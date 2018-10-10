Community announcements 10-10-18

For Your Information

Butler Museum 2018 Season

Take a trip back in time to Old Butler by visiting the BUTLER MUSEUM, located at 123 Selma Curtis Rd. in Butler. Many historical exhibits available for viewing. On the Museum grounds are other sites, including the restored STANLEY STOUT STORE from Old Butler, the VETERANS’ MEMORIAL and the MEMORY BRICK WALK. For information call 768-3534 or go to the website at www.butlermuseumtn.com.

Pregnancy Center services to community

The Johnson County Pregnancy Center, located at 917 Crossroads Drive in Mtn. City, is currently open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The center is always in need of gently used small baby clothing up to size 18 months. Any gently used toys or equipment for babies and young children are welcome too. New moms also need personal items such as shampoo, soap, cleaning supplies, etc. and always appreciated are diapers and wipes plus all other baby need. Clients can earn a crib with 10 visits to their doctor. Clients can always get a free pregnancy test and the center offers limited ultrasounds with an appointment. For more information, contact Director Judith (Kip) Hoekstra at 423-727-8600.

New 60+ Transportation Program

MY RIDE Johnson County is a new program being implemented through Johnson County Senior Center. This program will provide rides within Johnson County to citizens 60 plus. Ride could be to doctor appointment, grocery store, pharmacy, beauty shop, etc. Membership applications for volunteer drivers and for riders are available at Johnson County Senior Center. For further information call 727-8883.

Safe Haven available to victims of abuse

Johnson County Safe Haven, Inc. offers services for victims of domestic violence. We provide a 24- hour crisis line (423-727-1914) and a public office (423-727-0202) located at 311 South Church Street in Mountain City. If you are a victim of domestic violence, we can help.

GED classes in Mountain City

Call (423) 460-3330 or drop by the all-new Johnson County/Mountain City Adult Education Classrooms today- located at 372 Cold Springs Road (side entrance of the Department of Human and Child Services building). Classes are held four days a week, along with night classes to accommodate our working adults. Some students are able to earn their diplomas in less than a month. Classes are free and HiSet (GED) Testing is free. Take that first step towards changing your life today.

Senior Center Arthritis Class

Sarah Ransom, UT Extension Agent, teaches Arthritis Class every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:00am at the senior center. There is no fee for the class it’s offered FREE! You will have fun exercising and make new friends as well. Come and see for yourself. It’s always a great day at the Johnson County Senior Center.

JCFM Holiday Fair applications available

If you are a craft vendor interested in setting up at the annual Holiday Fair held October 27th at the Johnson County Farmers Market, applications are available at the Welcome Center, at the Saturday Farmers Market, or on our website JohnsonCountyFM.org. Space is limited. For questions contact Jana at 727-5725.

Community Center Program

If you have a child that comes to the after school program at the JC/MC Community Center. Please fill out and return the paperwork for your child ASAP. We need this paperwork to continue with our program.

Scarecrows on Main- October 10

It’s time for “Scarecrows on Main”! Scarecrow exhibit dates will be from October 10 through the 31. 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place prizes will be awarded, as well as “People’s Choice”. Please cast your vote for the “People’s Choice” at City Hall from Monday, October 15th through Thursday, October 25.The winner will be announced on October 26. If you would like more information, please call 423-727-8005.

Farmers Market Finds- October 13

Honey, grapes, pumpkins, butternut squash, cushaw melon, tomatoes, summer squash, eggplant, sweet peppers, hot peppers, potatoes, cabbage, kale, lettuce, salad greens, onions, garlic, and herbs. You’ll find all cuts of pasture raised beef and pork, chicken eggs, fresh roasted coffee, raw milk, kombucha, apple butter, chow chow, jams, jellies and other home canned products.Our bakers will have breads, muffins, quiches and more. There will also be a variety of hand made craft items including bath products, lotions, bird houses, woodwork, and more. Bring the kids to participate in our GoJoCo kids Club activities and they will receive some tokens to spend at the market. Our Fresh Savings Program gives double dollars from an EBT card that allow for free fruits and vegetables.Come enjoy the live music each Saturday morning through October at Ralph Stout Park near the playground from 9 until noon.

Medicare Open Enrollment- October 15

Medicare’s Part D Annual Enrollment Period is October 15 – December 7. This is the period each year when Medicare beneficiaries can join, switch or drop their Medicare Part D or Medicare Advantage coverage.Medicare Part D and Medicare Advantage plans change their coverage and costs each year, so it is important to review your plan and compare it to others on the market every fall. This year, the Johnson County Senior Center is partnering with the Tennessee State Health Insurance Assistance Program (TN SHIP) and ETSU’s College of Public Health to provide free and objective assistance in comparing Part D and Medicare Advantage plans. Trained Medicare counselors will be on hand on October 18 from 9am-12pm to assist Medicare beneficiaries and their families in comparing Part D or Medicare Advantage plans for 2019. For more information and to set up an appointment please call (423) 727-8883.

Ushers needed- October 21

Heritage Hall Theatre ushers needed. If you love people, this is a rewarding Volunteer Community Service. Mark your calendar for Sunday October 21st for the Usher Training Class at 1:45 pm at HH Theatre. This class is to refresh current ushers as well. For questions call De Lite 727-7131.

Fundraisers

Donate bikes for Christmas

Donate your unused bikes to the Community Center. Bikes in any condition and size will be appreciated. They will be refurbished and restored to brand new condition and give to needy children in Johnson County. This is made possible by the Community Center, Beta Theta Club and Northeast Correctional Center. Bikes can be taken to Flo at the Community Center. Any questions, call Leni Smith at 423-440-4159.

Shady VFD Breakfast- October 13

Shady Valley Volunteer Fire Department is having a Pancake and Sausage Breakfast on Saturday, October 13 at the fire hall on Highway 421. Select cranberry or regular. Eat in or carry out. Join us to begin your daylong Cranberry Festival activities. Thank you for your support.

Pond Mtn. VFD BBQ- October 13

Come join us on October 13 from 4-7pm at the Riverview Community Center for a BBQ fundraiser hosted by Pond Mtn. Volunteer Fire & Rescue. Music by renowned bluegrass artist, Kody Norris (performed on television shows including RFD-TV), will be picking bluegrass music with his band. Gun Raffle conducted at 7 pm. All proceeds will benefit the fire department. Need more info? Please call 336-385-6204, 336-977-6745 or 336-977-1494. See ya there!!!

Santa’s Helping Hands – October 16 & 18

Positive Thinkers will be taking applications for Santa’s Helping Hands on Tuesday, October 16 and Thursday, October 18 from 5 pm-7 pm at Mountain City Elementary School. Parents need to bring proof of income, proof of residency and identification. This will be the only time that applications will be taken. This program is for children under 12. Names are not chosen on first come, firs serve basis and not all that apply can be helped. Santa’s Helping Hands is here to help families who need a helping hand at Christmas.

Roadrunner Benefit Concert- November 9

The Shriners Roadrunner Benefit Concert will be at Heritage Hall on Nov. 9 at 6 pm. The concert features music by Surefire, Dollar Brothers, Slice of Bluegrass and Back Roads Bluegrass. It’s a concert you won’t want to miss. It’s for a great cause!

Meetings

ACTION Coalition Monthly Meetings

Meetings are open to anyone and any organization. Membership is free and open to anyone supporting the mission of the Coalition. Meetings are held on the third Tuesday of every month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Johnson County Mountain City Community Center. Lunch is provided.

Farm Bureau Annual Meeting- October 11

All members of the Johnson County Farm Bureau are invited to the Annual Meeting, Thursday October 11, 2018 at 6:30pm at the Johnson County Rescue Squad Crewette Building. Doors prizes will be given and refreshments will be served by the Johnson County Crewettes. We look forward to seeing you.

JCFM Annual Meeting- October 11

The Annual Meeting of the JCFM will be held Thursday, October 11 at noon at the basement of the Welcome Center. All market vendors and Friends of the Market are welcome and encouraged to attend. This will be a pot-luck lunch/meeting.

Election Commission Meeting- October 11

Notice is hereby given that The Johnson County Election Commission will be holding a Special Meeting. Relevant information regarding the meeting is as follows: Date: October 11, 2018 Time: 12:00 NOON Place: Johnson County Election Commission OfficeAt the time this notice is being prepared, the election commission expects the agenda of its meeting will include the following items pertaining to the November 6, 2018 State and Federal General Election and the Town of Mountain City Municipal Election: 1. Examination and Certification of Early Voting and Election Day Voting Machines 2. Discuss any Election Procedures

Johnson County Election Commission

158 Election Avenue, P.O. Box 106 Mtn. City, TN 37683

Office Hours: 8 AM- 4 PM Email: Johnson.commission@tn.gov Website: www.jcnvote.com

Post 61 CPR Class & Meeting- October 12

American Legion Post 61 and Auxiliary will meet on Friday, October 12 at the Legion Post at 318 N. Church St. Our meal theme is “Breakfast- It’s What’s for Dinner: with the Auxiliary providing sausage, biscuits and gravy. Members are encouraged to bring an appropriate covered dish/dessert and enjoy an evening of good food and fellowship. Supper begins at 6 pm. This will be our final garden produce swap using unclaimed items as door prized. In lieu of business meetins, reps from the American Red Cross will demonstrate the revised hands-on-only CPR methods for adults and infants followed with time to practive. Dues for 2019 can now be paid. For more information call 727-5935 or 423-361-2951.

Commission Meeting- October 18

Public notice: Johnson County Commission will meet Thursday, October 18 at 7:00 p.m. The meeting will be held in the upper courtroom of The Johnson County Courthouse, 222 West Main Street, Mountain City, Tennessee. The budget committee will meet at 6:30 in the lower courtroom prior to the commission meeting

Republican Women- October 18

Republican Women to meet on Oct. 18 at 12 Lunch and 12:30 Meeting at the Johnson County Library. Please know the there will be no Bathroom available due to construction, Plan accordingly. E-mail for Honey-Bees current menu choices. gbellhome@gmail.com. See you there bring a friend.

Quilt Guild Meeting October 20

The Tennessee Sunrise Quilt Guild will meet Sat., Oct 20th at 10:00 AM in the Fellowship Hall of the First Christian Church. Anyone interested in quilting and sewing is welcome to attend. We will be given instructions and begin work on sewing a Christmas Tree Wall Hanging of our own. As always you are encouraged to check out our website www.tnsunrisequilters.com to see what we are doing.

Things to Do

Johnson County Arts Center- October 12

Cristy Dunn will teach this series of 8 classes. Students will complete a charcoal portrait and a still life painting in oil as they learn about the elements and principles of art.. The cost is $10 per class for adults and $5 per class for students 21 and under. Scholarships are available if there is financial need. Contaact us to reserve your spot. Subsequent classes will be held tentatively October 12, 18, 26, November 9, 17 and 23, and 30. October’s featured artist is Kay Braswell.

Annual Cranberry Festival- October 12 & 13

October 12-13 ~ 26th Annual Cranberry Festival Shady Valley, TN Shady Valley Elementary School. Friday: Bean Dinner 5 pm, Auction 7 pm. Saturday: 7 am Pancake Breakfast at Fire Station followed by parade “A Time to Remember’ at 10 am. Crafts, exhibits, quilt show, food, music, demonstrations and kids entertainment. Free admission & parking. 423.727.5800 or 423.739.2422. dsmith@jocoed.net. For Yard Sales or Food Vendor info Dianna Howard, 423.739.2422 (8 – 3); Crafters, Judy Gentry 423.739.3996. Parade Entry Betty Judy, 423.739.2031.

Infant Memorial Service- October 15

The 5th Annual Community Infant Memorial Service will be held on Oct. 15 at the Sunset Memorial Park located at 999 Honeysuckle St., Mountain City, TN (behind Burger King). This event is at 6 pm and will be open to anyone who has experienced the loss of a child during pregnancy or infancy, for ANY reason

Flag Retirement- October 16

The Johnson County Honor Guard will hold a Flag Retirement Ceremony on Tuesday, October 16 at 5 pm at American Legion Post 61 at 318 N. Church St. The public is invited to attend and bring any used, faded, or tattered American or TN flags for honorable retirement and disposal.For those interested, a limited number of 3’ x 5’ nylon American flags will be available for sale. Flags may also be dropped off at City Hall before the ceremony or place in the Drop Box beside the American Legion Post.

Senior 8-Ball tournament October 17-19

The johnson County Senior Center will be sponsoring an 8-Ball Tournament on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday (Oct 17-19) for members of the Center. There will be separate divisions for men and women. First and second place trophies will be awarded in both the men’s and women’s divisions. Complete rules are posted in the pool table area of the Senior Center. An optional “Rules Meeting” will be held on Tuesday, October 16. The men will meet at 12 noon and women will meet at 2pm. There is no required entry fee for the tournament but a $5 donation is requested to help cover the cost of the event. The registration and/or withdrawal deadline is 12 noon on Friday, October 12.

“Curtain Up On Murder”- October 19-20

Come out and see if you can solve the mystery as the Johnson County Community Theatre brings the “Curtain Up On Murder” at Heritage Hall October 19, 20, 26 and 27 at 7pm with a matinee at 3pm on the 27th as well. For tickets call 423-727-7444

Historical Society lecture- October 21

Johnson County Historical Society will meet on Sunday October 21at 2 PM in the lower level of the Johnson County Welcome Center. The Lecture Series will continue with a presentation of Early Practices of Industry in Johnson County given by Mary Nave and B C Stout. This series is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.

Trade Harvest Dinner- October 27

The Trade Community Center will be holding a Harvest Dinner on Saturday, October 27. Get country breakfast from 7 am to 10 am. Adults: $5, Kids 5-12: $4, 4 & under: free. Shooting match for stock guns with cash prizes 10 am. Spaghetti Supper 4 pm- 7 pm. Adults: $5, Kids 5-12: $4, 4 & under: free. DJ playing starting at 7 pm. Big Gun “2-2-10” shotgun shoot at 6 pm. Halloween costume contest 7 pm. 12 & under category prize: $25, 13 & over category prize: $25. Tool raffle drawing for Poulin 18 in. chain saw, 128pc metric tool set, trailer buddy, jump starter, post puller, ratchet set and more. For more information, call Bill Roark at 423-895-2213.

Storytelling at the Senior Center- October 29

Evelyn Cook will be the featured storyteller at the senior center on Monday, October 29 at 11:30 a.m. She will be telling “Ghost Stories of Shady Valley.” Anyone 60 or older is invited to come and hear the story. Storytelling is offered the last Monday of every month. Past storytellers include Minnie Miller, Rick Ward from North Carolina, Brenda Johnson, Flo Bellamy, Lois Dunn, and Junior Maze. Most of the stories have an Appalachian flavor and often include local history or local folklore. Anyone interested in telling a story should contact Minnie Miller at 727-6993.