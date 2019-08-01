Tennessee deserves medical marijuana access, which most Americans already enjoy

Opinion

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee visited Mountain City last Tuesday, together with State Representative Timothy Hill. They came in part to show gratitude for Johnson County’s support during the election.

I was honored to attend this event. I hoped to ask Governor Lee one question. I support access to medical marijuana in Tennessee and wanted clarification on his views regarding this timely topic.

I grew up in Johnson Country and returned this past spring after practicing law for 25 years in Washington, DC. I now focus on legal issues related to cannabis. I have learned much about the history and uses of this incredible plant, including both marijuana and hemp.

Governor Lee responded to my question by opposing legalized medical marijuana in Tennessee. Claiming that scientific support is still lacking, he suggested instead that Tennessee continue exploring “nonaddictive” cannabidiol (CBD) products. The above is Lee’s standard response to this question. Notably, marijuana is also nonaddictive.

In my view, Governor Lee’s stated opposition unfairly denies Tennessee access to medical marijuana’s proven benefits. This conclusion receives overwhelming bipartisan support in multiple polls of Tennessee voters and is supported increasingly by science.

Cannabis contains over 100 natural “cannabinoids,” including CBD and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive component found mainly in marijuana. CBD

is typically derived from

hemp and contains little if any THC.

Both products have been shown to provide multiple medical benefits. Controlled studies and other accumulating evidence support their use for treating pain; epilepsy, cerebral palsy, and multiple sclerosis; PTSD and anxiety; debilitating symptoms of cancer and HIV/AIDS; and other medical conditions, including opioid dependence.

Marijuana does remain illegal under federal law since being categorized in 1970 as a Schedule 1 drug – together with heroin and LSD. The law banned not only marijuana use but virtually all research into its medicinal and other qualities.

But public attitudes today reflect an unprecedented paradigm shift. One nationwide poll in April 2018 reported 93 percent of Americans favoring adult medical marijuana use. To date, 33 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam have all legalized medical marijuana. Eleven states have legalized recreational marijuana. More will soon follow.

The federal government legalized hemp and hemp products, including CBD, in the 2018 Farm Bill, which defined hemp as containing 0.3 percent or less THC. Federal agencies are working to regulate hemp production and prevent fraud in the burgeoning CBD market.

Governor Lee’s administration has properly encouraged hemp production in Tennessee, including smokable hemp, which brings jobs and much-needed prosperity to our state, including Johnson County.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration isn’t challenging states over legalized marijuana, either for medical nor recreational purposes. Bipartisan bills are also pending in Congress to preclude federal intervention and ensure secure banking access. President Trump reportedly pledged his support, too, including “a federalism-based legislative solution to fix this states’ rights issue once and for all.”

Bipartisan bills have repeatedly been proposed in Tennessee’s General Assembly to end our medical marijuana prohibition. Sadly, another legislative session ended in May without action.

But as the federal and state trend demonstrates, the pressure is building for a change in Tennessee. Governor Lee is an astute politician. More legislators are lining up to support medical marijuana. The word in Nashville is that Lee senses the tide turning.

Representative Hill also seems receptive. Johnson County residents should call and write to him. Urge

Hill to actively support

medical marijuana legislation next session. Conduct your own research. Contact me with questions. It is not a political issue. It is about our health and rightful access to the same standard of care that most Americans already enjoy.

Jeffery C. Lowe,

an attorney, and native Tennessean lives and works in Mountain City.

He can be contacted at 202-486-5121; or jclowe2@yahoo.com.