No more magic butterflies, gone are the wings of a dove
Loud is the sound of silence, but forever will last my love
From the moon above the clouds, the glittering stars depart
to hide forever in the rain, like the storm inside my heart.
--Wanda Shaw
John Daniel Mangan, age 61, of Mountain City, passed away Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Johnston Memorial Hospital. He was preceded in death by his parents Richard "Leon" Ward and Maude Potter Ward; two sisters, Wanda Shaw and Donna Mangan. John enjoyed playing music.
Those left to cherish his memory include his fiance', Janice Lassiter; brothers, Donnie Ward and wife Vanessa, Gary Ward and wife Alice, Brother-in-law, Ernie Shaw (Wanda) and several nieces and nephews.
A family graveside service will be held to honor Danny's memory on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 6 pm in Sunset Memorial Park.
