Virginia Ground Cherry (Physalis virginiana): The Virginia Ground Cherry is a native perennial in the nightshade family. When blooming, it has small yellow flowers with brown spots in the center. Its leaves are alternate and lanceolate (pointed) to oval; it usually grows 12-20 inches tall. The ground cherry blooms May through August in woods, barrens, and clearings, including pastures and fields. After blooming, the plant bears a fruited berry encased in an acorn-shaped papery husk. You can see the start of this in the photo.
Native Americans ate the fruit raw, and I learned that the berries were edible from my father. The berries need to be orange in color to eat; green cherries are not ripe and will cause an upset stomach. The plant also has medicinal properties. Last year, I saw some baskets of ground cherries for sale at the Johnson County Farmers Market.