Plant trees on annual Tree Day

By Tamas Mondovics

Tennessee residents are invited to beautify their properties and their communities by planting trees on 250K Tree Day, scheduled for March 23, 2019.

According to officials, trees are now available to order for a $1 donation per tree, while supplies last through March 17, by visiting the event website at www.tectn.org/250KTreeDay.

This year’s event is organized by Tennessee Environmental Council (TEC) in its effort to maintain a healthy tree canopy in communities across Tennessee. Tree species include Red Oak, Red Bud, Pine and Plum or similar fruit variety.

TEC has planted over 540,000 trees since 2007 fulfilling the mission to educate and advocate for the conservation and improvement of Tennessee’s environment, communities, and public health.

“We are thrilled each year to be able to offer low-cost trees for the people of Tennessee to beautify their properties and participate in the largest community-tree-planting event in America,” said Jeffrey Barrie, Interim CEO for Tennessee Environmental Council, and one of the event organizers.

The event is sponsored by numerous funders and agencies, including the Memorial Foundation, the Lyndhurst Foundation, Cumberland River Compact, MTEMC’s Sharing Change, Bridgestone, Bass Pro Shops & TVA.

“This event typically draws tens of thousands of volunteers who plant their trees at their homes, farms, businesses, neighborhoods, and other locations of their choosing,” Barrie said.

Residents are urged to be sure to pick up their trees as ordered on the dates and locations published on the event website.