Suzanne Frances Stone age 76, of Butler, TN passed away on Friday, March 24, 2023 at her home. She was born in Alpena, MI on September 1, 1947 to the late Paul Ristow and Elnora Wallace Ristow.
Suzanne was a housewife and wonderful cook. She was a Master Gardener who grew in three different countries working with orchids, wild flowers, and vegetables. Suzanne enjoyed working with animals and rehabbing orphaned birds and small mammals. She also enjoyed walking the beach and collecting sea glass. Additionally, she was a student pilot. Suzanne was a member of Rainbow Mennonite Church.
Those left to cherish her memories include her husband of 56 years, Frank Stone; sisters, Janet Shoults, Sallie Erikson, Rita Durek, Julie Coonz, and Laurie Dorian; and brother, Daniel Neimenin.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Mountain City Funeral Home with a brief service to follow at 3:00 p.m. with Eulogy by Benjamin Masters and a prayer by Pastor Gary Gambill.
Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com.
The family of Suzanne Frances Stone has entrusted her care to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.