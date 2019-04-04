DeAnna Greer receives Governor’s Volunteer Stars award

By Tamas Mondovics

Eleven years ago Governor Phil Bredesen of Tennessee developed the Governor’s Volunteer Stars Awards to recognize the most outstanding adult and youth volunteers in each county each year.

Earlier this year, DeAnna Greer and her family traveled to Franklin, TN to attend the Governor’s Volunteer Stars Awards Ceremony where she enjoyed the spotlight as one of the awards recipients.

Executive Director for Volunteer Tennessee, Jim Snell, opened the 11th Annual Awards ceremony as Jennifer Kraus with Nashville Channel 5, read each nomination and biography.

During the ceremony, Miss Tennessee, 2018, Christine Williamson, handed Greer her plaque as recognition of this special day.

“DeAnna has always had a passion for volunteering and community service,” her mom Kelly Greer said, adding that after losing a very close friend to cancer, DeAnna wanted to make a change in her community and developed S.T.O.P. and Serve which stand for “Serving to Teach Others Passion.”

“This platform was created to teach individuals the importance of volunteerism and community service,” DeAnna said.

So far, DeAnna has accumulated more than 1,000 hours of community service and helped raise $7,000 for Relay for Life to benefit the cancer survivor fund in East Tennessee.

She also volunteers for the Haven of Mercy Mission Homeless Shelter, Serving with Style, Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child, Relay for Life, the Santa Train, Jurnee’s Journey Foundation, and Tim Tebow’s “Night to Shine” Prom for

individuals with special needs.

Congratulations DeAnna.