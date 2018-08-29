Earning ‘Best of Show’ a Double Wedding Ring quilt hangs proudly at the 2018 Annual Appalachian Fair held earlier this month in Gray, TN. The quilt was pieced by Virginia McAninch, 90, a member of the Mountain City Senior Quilters last year. The Double Wedding Ring quilt is a traditional quilt design with a rich history of romance and love stories to tell but that continues to inspire quilters today. The interlocking rings are a symbol of the marriage – two people joining together to become one story. Historically made by mothers and grandmothers for their children to be given on their wedding day or anniversaries, and treasured for many years to follow.