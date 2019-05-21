Church Announcements 5-22-19

Roan Creek Baptist Church has medical equipment for those in need

East Tennessee Medical Mission at Roan Creek Baptist Church has medical equipment for those in need. This is a free service. If you are in need of medical equipment please call Roan Creek Baptist Church on Monday, Wednesday or Friday between the hours of 8:00 am and 12 noon at 423-727-7061. If there is no answer, you can call Hugh Slemp 423-480-0169, Tom Nelson 423-727-7589, Joe Barry 423-727-7837 or contact Roy Hodge 423-727-9787. We also take used medical equipment. If you want to donate equipment to our church please call any of the numbers listed above.

Calvary Baptist Church opens clothes closet to the public

Calvary Baptist Church now has a clothes closet ministry. It will be open to the public on Tuesday nights from 6:30 to 8:00 pm. If you are or know of anyone in need, please come visit us on Tuesday nights in our Life Center. They are located at 1324 Cold Springs Road in Mountain City.

God’s Country Church opens new thrift store

New thrift store now open at 996 Crossroads Drive in Mountain City at God’s Country Church. A huge selection of merchandise. Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday each week from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm daily.

First Freewill Baptist Church to run church vans

First Freewill Baptist Church is running their church vans on Wednesdays and Sundays. If you would like to attend any Services, please contact Brian Roark at 423-895-1489 or Mary Roark at 423-297-3813. If no answer, please leave a message with name, address and phone number.

Roan Creek Baptist Church to begin broadcasting Sunday services

Roan Creek Baptist Church has begun broadcasting a live video stream of our Sunday services at 11am and 6pm. You are now invited to worship with online if you are unable to attend in person. Visit RoanCreekBaptist.com for information.

Is your child signed up for CBM’s Released Time Education Program?

Make sure your child joins over 900 Johnson County students as they participate in Children’s Bible Ministries’ Released Time Education Program (CBM Time). Chapels are held in churches of four different denominations with community volunteers. Why Released Time? God tells us in Deuteronomy 11 to teach the children when we sit in the house, walk along the road, when we lie down and rise up, all the time. In obedience to Him, we need to be teaching our children about Him. What? Teaching Biblical truths & values through Bible stories. Who? Over 900 Johnson County students, grades 1-8. When? A one hour Bible chapel (CBM Time) each month, October through April. What will they do? Memorize Bible verses and hear an exciting Bible story. Students will also have an opportunity to sign up for Mailbox Bible Lessons. The boys and girls learn that God can be a significant part of their lives. If you would like to volunteer to help with Released Time, please call us. For more information, contact Liane Lindauer at 423-957-1804 or email at wapatango@gmail.com.

Rock Creek Missionary Baptist Churchinvites you to join us for our regular weekly services.

Sunday services begin at 10am and 5pm. Wednesday night services begin at 7pm. For directions or questions please contact Pastor Anthony Roark at 336-977-6663.

Ladies meeting at Amazing Grace Christian Fellowship

Calling all ladies: Come join us for refreshments and a time of fellowship, sharing and caring. Time: 10:30 am to 12:00 pm. 1st and 3rd Mondays of each month Amazing Grace Christian Fellowship 1923 Hwy 421 N. Mountain City (near the bus garage) For more information, please call or text: Susan @ (423) 444-9778 or Leeann @ (423) 213-2866

First Baptist Church, Mountain City, broadcasting live services

We are now streaming live all of our services – Sundays at 10:30 a.m., 7:00 p.m. and Wednesdays, 7:00 p.m. on First Baptist Church Facebook page. Pastor Ricky Campbell and the congregation cordially invite you to join us for this new opportunity if you are unable to attend in person.

Pine Grove Baptist Church opens clothes closet to the public

FREE clothes closet with sizes for all ages open the third Saturday of each month. Next one is this Saturday, May 18 from 9am-11am. Distribution will be from the Pine Grove Baptist Church parsonage located at 936 Big Dry Run Road, Mountain City.

Bake Sale – May 25

WMV of Shady Valley Baptist Church annual bake sale on May 25, 2019 at the Country Store in Shady Valley from 9:30am – 3:00pm. All money goes to missions.

VBS at Pine Grove Baptist Church – May 26-31

VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL will begin Sunday, May 26 & continue through Friday, May 31 from 6:30 to 8:30 each evening. It’s going to be awesome! 936 Big Dry Run Rd, Mountain City.

VBS At Little Doe Baptist Church – May 28-31

Join us for Vacation Bible School at Little Doe Baptist Church in Butler. Adventure “Into the Wild” May 28-31, 6:30-8-30 nightly. Sunday, June 2, there will be bouncy houses 3-5 p.m. A picnic will follow at 5 p.m. and Commencement service will follow at 6 p.m. For more information or for a ride, call 768-2369.

Gathering of Men – June 1

You’re invited to: “A Gathering of Men”, to discuss our faith, family, fellowship & future. Saturday June 1, 2019 – 9am to 11am @ First Methodist Fellowship Hall – downtown Mountain City. FREE admission, refreshments provided at 10am. How did this come about? As most of you know, I have been diagnosed with cancer and a prognosis of 3 – 4 more months. So for 4 months the Holy Spirit has been waking me up at night and I believe He’s been calling on me to put this together. I thank our Wednesday morning bible study who has cooperated to bring it about. Come and ask your questions, express your views, listen to Godly men. So, lets just speak our heart, be respectful of others views and make everything you say be glorifying to God.

VBS at Heavenly Light Baptist – June 3-7

VBS from 6:30-8:00pm. Join us for a WILD ADVENTURE filled with fun, friends, and the word of God. Jesus is wild about You! Everyone is welcome, for a ride or more information please call 423-361-9507

VBS at Central Baptist Church – June 3-7

Central Baptist Church, 2430 S. Shady Street will be having Vacation Bible School, June 3 – 7, 6:00-8:30 each night. “Let go, and Let God!” with a Legos theme. Classes available for all ages! Please call 727-5301 if you need a ride.

Revival at Pleasantview Christian Church – June 9-12

Revival 7:00pm nightly. Pleasantview Christian Church, Neva. Evangelist Rod Hedrick, Beaver WV. Pastor Gary Bowman. Everyone welcome.

VBS at Rock Creek Missionary Baptist Church – June 10-14

Rock Creek Missionary Baptist Church located in Creston will be having vacation Bible school June 10th thru the 14th beginning 7 pm nightly. Classes for all ages. Brother David Lewis will be bringing the message Friday night. Transportation is available if needed. Please call Pastor Anthony Roark at 336-977-6663.