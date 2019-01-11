Students and seniors give back this holiday season

By Meg Dickens

Locals young and old were overwhelmed with Christmas spirit. The Johnson County Senior Center joined forces with the Johnson County High School Basketball Team to bring joy to several county shut-ins this holiday season.

Coach Austin Atwood reached out to the Senior Center when he learned of the outreach. Atwood was eager to help his students get involved in volunteer work.

The seniors used money from their fundraisers to put together a dozen gift bags filled with items such as necessities, easily heated food, candy, books and more. The boys delivered 9 bags.

The shut-ins were not the only ones receiving a pleasant surprise that evening. Coach Atwood was surprised to run across a familiar face during visits; his former teacher June Williams. The team enjoyed learning about this influential person in their coach’s life. Atwood and Williams discussed their time as teacher and student.

“You were the first teacher to paddle me,” Atwood exclaimed.

Atwood and Williams laughed and joked throughout the visit. Williams was moved to tears before the visit ended. In the end, the players enjoyed the experience as much as the shut-ins enjoyed receiving the presents. It is certain that this small act of kindness made a positive impact on those unable to travel for the holidays.