TN Sunrise Quilt Guild Facebook page to see what we are doing.

Historical Society- Oct. 20

The Johnson County Historical Society will meet at 2 PM on Sunday October 20, 2019 in the lower level of the Johnson County Welcome Cener. Guest speake will be Bill Ward who will speak on the Green Bean Industry in Johnson County. Everyone is welcome to attend. Light refreshments will be served.

Jo. Co Farmers Market Board Elections & Vendor Meeting – Oct. 20

The meeting will be held at the Johnson County Health Department conference room, 715 W Main St, Mountain City, TN. from noon – 1 pm.

Things to Do

Jo. Co Farmers Market

The Johnson County Farmers Market is every Saturday from 9am-12 noon at Ralph Stout Park in Mountain City.

Jo. Co Hikers

The Johnson County Hikers is open to everyone. You do not have to be highly experienced though the ability to hike the length of the trail is essential. Beginners and supervised children are welcome. We meet in the parking lot of the Food Lion at 8:45 and leave at 9:00 SHARP unless otherwise stated. All hikes are on Saturday unless otherwise stated. We carpool to hike sites when possible. Bring a walking stick, lunch, plenty of water and sunscreen or a hat. Unexpected weather or events may necessitate a destination substitution for something more fitting for the conditions. If you have questions call Carol at 727-5947.

DHT Thanksgiving Meal- Nov. 28

The Lord has blessed DHT again this year and as a way of showing our appreciation to the community and to help those in need, we would like to offer a FREE Thanksgiving meal at the Johnson County Senior Center at 1128 College Street to anyone in our community that does not have a family to spend Thanksgiving with; all are welcome. Dine-in, take-out, or delivery. Dine in is from 11- 12:30 PM. Deliveries must RSVP by November 15 to Gabrielle Phipps from DHT at (423) 727-9061 ext. 3123.