Joseph Earl Ham, age 82, went home to be with his Heavenly father Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Margate Nusring Home in Jefferson, NC. He was born February 26, 1940. He was a member at Big Springs Baptist Church for many years where he served as a deacon. He was a good christian man who loved his Lord and Savior.
He is preceded in death by his father, Earl Ham; mother, Lona Rae Osborne Ham; his wife of 50 years, Ruby Ham; two brothers, Howard Ham and James Ham;
Those left to cherish his life include his brother, Roy Ham of West Jefferson, NC.; sisters, Lois Sandberg (Bob) of LaFayette, LA and Georgia Sutherland of Mountain City, TN. ; several nieces and nephews that loved him; special friends Dockie Davis and Mabel Roten also survive. He will be missed by everyone.
Gravside service for Joseph Earl Ham will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023 in the Roten/Osborne Cemetery on Roaring Fork Road in Creston, NC.
