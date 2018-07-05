USDA reminds producers of 2018 acreage reporting requirement

All producers are reminded that the acreage reporting date for spring seeded crops planted for 2018 harvest is July 16, 2018.

Acreage reports to FSA are considered timely filed when completed by the applicable final crop reporting deadline.

Farmers and landowners who participate in FSA commodity programs, the Non-insured Assistance Program and who signup up for LDP’s are required to certify all of their crop acres. Acreages are also used to calculate the amount of financial assistance producers can receive through various disaster programs.

Timely acreage reports for all crops and land uses, including prevented and failed acreage are important to ensure program eligibility.

For questions on this or any FSA program, including specific crop reporting deadlines and planting dates, please visit the Johnson County Farm Service Agency at 119 S Murphey Street, Mountain City or call (423) 727-9744.