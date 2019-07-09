Church Announcements 7-10-19

Roan Creek Baptist Church has medical equipment for those in need

East Tennessee Medical Mission at Roan Creek Baptist Church has medical equipment for those in need. This is a free service. If you are in need of medical equipment please call Roan Creek Baptist Church on Monday, Wednesday or Friday between the hours of 8:00 am and 12 noon at 423-727-7061. If there is no answer, you can call Hugh Slemp 423-480-0169, Tom Nelson 423-727-7589, Joe Barry 423-727-7837 or contact Roy Hodge 423-727-9787. We also take used medical equipment. If you want to donate equipment to our church please call any of the numbers listed above.

Calvary Baptist Church opens clothes closet to the public

Calvary Baptist Church now has a clothes closet ministry. It will be open to the public on Tuesday nights from 6:30 to 8:00 pm. If you are or know of anyone in need, please come visit us on Tuesday nights in our Life Center. They are located at 1324 Cold Springs Road in Mountain City.

God’s Country Church opens new thrift store

New thrift store now open at 996 Crossroads Drive in Mountain City at God’s Country Church. A huge selection of merchandise. Open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday each week from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm daily.

First Freewill Baptist Church to run church vans

First Freewill Baptist Church is running their church vans on Wednesdays and Sundays. If you would like to attend any Services, please contact Brian Roark at 423-895-1489 or Mary Roark at 423-297-3813. If no answer, please leave a message with name, address, and phone number.

Roan Creek Baptist Church to begin broadcasting Sunday services

Roan Creek Baptist Church has begun broadcasting a live video stream of our Sunday services at 11 am and 6 pm. You are now invited to worship online if you are unable to attend in person. Visit RoanCreekBaptist.com for information.

Is your child signed up for CBM’s Released Time Education Program?

Make sure your child joins over 900 Johnson County students as they participate in the Children’s Bible Ministries’ Released Time Education Program (CBM Time). Chapels are held in churches of four different denominations with community volunteers. Why Released Time? God tells us in Deuteronomy 11 to teach the children when we sit in the house, walk along the road when we lie down and rise up all the time. In obedience to Him, we need to be teaching our children about Him. What? Teaching Biblical truths & values through Bible stories. Who? Over 900 Johnson County students, grades 1-8. When? A one hour Bible chapel (CBM Time) each month, October through April. What will they do? Memorize Bible verses and hear an exciting Bible story. Students will also have an opportunity to sign up for Mailbox Bible Lessons. The boys and girls learn that God can be a significant part of their lives. If you would like to volunteer to help with Released Time, please call us. For more information, contact Liane Lindauer at 423-957-1804 or email at wapatango@gmail.com.

Rock Creek Missionary Baptist Church invites you to join us for our regular weekly services.

Sunday services begin at 10 am and 5 pm. Wednesday night services begin at 7 pm. For directions or questions please contact Pastor Anthony Roark at 336-977-6663.

Ladies meeting at Amazing Grace Christian Fellowship

Calling all ladies: Come join us for refreshments and a time of fellowship, sharing and caring. Time: 10:30 am to 12:00 pm. 1st and 3rd Mondays of each month Amazing Grace Christian Fellowship 1923 Hwy 421 N. Mountain City (near the bus garage) For more information, please call or text: Susan @ (423) 444-9778 or Leeann @ (423) 213-2866

First Baptist Church, Mountain City, broadcasting live services

We are now streaming live all of our services – Sundays at 10:30 a.m., 7:00 p.m. and Wednesdays, 7:00 p.m. on First Baptist Church Facebook page. Pastor Ricky Campbell and the congregation cordially invite you to join us for this new opportunity if you are unable to attend in person.

Pine Grove Baptist Church opens clothes closet to the public

FREE clothes closet with sizes for all ages open the third Saturday of each month from 9 am-11 am. The distribution will be from the Pine Grove Baptist Church parsonage located at 936 Big Dry Run Road, Mountain City.

Pleasant Grove Baptist Preschool Registration

Preschool applications for children ages three to five are being taken at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Preschool will begin in August. You may call the church office 727-6805 for more information. The church is located at 3385 Roan Creek Road (Hwy 167). Preschool operates on Mondays and Wednesdays from 7:30 to 2:00. Applications are available online @thepleasantgrove.com.

VBS @ Hammons Chapel Christian Church – July 8-10

“Hammons Chapel Christian Church will be holding our annual V.B.S. on July 8th-10th, from 6:00-8:00 P.M at the Fellowship Hall. We will be discussing the importance of Generosity, and the many roles it plays in our daily lives. All ages are invited to join us!” We are located at 171 Hubert Taylor Road. We look forward to seeing you!”

First Freewill Baptist Church — Jubilee on the Hill – July 8-12

On July 8-12 First Freewill Baptist Church 319 Hemlock Street, Mountain City, will hold its annual Jubilee on the Hill starting at 7 p.m. There will be special singing nightly. We would love to have you join us in worship and praise the Lord. Brandon Young Monday, July 8; Nathan Jennings Tuesday, July 9 and Wednesday, July 10; Jacob Berry Thursday, July 11 and Friday, July 12.

First Freewill Baptist Church Annual Peach Sale – July 12

Freestone Peaches, 25lb box for $15. Please contact Ted Lewis if you want to reserve a box at 727-9198. Pickup location First Baptist Parking Lot across from Rite Aid on July 12th, 8:00 am. Thank you. Cell 423-306-3584. All proceeds go to Joy Club of First Freewill Baptist Church.

Victory Chapel Cowboy Church — BBQ Dinner – July 19

Victory Chapel Cowboy Church will have a BBQ Dinner on Friday, July 19 from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. BBQ sandwich, cole slaw, chips, dessert and a drink for $8 ($5 children under 10-years old). Eat in, take out, or we’ll deliver locally. Located at 917 Medical Park Dr., Mountain City. Phone 727-5449 or 707-8712