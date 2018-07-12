Church Announcements 7-11-18

Calvary Baptist Church opens clothes closet to the public

Calvary Baptist Church now has a clothes closet ministry. It will be open to the public on Tuesday nights from 6:30 to 8:00 pm. If you are or know of anyone in need, please come visit us on Tuesday nights in our Life Center. They are located at

1324 Cold Springs Road in Mountain City.

God’s Country Church opens new thrift store

New thrift store now open at 996 Crossroads Drive in Mountain City at God’s Country Church. A huge selection of merchandise. Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday each week from 9:00am to 3:00 pm daily.

First Freewill Baptist Church to run church vans

First Freewill Baptist Church is running their church vans on Wednesdays and Sundays. If you would like to attend any services, please contact Brian Roark at 423-895-1489 or Mary Roark at 423-297-3813. If no answer, please leave a message with name, address and phone number.

Roan Creek Baptist Church to begin broadcasting Sunday services

Roan Creek Baptist Church has begun broadcasting a live video stream of our Sunday services at 11am and 6pm. You are now invited to worship with online if you are unable to attend in person. Visit RoanCreekBaptist.com for information.

Roan Creek Baptist Church has medical equipment for those in need

East Tennessee Medical Mission at Roan Creek Baptist Church has medical equipment for those in need. This is a free service. If you are in need of medical equipment please call Roan Creek Baptist Church on Monday, Wednesday or Friday between the hours of 8:00 am and 12 noon at 423-727-7061. If there is no answer, you can call Hugh Slemp 423-480-0167, Tom Nelson 423-727-7589, Joe Barry 423-727-7837 or contact Roy Hodge 423-727-9787. We also take used medical equipment. If you want to donate equipment to our church please call any of the numbers listed above.

Is your child signed up for CBM’s Released Time Education Program?

Make sure your child joins over 900 Johnson County students as they participate in Children’s Bible Ministries’ Released Time Education Program (CBM Time). Chapels are held in churches of four different denominations with community volunteers. Why Released Time? God tells us in Deuteronomy 11 to teach the children when we sit in the house, walk along the road, when we lie down and rise up, all the time. In obedience to Him, we need to be teaching our children about Him. What? Teaching Biblical truths & values through Bible stories. Who? Over 900 Johnson County students, grades 1-8. When? A one hour Bible chapel (CBM Time) each month, October through April. What will they do? Memorize Bible verses and hear an exciting Bible story. Students will also have an opportunity to sign up for Mailbox Bible Lessons. The boys and girls learn that God can be a significant part of their lives. If you would like to volunteer to help with Released Time, please call us. For more information, contact Mike Whitehouse at 727-1941 or email at mjstenn@gmail.com.

Mountain City First United Methodist Church invites all to contemporary worship service

Mountain City First United Methodist Church would like to invite you to its contemporary worship service on Sunday at 6:00 pm. Dress is casual and the music is modern. Come and have fun as we worship God.

Pleasant Grove Baptist church Homecoming – Aug. 5

Current and former members of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church are invited to our first annual Homecoming Celebration on Sunday, August 5. Please join us as we commemorate 173 years of ministry at Pleasant Grove with lunch at the Family Life Center following the 11:00 service.

VBS at Vaughts Gap Baptist Church – July 22 – 27

Starting Sunday, July 22 thru Friday, July 27, from 6pm – 8:30pm nightly. Everyone welcome. Call 471-1074 for more information. Pastor is Chuck Morefield.

VBS at Calvary Baptist Church – July 9 – 13

Starting at 6:15 – 8:30. Ages Pre-k – 12th grade. Need a ride or more info: 895-2019. Full meal served every night.

Carry Your Cross Youth Rally – July 21

9am – 4pm @ Pops Lodge, 380 K&R Road, Butler, TN 37640. For all kids of all ages there will be inflatables, ice cream, fishing, cake walk, games, wagon rides, crafts, cook out, face painting and bible study. All youth groups and kids welcome! For more info call John Hammett at 423-502-3346.