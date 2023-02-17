Norma Pennington Wade, age 80, of Mountain City, TN went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday evening, February 7, 2023 at her home. Norma was born on May 12, 1942 in Ashe County, NC to the late Rudy Pennington and Danford Graybeal Pennington. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Wade; daughter, Kimberly Ann Mahala; son, Jerry Mahala; sisters, Joyce Pennington, Ella Vanover, Pauline McHaffey, Iva Lee Smithey; brothers, Bartie Ernest Pennington, Ralph Pennington, Herbert Pennington, Thomas Pennington; grandson, Matthew Clemens and great-grandson, Corbin Clemens.
Norma was a member of Mountain City Church of God. She enjoyed going to the Roan Valley Auction. In addition to working for Walmart for 17 years, she supported the Children’s Miracle Network with great passion.
Those left to cherish her memories include her daughters, Addrena Parsons (Chad), Sherry Osborne (Randy); sisters, Barbara Roark and Margaret Lipford; brother, Clyde Pennington; grandchildren, Richie McElyea, John Clemens, Nicole Foster, Crystal Ham, Ryan Price, Neica Mahala, Lance Mahala, Destiny Mahala and Jordan Dixon; several great -grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Friday February 10, 2023 from Mountain City Funeral Home with funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. with Donnie Cox officiating. Graveside service and burial will follow from Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be Roy Dunn and Chad Parsons.
The family will receive friends at the home 152 Forge Creek Circle, Mountain City, TN 37683.
Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made in Norma’s memory to the Children’s Miracle Network, https://www.balladhealth.org/node/7501
