This Saturday we are breaking up the summer heat with our third annual Christmas in July event at Johnson County Farmers Market. The farmers usually take center stage in summer with the bountiful produce available, but this week we are highlighting our craft vendors and having some fun while we are at it! We have a full line up of talented crafters attending JCFM this week with an abundance of hand crafted products from stained glass to local photography, hand crafted wood products to embroidered towels and pot holders.
We have handmade baby quilts, handmade knives, sublimation tumblers, jewelry, soaps, lotions, candles, purses, t-shirts, crocheted items, hats and sweaters, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg! It’s not too early to start your Christmas shopping, you are sure to find something for even the hardest to buy for person on your Christmas list.
Our featured vendor this week is one of our new craft vendors, Sarah Church of Sarah’s Handmade Goods. Sarah is a local artist based in Laurel Bloomery. She sells many different handmade arts and crafts and goods including original paintings and photographs, hand-printed apparel and towels, handmade jewelry, hand designed stickers and more. Check out the live video for Sarah’s homemade goods at https://youtu.be/mO9q2rJavl8.
For Christmas in July our bakers will be helping to spread Christmas cheer with some Christmas goodies along with their usual products, our musicians Tennessee Border will help put us in the Christmas spirit with some Christmas carols thrown in to the music line up just for fun, and our vendors will be decking the tents with boughs of holly, or whatever decorations they can find in July.
And don’t worry, even though it’s “Christmas” the farmers will still have their tables full of summer produce! So put on your Christmas T-shirt and your Santa hat, put some Christmas music on in the car, and come on over to Ralph Stout Park Saturday from 9-12 for Christmas in July at Johnson County Farmers Market. Who knows, maybe with enough Christmas spirit we can even make it feel a few degrees cooler.