Mountain City Fourth of July Parade Staff Report Jul 3, 2023 A Fourth of July Parade is scheduled in Mountain City on Tuesday, July 4, at 5:30 p.m., on Main Street—fireworks to follow at Ralph Stout Park. Enjoy the celebration.