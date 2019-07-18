Greg asks: How can I help my elderly parents realize the limits they have as they age?

Hello Greg, and Thank you. This is no easy question to answer, yet a very important one for you and many others of your generation. In general, I would like to address some of the areas of concern that many adult-children care-givers are faced with.

Activities of Daily Living – Are they able to do their daily hygiene, make food, take out the garbage, clean, etc.?

Safety issues – Can they cook, walk, drive or bath safely?

Medical issues – Are they making and getting to appointments, reading labels of medicines, taking appropriate doses? Are their needs being met in the case of chronic illness or recovery from one?

Financial & Legal issues – Are their affairs in order, is their will up to date, do they have advanced directives, are the bills being paid, are they being targeted through identity theft or fear tactics to pay an unknown entity?

Environment – Is their home safe, does it need repairs or enhancements for safety and proper use?

Relationship issues – Are they able to communicate their needs and desires clearly, are family members being tolerant and understanding, are they able to find peace in their day? Are the important conversations happening to best ensure best outcomes?

These are just some of the issues that you are being faced with. In addition, the emotional push-back and out-right refusal of some elderly parents makes your role very difficult. How do you lovingly respect their desires, while insisting on modifying their lives? How do you deal with your own stress and guilt while doing this?

Without knowing the specifics, it is difficult to specifically guide you, but I would suggest that you look into these categories and start with making modifications to one at a time. If possible, get another adult that they respect to help support you, as this is a very emotional journey for the adult-children too, i.e., take care of yourself too!

I would suggest a best-selling book: How to Care for Aging Parents: A One-Stop Resource for All Your Medical, Financial, Housing, and Emotional Issues by Virginia Morris as I resource for your dilemma.

All the best, Greg. This is a tough one, indeed.