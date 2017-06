This week’s front page

Where do you do your grocery shopping?

I hit all the local stores with my coupons and my list

I go online and order from the stores that will get my food to me quickly so its fresh

I try to buy as much fresh produce as possible during the spring and summer growing season from local farmers and growers

I try to grow as much of my own food as I can so I don't have to shop a lot

I go wherever there is a sale. View Results