Drink your milk

It is an honor to serve Johnson County in the House of Representatives.

Time passes so quickly. It is hard to believe I am beginning my seventh year representing you. I am grateful for the opportunity you have given me.

One of the reasons I believe I was sent to Nashville is to protect our values, and many of them are under assault.

Now your milk has been targeted. Senate Bill 15 would change the way we are allowed to consume milk. The proposal would eliminate your right to drink the milkfrom the cow – that you own.

Plenty of people consider it dangerous to consume raw milk prior to processing. Well, there are gallons at the grocery store for those folks to buy. In fact, my 3-year-old son, Hudson, has been doing his best to keep our dairy farmers in business. And I support his healthy milk habit, every day.

But, what about the people who own the cow? To me, the question isn’t just about the cow, or the contents of the milk.

Behind it all is the government coming into our homes, or onto our farms, and telling us what is proper or acceptable.

At what point do we say, “Enough is enough?”

There is risk in drinking raw milk. There is also risk in riding a bicycle, in driving a car, and in countless other activities. Life comes with risk.

But are we going to allow “big brother” government to continually encroach on our lives, and take away rights we have enjoyed for so long?

Of course I believe in safety, but there are already controls and safety measures in place, and

the law shouldn’t be changed.

I also believe in being levelheaded, and that there must be a balance in any attempts at regulation. If people who own cows want to drink the milk, that should be their right.

In the name of freedom, and common sense, I oppose SB15, and intend to fight to keep the law as it currently stands.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact me directly in the office at 615-741-2050, or on my cell at 423-646-1589.

Rep. Timothy Hill is the Commerce Committee Chairman of the Tennessee House of Representatives.