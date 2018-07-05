How to make tisanes

The Johnson County Farmers Market will host its third “How To” class of the season this Saturday, July 7, at 11:30 am at Stephanie Wilkerson’s tent, owner of Buckeye Farms. The class will focus on utilizing fresh herbs in refreshing or medicinal teas, also called “tisanes.”

Wilkerson is in her fourth year as a vendor at the Johnson County Farmers Market and specializes in locally grown jams and preserves, as well as, fresh herbs and quiche. She has been interested in the culinary and medicinal use of herbs for over 15 years, attending various herbal workshops and utilizing herbs to treat minor ailments in her personal and family life. You will often find herbal salves and natural remedies at her booth.

During the class, Wilkerson will discuss the technique for brewing a good cup of tea, drying herbs for winter use, and the medicinal benefits of the Mint family. She will highlight a mountain staple, peppermint, and have sweet iced peppermint tea available for sample. Peppermint (Mentha Piperita) can be invasive, taking over a neat and tidy garden or the whole yard, making it the perfect herb for the novice gardener. As always, consult your medical professional before using herbs in large quantities; while most are safe in small quantities, some may interact with your current medication schedule.

Following is her family’s iced Sweet Tea recipe:

Buckeye Farms Family Sweet Iced Tea

•3/4 to 1 cup pure cane sugar to taste, less if using honey

•1 handful clean, fresh Peppermint

•1 (smaller) handful of clean, fresh Lemon Balm

•1-gallon water

Using 2-3 cups water make a simple syrup by adding the sugar to the water and bring to a boil, stirring frequently. Remove pot from heat and add peppermint and lemon balm. Place lid over pot and steep for 6-10 minutes, depending on desired strength. Strain herbs from mixture and place in a clean gallon jug. Add cold water to fill the jar to top. Place in refrigerator to chill. Serve over ice. The mix keeps about 4-5 days.

If you haven’t visited the Johnson County Farmers Market this year, we are now located at Ralph Stout Park in the parking area near the children’s playground. Come to enjoy the live music, farm-fresh produce, eggs, meat, dairy, and local handmade baked goods and craft items each Saturday morning from 9 until noon. Check out our new “Breakfast at the Market” tent and come by the manager’s table to find your “Fresh is Best” t-shirt along with other items and information. We offer the Fre$h Savings Program with doubles the dollars for EBT customers. Bring the kids by our GoJoCo Kids tent to make healthy snacks and participate in fun activities! We invite you to like us on Facebook to see all of the current news or visit our webpage at JohnsonCountyFM.org to learn more.