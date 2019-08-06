Church Announcements 8-7-19

Roan Creek Baptist Church has medical equipment for those in need

East Tennessee Medical Mission at Roan Creek Baptist Church has medical equipment for those in need. This is a free service. If you are in need of medical equipment please call Roan Creek Baptist Church on Monday, Wednesday or Friday between the hours of 8:00 am and 12 noon at 423-727-7061. If there is no answer, you can call Hugh Slemp 423-480-0169, Tom Nelson 423-727-7589, Joe Barry 423-727-7837 or contact Roy Hodge 423-727-9787. We also take used medical equipment. If you want to donate equipment to our church please call any of the numbers listed above.

Calvary Baptist Church opens clothes closet to the public

Calvary Baptist Church now has a clothes closet ministry. It will be open to the public on Tuesday nights from 6:30 to 8:00 pm. If you are or know of anyone in need, please come visit us on Tuesday nights in our Life Center. They are located at 1324 Cold Springs Road in Mountain City.

God’s Country Church opens new thrift store

New thrift store now open at 996 Crossroads Drive in Mountain City at God’s Country Church. A huge selection of merchandise. Open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday each week from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm daily.

First Freewill Baptist Church to run church vans

First Freewill Baptist Church is running their church vans on Wednesdays and Sundays. If you would like to attend any Services, please contact Brian Roark at 423-895-1489 or Mary Roark at 423-297-3813. If no answer, please leave a message with name, address, and phone number.

Roan Creek Baptist Church to begin broadcasting Sunday services

Roan Creek Baptist Church has begun broadcasting a live video stream of our Sunday services at 11 am and 6 pm. You are now invited to worship online if you are unable to attend in person. Visit RoanCreekBaptist.com for information.

Is your child signed up for CBM’s Released Time Education Program?

Make sure your child joins over 900 Johnson County students as they participate in the Children’s Bible Ministries’ Released Time Education Program (CBM Time). Chapels are held in churches of four different denominations with community volunteers. Why Released Time? God tells us in Deuteronomy 11 to teach the children when we sit in the house, walk along the road when we lie down and rise up all the time. In obedience to Him, we need to be teaching our children about Him. What? Teaching Biblical truths & values through Bible stories. Who? Over 900 Johnson County students, grades 1-8. When? A one hour Bible chapel (CBM Time) each month, October through April. What will they do? Memorize Bible verses and hear an exciting Bible story. Students will also have an opportunity to sign up for Mailbox Bible Lessons. The boys and girls learn that God can be a significant part of their lives. If you would like to volunteer to help with Released Time, please call us. For more information, contact Liane Lindauer at 423-957-1804 or email at wapatango@gmail.com.

Rock Creek Missionary Baptist Church invites you to join us for our regular weekly services.

Sunday services begin at 10 am and 5 pm. Wednesday night services begin at 7 pm. For directions or questions please contact Pastor Anthony Roark at 336-977-6663.

Ladies meeting at Amazing Grace Christian Fellowship

Calling all ladies: Come join us for refreshments and a time of fellowship, sharing and caring. Time: 10:30 am to 12:00 pm. 1st and 3rd Mondays of each month Amazing Grace Christian Fellowship 1923 Hwy 421 N. Mountain City (near the bus garage) For more information, please call or text: Susan @ (423) 444-9778 or Leeann @ (423) 213-2866

First Baptist Church, Mountain City, broadcasting live services

We are now streaming live all of our services – Sundays at 10:30 a.m., 7:00 p.m. and Wednesdays, 7:00 p.m. on First Baptist Church Facebook page. Pastor Ricky Campbell and the congregation cordially invite you to join us for this new opportunity if you are unable to attend in person.

Pine Grove Baptist Church opens clothes closet to the public

FREE clothes closet with sizes for all ages open the third Saturday of each month from 9 am-11 am. The distribution will be from the Pine Grove Baptist Church parsonage located at 936 Big Dry Run Road, Mountain City.

Pleasant Grove Baptist Preschool Registration

Preschool applications for children ages three to five are being taken at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Preschool will begin in August. You may call the church office 727-6805 for more information. The church is located at 3385 Roan Creek Road (Hwy 167). Preschool operates on Mondays and Wednesdays from 7:30 to 2:00. Applications are available online @thepleasantgrove.com.

Appalachian Church of Christ – Aug 10

Located at 144 Calvary lane, Mtn city. We are doing a free clothing giveaway on August 10th from 9 am to 12 pm.

Revival At Vaughts Gap Baptist Church – Aug 11

Beginning August 11, 10:30 AM with Bro Ben Carper. No PM service. Monday – Wednesday at 7 PM. Pastor Chuck Morefield. Everyone welcome.

Homecoming at Bakers Gap Baptist Church – Aug 11

Join us at 10 am The Principals will be singing. Bro. Frank Woods will be bringing our message Lunch will be served after service. Please plan to attend. For any more information call 335-6521. Bro. Dennis Peterson pastor.

Kids fun day at Rock Creek Missionary Church – Aug 17

Join Rock Creek Missionary Baptist Church for a kids fun day by the river Saturday, August 17th at 11 at the Creston Fire Department. We will have inflatables, food, and fun. Kids will have the opportunity to play in the river too so parents please bring extra clothes. For questions please contact Pastor Anthony Roark at 336-977-6663.

Mountain City Tent Revival at The Way of The Cross Revival Center – Aug 18-30

1677 South Shady Street Mountain City, Tn starting August 18th Thru August 30th. Monday – Saturday will start at 7 pm, Sunday night Aug 18th starts at 6 pm with Holston River Boys Singing and message by Sonny Thomas. Aug 19th: singing by Edwards Family, message by Shannon Courtner. Aug 20th: singing by Tony Potter Family, message by Nathan Jennings. Aug 21st: singing by Joint Choir, message by Jim McComas. Aug 22nd: singing by Good Shepherd Quartet, message by FrankWoods. Aug 23rd: singing by Josh Jones Family, message by David Lyalls. Aug 24th: singing by Mike Upright, message by Josh Jones, Berrey Dunn, and Darin Thompson. There will be great preaching and singing nightly. Everyone is welcome to come worship with us. Contact number is Homer Vanover 423-895-3093 or Greg Poe 423-388-5414.

Pine Grove Baptist to Celebrate Homecoming – Aug 25

Pastor Michael Penley and congregation of Pine Grove invite all current and former members to join them Sunday, August 25th at 10:30 am in celebration of 182 years in the ministry. There will be special singing by Forgiven and Preacher Rick Thomason, Pastor of Central Baptist Church and former Youth Pastor of Pine Grove, will bring the morning message. A fellowship lunch will follow. The church is located at 936 Big Dry Run Road in Mountain City.