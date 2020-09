Church Announcements 9-9-2020

Roan Creek Baptist Church has medical equipment for those in need

East Tennessee Medical Mission at Roan Creek Baptist Church has medical equipment for those in need. This is a free service. If you are in need of medical equipment please call Roan Creek Baptist Church on Monday, Wednesday or Friday between the hours of 8:00 am and 12 noon at 423-727-7061. If there is no answer, you can call Hugh Slemp 423-480-0169, Tom Nelson 423-727-7589, Joe Barry 423-727-7837 or contact Roy Hodge 423-727-9787. We also take used medical equipment. If you want to donate equipment to our church please call any of the numbers listed above.

Mabel Baptist Church

6818 Old Hwy 421, Zionville, NC. Services: Sun 10am Sunday School. 11am Worship Service. 6pm Worship Service. Pastor Frank Johnson. 423-727-6992

Calvary Baptist Church opens clothes closet to the public

Calvary Baptist Church now has a clothes closet ministry. It will be open to the public on Tuesday nights from 6:30 to 8:00 pm. If you are or know of anyone in need, please come visit us on Tuesday nights in our Life Center. They are located at 1324 Cold Springs Road in Mountain City.

First Freewill Baptist Church to run church vans

First Freewill Baptist Church is running their church vans on Wednesdays and Sundays. If you would like to attend any Services, please contact Brian Roark at 423-895-1489 or Mary Roark at 423-297-3813. If no answer, please leave a message with name, address and phone number.

Roan Creek Baptist Church to begin broadcasting Sunday services

Roan Creek Baptist Church has begun broadcasting a live video stream of our Sunday services at 11am and 6pm. You are now invited to worship with online if you are unable to attend in person. Visit RoanCreekBaptist.com for information.

Is your child signed up for CBM’s Released Time Education Program?

Make sure your child joins over 900 Johnson County students as they participate in Children’s Bible Ministries’ Released Time Education Program (CBM Time). Chapels are held in churches of four different denominations with community volunteers. Why Released Time? God tells us in Deuteronomy 11 to teach the children when we sit in the house, walk along the road, when we lie down and rise up, all the time. In obedience to Him, we need to be teaching our children about Him. What? Teaching Biblical truths & values through Bible stories. Who? Over 900 Johnson County students, grades 1-8. When? A one hour Bible chapel (CBM Time) each month, October through April. What will they do? Memorize Bible verses and hear an exciting Bible story. Students will also have an opportunity to sign up for Mailbox Bible Lessons. The boys and girls learn that God can be a significant part of their lives. If you would like to volunteer to help with Released Time, please call us. For more information, contact Liane Lindauer at 423-957-1804 or email at [email protected]

Rock Creek Missionary Baptist Church

We invite you to join us for our regular weekly services.Sunday services begin at 10am and 5pm. Wednesday night services begin at 7pm. For directions or questions please contact Pastor Anthony Roark at 336-977-6663.

Ladies meeting at Amazing Grace Christian Fellowship

Calling all ladies: Come join us for refreshments and a time of fellowship, sharing and caring.

Time: 10:30 am to 12:00 pm. 1st and 3rd Mondays of each month

Amazing Grace Christian Fellowship 1923 Hwy 421 N. Mountain City (near the bus garage)

For more information, please call or text: Susan @ (423) 444-9778 or Leeann @ (423) 213-2866

First Baptist Church, Mountain City, broadcasting live services

We are now streaming live all of our services – Sundays at 10:30 a.m., 7:00 p.m. and Wednesdays, 7:00 p.m. on First Baptist Church Facebook page. Pastor Ricky Campbell and the congregation cordially invite you to join us for this new opportunity if you are unable to attend in person.

Liberty Christian Church

We invite you to join us to welcome our new preacher Brother Travis Long and his family. Sunday services at 11am and 6pm, Wednesday night at 7pm.

Pine Grove Baptist Church reopens clothes closet

FREE clothes closet with sizes for all ages open the third Saturday of each month. Next one is this Saturday, Sept 19 from 9am-11am. Distribution will be from the Pine Grove Baptist Church parsonage located at 936 Big Dry Run Road, Mountain City

Men’s bible study – Wednesdays

MEN OF MOUNTAIN CITY, there is a Men’s Bible Study every Wednesday morning at 10:00-12:00 at the Methodist church accross Church Street from the library. This is a non denominational study not run by the Methodist church, but they allow us to use their facility. We do an in depth study of the bible one book at a time. We would very much like to have you join with us. There is also a women’s study at the same time in another room. Coffee is provided.

Freedom That Lasts – Friday nights @ 7pm

Freedom That Lasts is faith-based addiction recovery and discipleship ministry. Whether you are struggling with a life-dominating sin habit, trying to overcome an addiction, or you just want to sit under sound Bible teaching and walk closer to the Lord, Freedom That Lasts is here for you! We meet every Friday night at 7PM at Mountain City Baptist Church on 936 North Church Street, Mountain City, TN. Hope to see you there this Friday!

The Morrison Sisters – September 13

First Freewill Baptist Church, 319 Hemlock Street, Mountain City, Tennessee. Sunday, September 13th @ 3pm. For information contact 423-388-5414.

ChristSong Ministry at Bethel Baptist- September 20

Come join us at Bethel Baptist Church (3947 Campbell Road in Mountain City) as Bobby & Nan McGee share their music, testimonies and the love, hope, and peace of Christ. Singer/Songwriter Bobby McGee spent 21 years in prison. He is now a minster and national evangelist. He has a story to tell. Find out more at christsongministry.org.