Virginia Ground Cherry (Physalis virginiana)

 Mona Alderson

 Virginia Ground Cherry (Physalis virginiana):  The Virginia Ground Cherry is a native perennial in the nightshade family.  When blooming, it has small yellow flowers with brown spots in the center.  Its leaves are alternate and lanceolate (pointed) to oval; it usually grows 12-20 inches tall.  The ground cherry blooms May through August in woods, barrens, and clearings, including pastures and fields.  After blooming, the plant bears a fruited berry encased in an acorn-shaped papery husk.  You can see the start of this in the photo. 

Native Americans ate the fruit raw, and I learned that the berries were edible from my father.  The berries need to be orange in color to eat; green cherries are not ripe and will cause an upset stomach.  The plant also has medicinal properties.  Last year, I saw some baskets of ground cherries for sale at the Johnson County Farmers Market.

