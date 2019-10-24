Landon asks: I am dreading the winter and feeling lonely and isolated, what do you suggest I do?

Hello Landon, winters can be discouraging if you don’t have good social or emotional supports. I would suggest that you get started now in making some commitments to connect with others, create indoor projects and have a good solid list of options to keep yourself engaged.

1.Look at classes that are local or on-line. Winters are a good time to learn new things, and this keeps your mind healthy.

2.Frequent the local library for books to enhance your knowledge about topics of interest, or for general entertainment.

3.Join Meetup.com which is a free online app that connects people that have similar interests and hobbies off all types. Please note it is NOT a dating app, its for fun.

4.Look into local groups for gathering, hiking, music, etc.

5.Despite the cold weather make sure you do get out in, bundle up and take a walk.

6.Make sure you get some exercise, even if you just get on the floor and stretch for 20 minutes a day.

7.Do your best to keep your diet healthy with as much fresh foods as possible.

8.Look into joining a church or spiritual group.

9.Find a creative outlet by searching for simple things you can do inside your home.

10.Keep a schedule for yourself by going to bed and getting up at the same time every day.

Organize your day, not so it is full, but so that you have a variety of things on it to keep yourself interested.

Please know that you aren’t alone in this feeling and don’t be afraid to reach out to others, cook a meal together, go for a walk, listen to music, watch a movie and have a laugh or two. If you do these things, you will make it through happier and healthier. All the best and You’ve Got This.

