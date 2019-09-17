Church Announcements 9-18-19

Roan Creek Baptist Church has medical equipment for those in need

East Tennessee Medical Mission at Roan Creek Baptist Church has medical equipment for those in need. This is a free service. If you are in need of medical equipment please call Roan Creek Baptist Church on Monday, Wednesday or Friday between the hours of 8:00 am and 12 noon at 423-727-7061. If there is no answer, you can call Hugh Slemp 423-480-0169, Tom Nelson 423-727-7589, Joe Barry 423-727-7837 or contact Roy Hodge 423-727-9787. We also take used medical equipment. If you want to donate equipment to our church please call any of the numbers listed above.

Mabel Baptist Church

6818 Old Hwy 421, Zionville, NC. Services: Sun 10am Sunday School. 11am Worship Service. 6pm Worship Service. Pastor Frank Johnson. 423-727-6992

Calvary Baptist Church opens clothes closet to the public

Calvary Baptist Church now has a clothes closet ministry. It will be open to the public on Tuesday nights from 6:30 to 8:00 pm. If you are or know of anyone in need, please come visit us on Tuesday nights in our Life Center. They are located at 1324 Cold Springs Road in Mountain City.

God’s Country Church opens thrift store

Thrift store now open at 996 Crossroads Drive in Mountain City at God’s Country Church. A huge selection of merchandise. Open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday each week from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm daily.

First Freewill Baptist Church to run church vans

First Freewill Baptist Church is running their church vans on Wednesdays and Sundays. If you would like to attend any Services, please contact Brian Roark at 423-895-1489 or Mary Roark at 423-297-3813. If no answer, please leave a message with name, address, and phone number.

Roan Creek Baptist Church to begin broadcasting Sunday services

Roan Creek Baptist Church has begun broadcasting a live video stream of our Sunday services at 11 am and 6 pm. You are now invited to worship online if you are unable to attend in person. Visit RoanCreekBaptist.com for information.

Is your child signed up for CBM’s Released Time Education Program?

Make sure your child joins over 900 Johnson County students as they participate in the Children’s Bible Ministries’ Released Time Education Program (CBM Time). Chapels are held in churches of four different denominations with community volunteers. Why Released Time? God tells us in Deuteronomy 11 to teach the children when we sit in the house, walk along the road when we lie down and rise up all the time. In obedience to Him, we need to be teaching our children about Him. What? Teaching Biblical truths & values through Bible stories. Who? Over 900 Johnson County students, grades 1-8. When? A one hour Bible chapel (CBM Time) each month, October through April. What will they do? Memorize Bible verses and hear an exciting Bible story. Students will also have an opportunity to sign up for Mailbox Bible Lessons. The boys and girls learn that God can be a significant part of their lives. If you would like to volunteer to help with Released Time, please call us. For more information, contact Liane Lindauer at 423-957-1804 or email at wapatango@gmail.com.

Rock Creek Missionary Baptist Church invites you to join us for our regular weekly services.

Sunday services begin at 10 am and 5 pm. Wednesday night services begin at 7 pm. For directions or questions please contact Pastor Anthony Roark at 336-977-6663.

Ladies meeting at Amazing Grace Christian Fellowship

Calling all ladies: Come join us for refreshments and a time of fellowship, sharing and caring. Time: 10:30 am to 12:00 pm. 1st and 3rd Mondays of each month Amazing Grace Christian Fellowship 1923 Hwy 421 N. Mountain City (near the bus garage) For more information, please call or text: Susan @ (423) 444-9778 or Leeann @ (423) 213-2866

First Baptist Church, Mountain City, broadcasting live services

We are now streaming live all of our services – Sundays at 10:30 a.m., 7:00 p.m. and Wednesdays, 7:00 p.m. on First Baptist Church Facebook page. Pastor Ricky Campbell and the congregation cordially invite you to join us for this new opportunity if you are unable to attend in person.

Pine Grove Baptist Church opens clothes closet to the public

FREE clothes closet with sizes for all ages open the third Saturday of each month from 9 am-11 am. The distribution will be from the Pine Grove Baptist Church parsonage located at 936 Big Dry Run Road, Mountain City.

Pleasant Grove Baptist Preschool Registration

Preschool applications for children ages three to five are being taken at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Preschool began in August. You may call the church office 727-6805 for more information. The church is located at 3385 Roan Creek Road (Hwy 167). Preschool operates on Mondays and Wednesdays from 7:30 to 2:00. Applications are available online @thepleasantgrove.com.

Special Youth Service at Cobbs Creek Baptist Church – Sep 18

Prepare our youth to stand against the enemy the devil. Service at 6:30pm. Speaker John Hammett. All youth and youth groups invited. Parents, bring your children to help equip, encourage, and teach them to overcome the enemy and his temptations. We must help our kids be strong in the last days. For more information call John Hammett 423-502-3346 or Mack Arnold 423-213-2468. Pizza to follow.

Landmark Quartet at Cobbs Creek Baptist Church – Sep 22

Everyone is invited to Homecoming Sept 22, 2019. The Landmark Quartet will present program beginning at 10:50 am; a covered dish lunch will follow. CCBC 150 Church St Butler. Pastor Mack Arnold, Jr. 423-213-2468.

Bible Conference with Dr. Ben Carper at Central Baptist Church – Sep 22-25

Beginning Sunday Sep. 22 at 11am and 2pm. Sep. 23-25 at 7pm nightly. For more information call Associate Pastor Ray Branch @ 423-291-2304.

Fall Revival at Mabel Baptist Church – Sep 29

Starting Sep. 29 until ? Sunday 6pm. Week nights 7pm. Dr. Greg Thompson Pastor of Midway Baptist Church, Butler, TN will be bringing the message from the King James Bible. Bring someone with you. Come praying and worship the Savior with us. Frank Johnson, Pastor.

Calvary Baptist Church presents Reality Checkpoint 2019 “Victory in the Scars.” – Oct 5 & 6

Reality Checkpoint is a 40 minute walk-through dramatization depicting how the choices you make today will affect your future and ultimately your eternity. It begins at 5:00 pm on both October 5 and 6, on a first come, first serve basis. Refreshments and a movie will be provided while groups wait. Admission is free.