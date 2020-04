Church Announcements 4-08-2020

Roan Creek Baptist Church has medical equipment for those in need

East Tennessee Medical Mission at Roan Creek Baptist Church has medical equipment for those in need. This is a free service. If you are in need of medical equipment please call Roan Creek Baptist Church on Monday, Wednesday or Friday between the hours of 8:00 am and 12 noon at 423-727-7061. If there is no answer, you can call Hugh Slemp 423-480-0169, Tom Nelson 423-727-7589, Joe Barry 423-727-7837 or contact Roy Hodge 423-727-9787. We also take used medical equipment. If you want to donate equipment to our church please call any of the numbers listed above.

Mabel Baptist Church

6818 Old Hwy 421, Zionville, NC. Services: Sun 10 am Sunday School. 11 am Worship Service. 6 pm Worship Service. Pastor Frank Johnson. 423-727-6992.

Calvary Baptist Church opens clothes closet to the public

Calvary Baptist Church now has a clothes closet ministry. It will be open to the public on Tuesday nights from 6:30 to 8:00 pm. If you are or know of anyone in need, please come visit us on Tuesday nights in our Life Center. They are located at 1324 Cold Springs Road in Mountain City.

Roan Creek Baptist Church to begin broadcasting Sunday services

Roan Creek Baptist Church has begun broadcasting a live video stream of our Sunday services at 11 am and 6 pm. You are now invited to worship online if you are unable to attend in person. Visit RoanCreekBaptist.com for information.

First Baptist Church, Mountain City, broadcasting live services

We are now streaming live all of our services – Sundays at 10:30 a.m., 7:00 p.m. and Wednesdays, 7:00 p.m. on First Baptist Church Facebook page. Pastor Ricky Campbell and the congregation cordially invite you to join us for this new opportunity if you are unable to attend in person.

Pine Grove Baptist Church opens clothes closet to the public

FREE clothes closet with sizes for all ages open the third Saturday of each month from 9 am-11 am. The distribution will be from the Pine Grove Baptist Church parsonage located at 936 Big Dry Run Road, Mountain City.